PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
United for Human Rights

Press Release

Receive press releases from United for Human Rights: By Email RSS Feeds:

United for Human Rights Holds Listening Session on Religious Landscape of Tennessee


Tennessee United for Human Rights brought in a special guest speaker for International Human Rights Day to share the landscape of religious freedom across the state, as part of a new series.

Nashville, TN, December 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Tennessee United for Human Rights has just launched a new quarterly series: The Landscape of Human Rights in Tennessee. Each quarterly event will see a different focus that is intrinsic to basic human rights. The first, held recently for International Human Rights Day at the Church of Scientology Nashville, focused on religious freedom. A special guest speaker spoke about religious freedom across the state, discussed her upbringing and the formation of a group to help promote religious causes with community members.

“Religious freedom is such a basic human right, the very country we live in was founded on this principle,” says Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights.

Human Rights day commemorates the United Nations adoption in 1948 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights--the world's premier human rights document. Despite the best intentions of those who crafted the Declaration, 68 years later, the UN points out, "disrespect for basic human rights continues to be widespread in all parts of the globe. Extremist movements subject people to horrific violence. Messages of intolerance and hatred prey on our fears. Humane values are under attack."

United for Human Rights is the world's largest nongovernmental human rights education campaign, active in 192 countries and partnering with 1,500 groups and organizations. For more information, visit humanrights.com.
Contact Information
Tennessee United for Human Rights
Joshua Harding
615-784-8847
Contact
www.nashvillehumanrights.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United for Human Rights
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help