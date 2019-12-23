Miami LGBTQIA+ Community Teams Up with Local Educational Games Company

Despite the talent being local, these voices are contributing to a discussion of issues faced in workplace settings around the world that do not only affect LGBTQIA+ folks, but folks who are POC, differently abled, immigrants, and other categories of people who suffer from bias and different forms of discrimination. It’s a tall order but one that the local scene together with E.I. Games have taken on. Miami, FL, December 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Celebrating people as their genuine selves has been Kevin Allen’s mission both in his corporate life in the advertising industry, and now too as an entrepreneur, as co-founder of E.I. Games, an award-winning game-based learning company based in Miami, Florida. Having done extensive community work at both the local and national level, including his former board role with the Names Project Foundation (The AIDS Quilt), in his role at E.I. Games he is supporting local voices and giving them a wider platform to discuss issues of discrimination and bias in the workplace.As members themselves of the local Miami LGBTQIA+ community, the E.I. Games team has been able to bring together a diverse group of people to contribute to their newest venture, the Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Game designed to promote successful diversity, inclusion and equity practices in the workplace. In this game-based learning tool, not only will players hear the voices of the local scene, but they will also see their faces and get to know them in filmed sections throughout the game. Great care has been taken to respectfully represent each person and give them space within this project for as Kevin Allen always says, “Be the person that you are as you are.”It might be asked how a game can contribute to efforts in diversity, inclusion, and equity, however anyone familiar with the local LGBTQIA+ community would understand how play can be blended with necessary conversations important to the community itself. From performance artists, panelists, nightlife hosts, and working artists the community is always finding new ways of expression and deepening discussions on inclusivity. It seems the community has found a natural ally in E.I. Games.Despite the talent being local, these voices are contributing to a discussion of issues faced in workplace settings around the world that do not only affect LGBTQIA+ folks, but folks who are POC, differently abled, immigrants, and other categories of people who suffer from bias and different forms of discrimination. It’s a tall order but one that the local scene together with E.I. Games have taken on.