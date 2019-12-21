Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Elwes, Welling, Other "Smallville" Stars Head Early Wizard World Portland Celebs, January 24-26

Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance, Michael Rosenbaum, John Glover Part of One of the Largest "Smallville" Collections Ever at Eighth Annual Event at Oregon Convention Center

Portland, OR, December 21, 2019 --(



Welling, Vandervoort, Glover, Elwes and Stormoen are scheduled to appear all three days; Rosenbaum, Durance and Marsters will attend on Saturday and Sunday, January 25-26.



Also scheduled to appear are several “X-Men: The Animated Series” actors, including Larry F. Houston, Cal Dodd, George Buza, Lenore Zann and Chris Britton.



Wizard World is also the home of the most talented artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Portland will feature standout creators and numerous locals to be announced soon.



Wizard World Portland will feature an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming, dedicated Kids Zone and more. Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.



Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2020 Wizard World calendar, Portland show hours are Friday, January 24, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, January 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.



Wizard World Portland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.



For more on the 2020 Wizard World Portland, visit http://wizd.me/PortlandPR.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Portland, OR, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Four stars of the hit series “Smallville,” including Tom Welling (“Clark Kent”), Michael Rosenbaum (“Lex Luthor”), Erica Durance (“Lois Lane”), John Glover (“Lionel Luthor”) and Laura Vandervoort (“Kara/Supergirl”) join Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Vidiots”) and Jake Stormoen (“The Outpost,” “Extinct”) among the early celebrities scheduled to attend the eighth annual Wizard World Portland, set for January 24-26, 2020, at Oregon Convention Center.Welling, Vandervoort, Glover, Elwes and Stormoen are scheduled to appear all three days; Rosenbaum, Durance and Marsters will attend on Saturday and Sunday, January 25-26.Also scheduled to appear are several “X-Men: The Animated Series” actors, including Larry F. Houston, Cal Dodd, George Buza, Lenore Zann and Chris Britton.Wizard World is also the home of the most talented artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Portland will feature standout creators and numerous locals to be announced soon.Wizard World Portland will feature an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming, dedicated Kids Zone and more. Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2020 Wizard World calendar, Portland show hours are Friday, January 24, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, January 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.Wizard World Portland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.For more on the 2020 Wizard World Portland, visit http://wizd.me/PortlandPR.About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.