Minneapolis Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Iowa Self Storage Facility

Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke are the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliates representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Minneapolis, MN, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, listed and sold Northland Self Storage in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The property consists of 99 units and approximately 14,424 rentable square feet of storage. The sale closed on December 2, 2019.Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke are the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliates representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



