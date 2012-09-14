PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

Local Atlanta Actress, Denitra Isler, Masters TV and Music Scenes Denitra Isler, actress and lead singer of Conkrete God to perform on Saturday at Gay Pride Festival, Nissan Stage at 3:20pm. By day, Denitra Isler plays Nurse Hundley, the head nurse on the hit Fox show, The Resident. At night, she transforms into GodMama, the hard-charging lead singer of the rock band... - October 10, 2019 - Isle LLC

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019 STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™

Cleveland's BorderLight Theatre Festival Features a "Powerful" Collaboration Between Golden Globe Actress/Playwright Regina Taylor and Acclaimed Director Terrence Spivey From July 24-27, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, BorderLight Festival of International Theatre will present it’s 4-day late summer festival, one that features top-flight performers from abroad, world premiere collaborations between Cleveland-based theatre artists and international artists, and “Fringe... - July 24, 2019 - Powerful Long Ladder

Queer Street Artists Create Mural to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Riots Announcing Queer Street Art Alternative to Corporate Pride - June 06, 2019 - The Dusty Rebel

Protesters March in Red for the Red Rage Reproductive Rights Protest Lines of protestors in red will march in the Arts District of Las Vegas in solidarity with all those who will bleed and die as their reproductive rights are denied. - May 30, 2019 - Haven Craft

P-Rite Gives All Women Freedom P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com. P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom! P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite

Official Spirits Sponsor of The Utah Pride Festival Releases Five Husbands Vodka Ogden’s Own Distillery announced they will be the official spirits sponsor of The Utah Pride Festival held June 1-2, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The makers of Five Wives Vodka also announced their special Pride Festival label of Five Husbands Vodka. It is the first time in the festival’s 44... - May 03, 2019 - Ogden's Own Distillery

New Dating Site Helps Gay Men Find, and Share, Long-Term Relationships Men4LTR is a new dating site for gay men seeking, or sharing, LTR (Long-Term Relationship). In addition to the website, Men4LTR sponsors regular social events inviting members to meet and connect with other men with similar interests. Many dating sites for gay men are focused on sex and hooking up,... - April 29, 2019 - Men4LTR

A CEO and PR Rep Recognizes the Importance of Elton John's Music in Saving Her Life Amidst the announcement of his Farewell Tour and an upcoming movie about his life, the following describes how Denise Meridith, currently a CEO of an Arizona public relations firm, feels Elton John's music helped save her life. - April 18, 2019 - Denise Meridith

Screening: World Premiere of Mr. and Mrs. Jackson TV Show; Up Front Event SVA Theatre NYC The World Premiere screening of the episodic series "Mr. and Mrs. Jackson." Hosted by the dynamic Billy "Mr. Apollo" Mitchell. A studded red carpet affair at the renowned SVA Theatre in Chelsea New York City. Featuring a multi talented cast and crew as well as an in depth Q and A session with the creators and stars Daniel Danielson and Josie Webb, moderated by Habiba Alcindor. - April 12, 2019 - DFC Media Group LLC

Lynn Allen, LCSW Recognized as an Honored Lifetime Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Lynn Allen, LCSW of Palm Beach, Florida has been recognized as an Honored Lifetime Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social work. About Lynn Allen, LCSW Lynn Allen is a Social Worker for... - April 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Curtis Braly to Debut "One Day" on Celebrity Cruise, Special Pricing The Cruise with Curtis 2019 adventure runs April 27 through May 4 aboard Carnival’s Fun Ship Freedom, touring ports of call like Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. Fans will be right there with Curtis Braly at a reception cocktail party that includes free drinks and a heart pumping debut performance that can only be delivered the way Curtis delivers, with high-energy and mesmerizing choreography. - April 08, 2019 - Curtis Braly

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center to Host Transgender Day of Visibility Event A panel event and open house where Lehigh Valley residents can learn about transgender people and the issues that are important to them. - March 20, 2019 - Lehigh Valley Transgender Renaissance

Ultimatum Inc. and Yoobe Partner with Nonprofit Point of Pride to Empower the Trans Community Millions of transgender people around the world struggle with gender dysphoria, but nonprofit Point of Pride is here to help. Since being founded in 2016, Point of Pride has awarded over $100,000 in aid to transgender people in 50+ countries worldwide. Now, they are launching a special fundraising campaign called Holding Hope to increase their positive impact on the transgender community. - March 11, 2019 - Ultimatum Inc.

Restaurateur Husband and Fashion Stylist Wife Give Up Life in California for Bed & Breakfast in the Finger Lakes Steven and Jeanette purchased Moonshadow on Keuka Lake in July of 2018, relocating from San Diego, CA. with their two pups, Maya and Chloe. They are often asked “why here, (you know it snows right…)?” Well, one look at the view and you’ll understand! “We absolutely love it here, it is incredibly beautiful, everyone is so friendly, the wine is fantastic and there is so much to do! What more could we ask for?” - March 09, 2019 - Moonshadow

Chicago LGBTQ Art Exhibit Addresses Intimacy, Healing Chicago artist and LGBTQ advocate, Ara-Lucia, will have a solo exhibition titled, “Your hand, Your touch.” The opening reception will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., April 12, at Chicago's LGBTQ community center, Center on Halsted, located at 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago. A $5 donation is requested. - March 07, 2019 - Ara Lucia

Bespoke Wedding Suits for the LGBTQ Community - Online or in Person at My Custom Tailor For the LGBTQ community My Custom Tailor represents the perfect source for buying custom-made clothes that meet the needs of all individuals irrespective of their gender, gender identity or sexual orientation. - March 05, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Yajun Studio RTW Fall/Winter 2019 The independent designer brand Yajun Studio released its Fall/Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The theme of this collection of works is "Natural Attitude X Flesh Philosophy," which is another bold attempt of designer Melody Yajun Lin. - February 28, 2019 - Yajun Studio

"A Mark on My Soul," Jordon Greene’s Debut YA Novel, to Release April 16, 2019 Franklin/Kerr Press is pleased to announce the release of award-winning and Amazon bestselling author Jordon Greene’s next novel, “A Mark on My Soul.” The novel will be released in both paperback and eBook formats on April 16, 2019. “A Mark on My Soul” is Jordon’s... - January 24, 2019 - Franklin/Kerr Press

Lynn Allen, LCSW Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Lynn Allen, LCSW of Palm Beach, Florida has been honored as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social work. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. - January 24, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Puerto Vallarta Welcomes New Service by Swoop This Winter Confirming Third New Route in 2 Months; Is Voted a Top Destination to Visit in 2019 by Expedia.ca Canadians in Hamilton and Abbotsford will have an easier way to reach Puerto Vallarta this winter as Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, has announced service into Puerto Vallarta’s International Airport (PVR) with the addition of two new routes. British Columbia’s Abbotsford... - January 09, 2019 - Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board

The Unicork Unicorn Bottle Opener & Corkscrew Brings a Smile While Opening Beer & Wine in Time for Christmas Kirk McGinnis and Digital Airships LLC launch their first product, the Unicork, a fun unicorn bottle opener and corkscrew intended as a sturdy decoration that is also functional. The creator discusses the inspiration for the item as well as how it differentiates from the competition. - December 19, 2018 - Digital Airships LLC

GACYE Annual Fundraiser The Georgia Center for Youth Excellence, Inc. will be hosting their 2018 Annual Fundraiser to support their Runaway and Homeless Youth Programs. - November 20, 2018 - Georgia Center For Youth Excellence Inc

Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka

Patagonia Camp Recognized as One of the Top Resorts in Chile by Condé Nast Travelers Patagonia Camp, Chile’s “glamping” destination, has been included in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler’s 31st annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Located in the bucket-list destination of Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia Camp came in at number 13 in the best... - October 31, 2018 - Patagonia Camp

Femina Physical Therapy Reinvents Girls Night Out Heather Jeffcoat (Physical Therapist and author) and Dr. Emily Morse (of the Award-winning Sex With Emily podcast) to headline trailblazing discussions on pelvic and sexual health at exclusive L.A. women’s event. Expert speakers will be leading the conversation for an evening designed to encourage women to learn how to enhance their sexual and pelvic health in a stress-free, enjoyable atmosphere. - October 23, 2018 - Femina Physical Therapy

Love & Pride Relaunches the Erase Hate Pendant to Benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation Love and Pride, the premier jeweler inspired by and in support of the LGBTQ community, is pleased to announce the relaunch of the Erase Hate pendant to benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Originally launched in 2006, Love and Pride’s Erase Hate pendant was designed in solidarity with Judy... - October 20, 2018 - Love and Pride

Ultimatum Public Beta Launched with Five New Charity Partners After graduating from the Founder Institute accelerator program in July 2018, Ultimatum is now in public beta, and their new website enables customers to turn everyday engagement on social media into donations for nonprofits. As part of their public release, Ultimatum is proud to announce partnerships with five charities: RedRover, The Dru Project, Students for Change, Hearing the Homeless, and The Matthew Shepard Foundation. - September 12, 2018 - Ultimatum Inc.

ALA Executive Director Among Chicago’s Notable LGBTQ Executives In its first-ever list of the kind, Crain’s Chicago Business identified 88 LGBTQ leaders from a wide range of sectors: finance, tech, nonprofits, media, the arts and more. The Association of Legal Administrators’ Executive Director, Oliver Yandle, JD, CAE, was one of the individuals recognized... - September 11, 2018 - Association of Legal Administrators

wayOUT Changes Nature of Giving to LGBTQ+ Charities San Francisco-based wayOUT raises $125K+ for LGBTQ+ youth in Alabama. - August 02, 2018 - wayOUT

LGBT Pride Goes Mainstream: Is It Still Good for Business? 69% of LGBTs Surveyed Have Favorable Opinion of Pride Sponsors, Says Kompren “LGBT Pride,” once a grassroots counterculture movement, has gone decidedly more mainstream. To some, Pride has morphed into a marketing extravaganza, replete with top-name corporate sponsors and rainbow-themed campaigns specifically targeting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT)... - June 18, 2018 - Kompren

Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Award-Winning Indie Comedy "Quality Problems" for May 2018 Release "A Comedy...About Cancer" Debuts on North American VOD Platforms. Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American rights for the digital debut of the cancer-themed, award-winning festival favorite "comedy," "Quality Problems." On May 8, 2018, "Quality Problems" debuts on VOD and will be available to rent and own on digital HD across North American cable, internet, and satellite platforms. DVD to follow. - May 08, 2018 - Metamorfic Productions LLC

IndieGo Publishing Announces the Release of "Joy Bliss This: A Teacher’s Journey," by William Quigley “Joy Bliss This: A Teacher’s Journey,” by William Quigley, published by IndieGo Publishing, is the story of the people and events that have impacted the author’s journey as a teacher. He shares his story with soul-baring honesty, his failures as well as his joys and successes. In doing so, he hopes to provide a better understanding of kids, teaching, and education at a time when communities are struggling to define what makes these great - kids, and the ways we nurture and educate them. - April 17, 2018 - INDIEGO Publishing

"Braxton’s Century" - An Epic Novel Spanning the Globe; Publication Planned for This Summer by Author J.R. Strayve, Jr. Publication planned for this summer, author J.R. Strayve, Jr. launched a Publishizer crowdfunding campaign to fund the project. The historical fiction novel has been compared to the works of best selling author Ken Follett. "Braxton’s Century" tells the story of a British aristocrat from birth in 1866 until his 100th birthday. Readers will be mesmerized as Braxton builds fame and fortune in London, Vienna, Venice, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Tokyo, Calcutta, San Francisco, Colorado, and New York. - April 17, 2018 - M.P. Zarrella Books, Inc. DBA Calling Card Books and Z Girls Press

ARC Business Solutions Partners with The Globe Hub to Launch First Ever Contracting and Procurement Incubator for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Atlanta’s newest co-working space is the home of several small businesses that has been awarded over $125 million in contracts to date. - April 16, 2018 - ARC Business Solutions

Vallarta Pride Brings in the Clowns to Celebrate Puerto Vallarta Centennial LGBTQ Event finds “100 Reasons to Celebrate” in Fifth Edition. - April 16, 2018 - Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board

Central Island Launches LGBT Program Based on the data and statistics available, Central Island Healthcare realized that the LGBT community is extremely under served when looking for an in-patient healthcare experience. Whether seeking short term in-patient physical rehabilitation or long term skilled nursing care, all LGBT guests will benefit from what the Central Island Healthcare LGBT Program has to offer. - April 11, 2018 - Central Island Healthcare

Introducing LADYSCUMBAG: Archetype of Collective Fourth Wave Feminist Evolution LADYSCUMBAG is a femme archetype that, until now, has not existed in the world. Committed to finding the morsel of self-interest in every situation, she will transform feminine presentation, sexuality, and perceived demureness and incompetence into weapons of mass destruction. This shift in consciousness... - March 21, 2018 - LADYSCUMBAG

Martha Wash Did What?!; 10 Minutes with Martha Wash Premieres Monday, March 26th Martha Wash, two time Grammy nominee and the voice behind such iconic pop and dance classics as “It’s Raining Men” (Weather Girls), “Strike It Up” (Black Box) and “Everybody Dance Now (Gonna Make You Sweat)” (C+C Music Factory), has done the unexpected...again. - March 19, 2018 - DO-KWA Productions

The Divorce Dress - Candid Stories of Relationship Endings from Around the Globe The Divorce Dress began as a photography, poetry and storytelling project in October of 2016 by Kay Hansen and Georgia Cantando. A collection of candid stories about relationship endings from around the globe. Two women, one dress, and an ambitious mission loosen stigmas that surround divorce, gender roles and belief systems through laughter, poetry, photography, and Divorce Dress exorcism...one human being at a time! - March 01, 2018 - The Divorce Dress

Brave Trails Fourth Annual Camp Out Welcomes Hayden Byerly and Karamo Brown Brave Trails, one of the nation’s only leadership summer camps for LGBTQ youth is thrilled to announce that Hayden Byerly (The Fosters) and Karamo Brown (Queer Eye) will be making special guest appearances at their Fourth Annual Camp Out benefit event. - March 01, 2018 - Brave Trails

MuLondon Proudly Supports Stonewall Progressive Skin Care Company MuLondon Joins Stonewall in Their Fight for LGBT Rights. - February 22, 2018 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Selections at HollyWeb Festival Include Allison Janney, Eric Roberts, Richard Hatch HollyWeb Festival announces 2018 Official Selections, which include independent works from 14 countries, and feature the work of Allison Janney, Eric Roberts and Wesley Taylor. The final performance of Richard Hatch will also be screened. Screenings and panels will take place April 5-8 at Universal Citywalk, Hollywood. - February 01, 2018 - HollyWeb Festival

“The Mojave Sisters” Season 1 Now Available on Amazon Prime The Mojave Sisters, a modern day Western about a female assassin, played by Lee Dawn Hershey, a gender fluid androgynous actor, premiered January 9th, 2018. - January 23, 2018 - New Zealand Son Films

LeGaL to Honor Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Judge Paul Feinman, and Jillian Weiss at 40th Anniversary Dinner “We are thrilled to present this year’s Community Vision Awards to Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Judge Paul Feinman and Jillian T. Weiss – three champions of the legal community who have made history, and forever improved the lives of LGBT people.” - January 19, 2018 - LGBT Bar Association of New York (LeGaL)