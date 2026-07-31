Human & Civil Rights News
Raise the bar by learning about news related to human and civil rights. Find information about issues in the news regarding women’s rights, minority rights, gun control, human trafficking and access to education and healthcare.
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
SAFE Alliance Welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer
SAFE Alliance welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer, effective July 15. Beatty brings a over a decade of fundraising leadership, including a $10M capital campaign, to help SAFE strengthen community partnerships and investment in survivor safety, healing, and prevention services. - July 15, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
Common Threads Project Releases Community Impact Report Documenting Transformative Healing for Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence
Common Threads Project Releases 2025 Community Impact Report. Common Threads Project (CTP), a nonprofit delivering trauma-processing care for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, has released Heard. Held. Healing. — Its 2025 Community Impact Report. The report documents outcomes across seven program sites in the U.S., Ecuador, Nepal, Nigeria, and Ukraine. In 2025, 220+ survivors participated in healing circles; 85.5% said that making story cloths helped them heal. - June 25, 2026 - Common Threads Project
National Coalition Launches “John Brown America250: Renewing the Revolution” to Reexamine America’s Founding Ideals
America250 roundtable series reconsiders John Brown. Leading scholars, like Dr. Margaret Washington, Dr. Nell Painter, Dr. David Reynolds present Brown in clearer light, with the benefit of historic record. Hosted by Dr. Louis A. DeCaro Jr, the monthly conversations continue through 2026 and beyond. - June 20, 2026 - The John Brown Project
Singing a Journey of Freedom: Songs of Slavery and Emancipation Tour to Travel Underground Railroad Sites Celebrating Juneteenth250
Choir will sing songs of enslavement that were buried by history at Underground railroad sites and offer scholarship on their ressurection. - June 20, 2026 - The John Brown Project
Paula Boggs Band Marks Juneteenth with Growing Radio Momentum for “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round”
Paula Boggs Band honors Juneteenth through its recording of the historic freedom song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June. - June 19, 2026 - Paula Boggs Band
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology Honored with Eight NAACP Theatre Awards Nominations
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology — A celebration of the life, music and revolutionary voice of Gil Scott-Heron. Interwoven with Gil’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire. - June 09, 2026 - Inner City Cultural Center II
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure. - May 14, 2026 - WeKinFolk
NCNW Queens County Section to Host 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet Honoring Community Excellence
The Queens County Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) proudly announces its 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet, taking place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Antun’s in Queens Village, NY. This year’s elegant affair, themed “Black... - May 11, 2026 - National Council of Negro Women
SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives. - May 06, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
The John Brown Project Announces Inaugural "John Brown Week" in Torrington
A week of local events, concerts, and scholar panels to celebrate the Torrington-born abolitionist, his family's local roots, and the universal fight for human rights. - April 16, 2026 - The John Brown Project
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
Award-Winning Author and National Columnist Sophia A. Nelson Releases Redefining Freedom—Offering a Bold Roadmap to Renew a Fractured and Disillusioned America at 250
In her timely and thought-provoking newest book, Nelson challenges Americans to rethink freedom, bridge deep divides, and renew the nation’s promise ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States. - April 09, 2026 - RFC Freedom Books
Maurice A. Jones Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Maurice A. Jones (Hampden-Sydney College, 1984) as the 2026 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community. A nationally recognized leader in advancing economic opportunity and social equity, Jones is honored for his transformative impact through public service, nonprofit leadership, and his commitment to expanding access to meaningful careers and strengthening communities. - March 21, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Seth Neblett’s Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic Redefines Music History by Centering on P-Funk's Women as the Mothership Celebrates 50 Years
Author, cultural historian, and son of P-Funk's Mallia Franklin— Seth Neblett continues to generate critical acclaim for Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic (September 2025- University of Texas Press), a groundbreaking work that reframes one of the most influential... - March 14, 2026 - Seth Neblett
Second National Roundtable in “John Brown: America250” Series Highlights Abolitionist Women as Strategists and Leaders
Virtual discussion March 16 continues growing multi-state momentum tied to America’s 250th. - March 01, 2026 - The John Brown Project
SIS Endowment to Bethune-Cookman University
Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. is delighted to announce the signing of the Endowment/Scholarship Agreement of $30,000 with Bethune-Cookman University took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the B.J. Moore Center for Faculty Innovation in Daytona Beach, FL. - February 25, 2026 - Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc.
PAWS NY Marks 3,000 Days of Foster Care Supporting Substance Use Recovery
Help us reach the next families in need — donations are matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 through March 5, 2026. - February 20, 2026 - PAWS NY
Global South Trans Film Festival and School Inauguration
JAHA Film Festival Spotlights Trans, Intersex, and Nonbinary Filmmakers and the Global South, Worldwide Screenings Begin Feb. 14 - February 06, 2026 - JAHA Film Festival
Black History Events Marks 100 Years of Black History with Virtual Black History Month 2026 Experiences
Black History Month 2026 marks 100 years since Dr. Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, laying the foundation for today’s national observance. Black History Events is offering live, virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations, making it easy to host meaningful, educational programming—even if the month has already begun. February bookings are still available. - February 05, 2026 - Black History Events
Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit. - January 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Posthumous Memoir Reveals Four-Decade Battle to Diversify Corporate America's Executive Ranks
"They Said No: The Four-Decade Fight to Open Boardroom Doors" chronicles executive recruiter Eral Burks's mission to diversify Fortune 500 leadership. From 1985 until his death in 2025, Burks placed hundreds of Black, Latino, and women executives despite systemic barriers. Co-authored with Dr. Lisa M. S. Barrow, the memoir decodes corporate rejection language—"not a culture fit," "lacks executive presence"—and offers proven strategies. - January 23, 2026 - Purple Crown Publishing
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Doris O. Iheagwam a Featured Member
Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, has been named a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. About Doris O. Iheagwam Doris O. - January 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
Georgia’s Faith Leaders Honor Champions of New State Law Securing Death Penalty Protections for the Intellectually Disabled
The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center announces its 2025 Legislator and Advocate of the Year honorees, recognizing the champions behind the Georgia death penalty reform bill enacted this year aimed at ensuring that no person with an intellectual disability is subject to the death penalty in the State of Georgia. - December 11, 2025 - GIPPC
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC Announces Publication of "The Dark Enlightenment and Project 2025: A 2025 Annual Report" by HASE Fiero
Structured as a forensic government audit, Fiero’s work unfolds with the icy calm of a bureaucratic report while revealing the quiet, procedural dismantling of democratic governance. Critics are already comparing the experience to reading Succession fused with 1984, delivered with the analytical density of a RAND study and the dread of a classified memo you were never meant to see. - December 05, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
WeKinFolk Celebrates 5 Years of Culture Driven Innovation: A Black Owned Social Media Platform Built on Purpose, Resilience, and Community Power
WeKinFolk celebrates 5 years as a Black-owned platform built on culture, safety, and community. Founded by Ernest L. Manning Jr., it’s grown to 50K members with no outside funding. With rewards, badges, storytelling tools, and new AI features on the way, WeKinFolk now seeks mission-aligned partners to expand its impact and uplift Black digital ownership. - December 04, 2025 - WeKinFolk
TIUA Launches National Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to Empower Returning Citizens and Strengthen Families Through Faith and Education
TIUA launches a national Christ-centered Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to restore families, empower returning citizens, and strengthen communities through faith, education, chaplaincy training, and leadership development. This movement provides pathways for healing, economic stability, and spiritual transformation for individuals and families impacted by incarceration. - November 23, 2025 - Trinity International University of Ambassadors / TIUA School of Business
AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence
AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations. - November 21, 2025 - William R. Stanek
"Hiring is Broken." The Candidate Experience Launches to Help Employers Build Transparency and Trust in Hiring.
The Candidate Experience is a new platform dedicated to improving hiring transparency and accountability. Backed by original research and community data, it provides HR leaders and recruiters with insights into candidate expectations while empowering job seekers through resources, reports, and real-world hiring feedback. - November 11, 2025 - The Candidate Experience
Dirty Luxury Official Shines Spotlight on Homeless Musicians with Viral Social Series, Boosting Careers and Changing Perceptions
Dirty Luxury Official, an Atlanta-based creative collective, today announced the continuing success of its social media series that profiles homeless musicians across the city, turning street performances and personal stories into viral music content and new opportunities for featured artists. - October 23, 2025 - Dirty Luxury Official, LLC
NCBCP Celebrates President & CEO, Melanie L. Campbell’s 30 Years of Leadership and Service During the 28th Annual Spirit of Democracy Awards Gala
Celebration to Honor Three Decades of Civic Leadership, Empowerment, and Impact on October 21, 2025, at The Hamilton Live. - October 20, 2025 - NCBCP
CareYaya Named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List
CareYaya, a mission-driven social enterprise reimagining eldercare, has been named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List. The company connects families with compassionate college students to provide affordable, high-quality care while empowering future healthcare professionals. Founded in 2022, CareYaya is rapidly expanding nationwide and aims to facilitate over 1 million dignified care connections by 2030. - October 16, 2025 - CareYaya
Tamanda Chitalo Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Tamanda Chitalo (Indiana State University, 2024) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her leadership and commitment to equity, Chitalo exemplifies O∆K’s values of scholarship, service, integrity, and inclusivity. The award honors members under 40 advancing a more just and equitable world. - October 11, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Championing the Theme ConnectionWORKS Clubhouse International Partners with World Federation for Mental Health and 43 Clubhouses for World Mental Health Day
Clubhouse International, a global mental health organization, is pleased to present, ConnectionWORKS, a World Mental Health Day 2025 campaign, which highlights the transformative power of the Clubhouse approach by emphasizing the essential role that connection plays in mental health... - October 10, 2025 - Clubhouse International
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable Announces 2025 CBCF ALC Weekend Activations
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and its Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) today announced a series of powerful events during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Weekend in Washington, DC. These gatherings will uplift... - September 22, 2025 - NCBCP
“15th to 50th” Launches a Timely Anthem: A Global Movement Reminding Us We’re All Cousins
Dr. Bernie Furshpan launches 15th to 50th, a global movement with a free music video anthem showing we’re all cousins within 15–50 generations. Blending science, music, and storytelling, it urges empathy over division. The initiative expands into schools, workshops, and events, with free access to the video. Join via the #CousinChallenge, merchandise, or speaking events. - September 17, 2025 - 15th to 50th
Doris O. Iheagwam Chosen as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York has been chosen as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. Iheagwam will be... - September 10, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Soft Power Voices Podcast Debuts September 2025 with First Guest Devi Maisha — Exploring Sensuality, Energy, and Healing for Black Women
This September, conversations that have been too often whispered in the background are taking center stage. The Soft Power Voices podcast, created and hosted by Native Elianor, will premiere its first episode in September 2025 with special guest Devi Maisha, a Sensual Energy Alchemist and Pleasure... - August 19, 2025 - Soft Power Voices
Now Streaming Everywhere: Justin John Scheck's Latest Album "Fascist Addict," a Scathing Rebuke of Trump's America, in the Time of "End Day's Fascism"
Now Streaming Everywhere. Justin John Scheck's new LP "Fascist Addict" is now available. The album tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump in today's America. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy, and is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S. The album is a continuation of the "love letter" JJS is writing to the working class. - August 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Historic Land Back Transfer in Los Angeles: Presbytery of San Gabriel Returns Ancestral Land to Gabrieleno Tongva Tribal Council
In a groundbreaking act of reparative justice, the Presbytery of San Gabriel has officially returned land to the San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians, led by the Gabrieleno Tongva Tribal Council under Chief Anthony Morales. This marks the first-ever land back transfer by a church in California to an... - August 04, 2025 - San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians Gabrieleno/Tongva
Formerly Incarcerated Leader Makes History: Florida DOC Residents Attend Public Resource Event Led by Return Leader Giovanni Sairras
In a historic first, currently incarcerated residents from Miami North Work Release attended a community resource event co-led by Giovanni Sairras — a formerly incarcerated leader who now runs a nonprofit, RE Entry One Inc., supporting reentry and criminal justice reform. This full-circle moment highlights a new model of leadership and collaboration with FDOC. - August 03, 2025 - Re-Entry One Inc.
A Bold New Intellectual Platform from Global Producer Desh Amila Debuts in North Jersey
Thinkable Speaker Series Brings World-Class Minds to Montclair’s Historic Lackawanna Station - July 21, 2025 - Thinkable Events
Congress Urged to Establish the First Specialized Human Trafficking Courts
Initiative by Anti-Trafficking Leader Jaco Booyens Ministries Marks Critical Step Toward Justice - July 18, 2025 - Jaco Booyens Ministries
From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."
In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025. - July 07, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
RhinoLeap Announces Opening of What the Constitution Means to Me
RhinoLeap Productions announces their production of the critically acclaimed "What the Constitution Means to Me" written by Heidi Schreck. It will run July 12-20, 2025 at the Math & Science Center at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, NC. - June 20, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions