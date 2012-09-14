PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Family Members of Sanchi Oil Tanker Crew Bring an Action Against National Iranian Tanker Company Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process "Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Human Rights Legends Honored at Annual Celebration in Tennessee The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day was held on December 10 in Nashville, Tennessee at the First Amendment Center. - December 14, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy

Tennessee Human Rights Day Committee Announces 2019 Award Recipients The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10 from 5-7pm in Nashville, Tennessee. - November 28, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

HypeBeast Limited Collection Release, "COLORBLIND" by LUCHEVIDA Drops 11.23.19 New York City HypeBeast Fashion Brand LUCHEVIDA to Release Limited Pieces from Its Exclusive "COLORBLIND" T-shirt Collection on November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. EST. - November 08, 2019 - LUCHEVIDA

Silent No More: Evangelical Pastor Speaks Out One year ago, on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2018, Rev. Stan Moody, then pastor at Columbia Street Baptist Church (CSBC) in Bangor, ME, stepped into the pulpit wearing a hoodie with the Jewish Star of David. One year later, his book, “I’ve Met the Enemy: Journey of an All-American Sinner”... - November 07, 2019 - North Wind Publishing

Madison House Autism Foundation Strengthens Executive Leadership Team In response to burgeoning growth in both reach and programming, the Board of Directors of the Washington, DC-area based Madison House Autism Foundation announces two strategic hires that will help the organization as it transitions to an expanding role in meeting the needs of neurodiverse adults and... - November 03, 2019 - Madison House Autism Foundation

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

Right Use of Power Institute Announces First Annual National BePowerPositive Day The Right Use of Power Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Boulder, Colorado, is pleased to announce October 28, 2019, as the First Annual National BePowerPositive Day. We live in a time increasingly marked by misuses and abuses of personal, professional, status, and institutional power large... - October 28, 2019 - Right Use of Power Institute

AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement

Immigration Voice Announces Disappointment in Senator Durbin’s Blockade of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice

BWHI President & CEO Linda Goler Blount Contributes to Groundbreaking Study Uncovering Racial Disparity in Medical Appointment Scheduling Machine Learning in Medical Appointment Scheduling Causes Racial Disparity in Access to Care But Doesn’t Have to - October 18, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Nominated Short Film About Halloween and Cultural Appropriation/Racial Issues Just Launched Online A dramedy short film about Halloween, cultural appropriation, and racial issues launches on Vimeo online. - October 12, 2019 - Idylwild Pictures

Canadians Celebrate Successful Immigrants at PDCI The Professional Development Conference for Immigrants (PDCI) was held at Humber College, North Campus in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 06. This conference created the opportunity to network with and celebrate successful immigrants in Canada. 1600 people signed up, and hundreds attended the informative panel discussions and workshops. Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, the keynote speaker for the opening ceremony, who is a 5-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, received the ICON Award. - October 10, 2019 - North Star Success Inc.

Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Joins Forces with ARCHIVE Global to Host Its 5th Annual Poker Tournament On Thursday, October 24, Lend a Hand Uganda-USA (LAHU-USA) will be hosting its Fifth Annual Poker Tournament at Kellogg’s NYC to raise money for the expansion of the organization’s new, and already thriving Community Farm Project in Mwererwe, Uganda. Celebrity and World Series Poker Players Andy Frankenberger and Maria Konnikova will also be joining them for the 2nd year in a row. - October 10, 2019 - Lend a Hand Uganda USA

Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Whistleblower Lawsuit Recently Unsealed A recently unsealed lawsuit (unsealed going forward from July 30, 2019) in Federal Court alleges healthcare fraud by Stanford and Stanford Healthcare in Palo Alto, California. Stanford General Counsel and Vice President Debra Zumwalt is a named Defendant for her alleged knowledge and cover-up of the... - October 08, 2019 - GJLaw

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019 STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™

Oak Park Regional Housing Center Names New Executive Director Westside community activist and housing rights advocate Athena Williams appointed to lead Oak Park Regional Housing Center. - October 02, 2019 - Oak Park Regional Housing Center

Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland Honored at World Mental Health Seminar Convening Now in Lillestrøm Norway Today, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Prime Minister of Norway and Director-General Emeritus of the World Health Organization, was the very first recipient of the prestigious Rudyard n. Propst Award, conferred by Clubhouse International in recognition of individuals who make extraordinary contributions... - September 30, 2019 - Clubhouse International

World Mental Health Seminar Convenes in Norway, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland to Receive Special Honor, President of Parliament Tone Wilhelmsen Trøen to Open Proceedings Clubhouse International, a global org. working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, will co-host The Clubhouse International World Seminar 2019, Sept 28 - Oct 3, in Lilleström, Norway. The Seminar organizers are honored to welcome Mrs. Tone Wilhelmsen Trøen, President of the Norwegian Parliament, and Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland in recognition of individuals who make extraordinary contributions to improving the lives of people with mental illness. - September 25, 2019 - Clubhouse International

Church of Scientology Nashville Holds Fifth Annual Peace Day Event The Church of Scientology Nashville partnered with Tennessee United for Human Rights (TNUHR) to hold a large inter-religious, multicultural event for International Peace Day. - September 25, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Sammy's Hope Holds 2nd Annual Fun Run and Walk on October 26 in Sayreville, NJ Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope

LA Students Welcome Zuriel Oduwole - Teen Film Maker & DUSUSU Founder Like clockwork, the UN General Assembly has sat in New York every September and it is now in its 74th season of global deliberations. One young voice who has spoken, met many word leaders, or delivered thematic messages for five of the last six years has been Los Angeles teenage film maker and girl education... - September 23, 2019 - DUSUSU

Actor/Singer Leon is Coming to the DMV - Stop the Violence Benefit Concert with His Award Winning Band Leon and the Peoples The Stop the Violence Benefit Concert will help bring the importance of domestic violence awareness to the forefront. Funds raised from this event will help support survivors of domestic violence with clothing, food and as well to help find temporary shelter - September 17, 2019 - L.M. Foundation

Tennessee United for Human Rights Plans Fifth Annual Peace Day Event The Tennessee chapter of United for Human Rights (TNUHR) will have a large inter-religious, multicultural event for International Peace Day. - September 14, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Church of Scientology Atlanta to Host Human Rights Open House Human Rights Open House will bring together inter-religious, multicultural groups and activists for International Peace Day. - September 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology Atlanta

The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates: Highlighting the Program The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Mérida, Yucatan is just one month away with its opening ceremony to be launched on September 19, 2019. This marks the first time Mexico will host the summit in its 20-year history, a recognition of Mexico’s place in the global peace process. - August 25, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

Women's Retreat Sponsored by the YMCA of Middle TN and the Upper Room Offers a Wholistic Approach to Health and Spiritual Well-Being The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry. - August 20, 2019 - Steal Away Women

Dr. Ashwin Naik Appointed Country Chair for India by Global Dignity, an International Organization Promoting Dignity Amongst Youth and Dignity Centered Leadership Global Dignity announced the appointment of Dr. Ashwin Naik as the Country Chair for India. As India Country Chair, Dr. Naik embodies the core values of Global Dignity, an international non-profit dedicated to uniting everyone with the belief that we all deserve to live a life of dignity. His passion... - August 17, 2019 - Global Dignity India

Visual Artist Fede Bianchi Opens Series “Deprived” Celebrating the Indigenous People of the Americas with Eye-Catching Body Mandalas Argentinian Visual Artist Fede Bianchi has not just a passion for original art & photography expressed through the medium of the Body Mandalas he creates; he also has a respect for history that cones through clearly in his work. All this and more is expressed to the fullest in his new visual art series “Deprived.” - August 09, 2019 - Fede Bianchi Art

26 Laureates Confirmed for the 17th World Summit of the Nobel Peace Laureates in Merida, Yucatan With great expectation and excitement, the State of Yucatan prepares to receive the 26 Laureates confirmed for the 17th edition of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, that will take place between 19-22 September in Mérida, the state capital. The title of the coming Summit is known as Leave... - August 02, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

Twentyfour-Seven Announces Release of Contact Points for Victims of Sex Trafficking Twentyfour-Seven has developed a patent pending method to deliver life saving information and services to sex trafficking victims in transit. - July 29, 2019 - Twentyfour-Seven Broward Inc.

Church of Scientology to Host 5th Annual International Friendship Day Celebration Friendship Day takes place each year at the Church of Scientology in Nashville. - July 20, 2019 - The Way to Happiness

Dr. Mary J. Gallant Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of education and research. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - July 19, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Maggie B. Patralski Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Maggie B. Patralski of St. Louis, Missouri has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of contracting. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - July 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Abass Amiretezam's Children Filed an Action Against Government of Iran and IRGC for Alleged 38 Years of Torture, in Federal Court Under FSIA The family of Mr. Abbas Amirentezam, former Deputy Prime Minister of Iran in 1979, filed an action against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) for, allegedly, the almost 40 year unlawful incarceration and house arrest of their father who was subjected to torture,... - July 15, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC

Celebrating Our Immigrant Youth, Community, & Soccer Celebrating Immigrant Youth & The Power of Community Community Supports Unaccompanied Minors on and Off the Field What: Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area’s largest human services agencies, hosts their Fourth Annual Futbol con Corazón soccer... - June 21, 2019 - Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin

Dozens of Chicago Businesses Join “Stopping Traffic,” a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab's Daughters in Their Fight Against Human Trafficking Deanna Marie (DM) Label and Stan Mansion are proud to host “Stopping Traffic with Rahab’s Daughters,” a fabulous evening of fashion and fun, for a most worthy cause. This red-carpet fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate... - June 20, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Business & Community Leaders United at a Summit in Arizona to Advocate Global Civility The third annual Productive Business Summit was held in Phoenix, Arizona on June 8, 2019. In addition to workshops re: how to be more productive and awards to small businesses that are productive, the audience celebrated Phoenix Civility Day with a proclamation issued by new Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. Phoenix is the latest municipality to take part in an international campaign by iChange Nations to encourage more civil behavior in society. - June 15, 2019 - Denise Meridith

Exit 82 Theatre Company to Host Toms River's First-Ever LGBT+ Pride Celebration All Are Welcome to Partake in This Historic Event on Saturday, June 22 - June 12, 2019 - Exit 82 Theatre Company

BWHI Joins Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Senator Patty Murray to Introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019 Today, The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) joined Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) to introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019. The legislation would expand access to preventive, lifesaving women’s health screenings at... - June 07, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute to Debut "Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus" (M.E.L.T. BUS) on Friday, June 7 in Boynton Beach GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will officially launch the Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus (#MELTBUS) on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 PM at the First Transit Boynton Beach Headquarters, located at 3800 S. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33496. The mobile unit was converted from a former... - June 06, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute