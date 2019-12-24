Small Business Payroll Tax Software: ezPaycheck 2020 is Now Available for 2020 Payroll Processing

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Payroll software developer, Halfpricesoft.com has just released the 2020 ezPaycheck payroll software with updated tax tables for small to midsize businesses. Trial version is available at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

Atlanta, GA, December 24, 2019 --(



“Halfpricesoft.com has just released the 2020 version of ezPaycheck payroll software with tax table changes from the IRS for the upcoming year,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com



Small Businesses searching to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck 2020 for 30 days with no cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



The unique features include:



- ezPaycheck prints W2 forms in 4-up format



- Supports differential pay rates within the company



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semi monthly and monthly pay periods



- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks



- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre printed forms required for W2 and W3)



- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network for multiple users



Priced at $99 per computer, per calendar year (2019-2020 bundle version is available at a discounted cost for the month of November). To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



