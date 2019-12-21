ATEN Technology Launches New Triple Display KVMP(TM) Switch

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

Patented Video DynaSync Technology Eliminates Boot-up Display Problems and Optimizes Resolution and Multitask Switching for Mission Critical Operations

Irvine, CA, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, today announced the availability of the "CS1964," its new 4-port USB3.0 4K DisplayPort Triple Display KVMP™ Switch, equipped with ATEN's patented Video DynaSync™ technology.Helping free up clutter from the desktop, the CS1964 provides efficient multitask switching for mission-critical operations, such as control room and call center operations (especially emergency response and surveillance), financial trading, CAD/CAM and graphic design (especially CGI creation). The solution is ideal for those needing to manage up to three displays with up to four different computers simultaneously, independently switch audio and USB between those computers and high video resolution.Key features:- Superior video quality – supports up to 4K resolution (4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz and 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz)- SuperSpeed data transfer – built-in 2-port USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub with 5 Gbps data transfer rates allows users to accelerate multimedia operations with ease- Exclusive ATEN Video DynaSync technology – eliminates boot-up display problems and optimizes resolution when switching among different sources- Daisy chain multiple CS1964 units – create one powerful operating station to increase productivity and improve workflow- Hex-display – connect a second CS1964 unit for two triple-display set up controlled by one operator- Computer selection via pushbuttons, hotkeys, mouse and RS-232 commands- N-key rollover –offers support for up to 15 simultaneous keystrokes without ghosting or jamming- Microphone supportATEN's Video DynaSync TechnologyATEN's patented Video DynaSync technology optimizes display resolution, speeds up switching between systems and supports superior video quality. Video DynaSync relies upon EDID to facilitate a video resolution "handshake" between the monitor and the computer graphics card output even when the monitor and computer are isolated from one another by a KVM switch or extender. Video DynaSync automatically maintains optimal video resolution for many operating systems and is optimized for Windows 7.Pricing and AvailabilityATEN's 4-port USB3.0 4K DisplayPort Triple Display KVMP Switch is now available for $1,200 MSRP through ATEN's distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/desktop-kvm-switches/cs1964/.About ATEN Technology, Inc.:ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.A technology first company, ATEN's advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN's comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

