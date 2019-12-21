Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cactus Collective Weddings Press Release

Receive press releases from Cactus Collective Weddings: By Email RSS Feeds: Las Vegas Elopement Company Creates Chic and Stylish Pop Up Wedding Experience for Valentine’s 2020

Cactus Collective Weddings' Valentine's pop up wedding day includes venue, photography, celebrant, decorations, flowers and champagne.

Las Vegas, NV, December 21, 2019 --(



- Venue, photography, celebrant, decorations, flowers, champagne and the date all taken care of for under $1000

- Ceremonies held at Cactus Joe’s Blue Diamond Nursery, one of the largest cacti nurseries in the region

- Couples secure their chance to get married on the most romantic day of the year



Cactus Collective Weddings specialize in creating beautiful desert elopements, handling much of the planning process for the couple while keeping it affordable. This special February 14 event pushes all of that to the next level.



As the exclusive wedding permit holder for Cactus Joe’s Blue Diamond Nursery, couples get a beautiful wedding location not offered by any other Las Vegas wedding company.



To make the day more magical, Cactus Collective Weddings are teaming up with other local vendors, giving couples everything they need to elope in style.



Las Vegas based vendors include:



Peachy Keen Unions - modern, forward-thinking minister conducting each 10-minute ceremony.



Gaia Flowers - creating carefully wrapped succulent bouquets and boutonnieres for each couple.



Nostalgia Resources - vintage rental and styling company providing decoration for the ceremony site and three specially constructed sets for the wedding day photoshoot.



Cactus Collective Weddings are photography specialists, so couples also get 60-minutes of photography (ceremony and post-ceremony photoshoot), plus professional editing and all rights to their edited images.



This means with a single email couples will have secured their date and booked:

their venue,

officiant,

photographer,

florist,

and have decorations.



They’re even offering champagne for a post-ceremony toast for all couples and guests over 21.



The price of the Cactus Collective Weddings Valentine’s Day Pop Up Wedding Experience is $997.



The only bit of pre-wedding day planning each couple must complete before February 14 is getting their marriage license from Clark County Wedding Bureau and securing their booking with Cactus Collective Weddings.



As the number of services and photoshoots they can offer are limited, it’s advised to book as early as possible. Guest numbers are also limited to six guests per couple.



Running order – what couples can expect

1. Arrive at Cactus Joe’s 15 minutes ahead of service time to meet the photographer and collect flowers.

2. At the ceremony site the modern minister leads the 10-minute service, inviting couples to exchange vows and rings. A dedicated photographer captures every moment.

3. After the service, an on site hosts invites couples and guests to enjoy a glass of fizz and make a toast.

4. The photographer leads couples and guests to the most picture-perfect areas of Cactus Joe’s and the specially constructed sets for the official photoshoot.

5. The couple and guests are led back to their transport to head back into Downtown Vegas or the Strip to carry on with their reception plans. (Not booked or organized as part of this package.)



All photos taken on the day are edited within 2-3 weeks and uploaded to a secure gallery. A link and password are emailed to each of our Valentine’s Day couples so they can download and distribute the photos.



Notes to Editors

For more information and images, please contact McKenzi Taylor on 702-518-8108.



Full details: https://www.cactus-collective.com/valentines-day-pop-up-wedding-experience/



Bookings now being taken.



About Cactus Collective Weddings

McKenzi Taylor

702-518-8108



https://cactus-collective.com



