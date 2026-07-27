Gay & Lesbian News
Show your pride. Get the latest news of interest to the LGBTQ+ community. Find information on policies, programs, resources, goods and services aimed at those leading an alternative lifestyle.
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Queer To Tell: A Storytelling Series Expands National Storytelling Movement, Seeks New Host Cities
Queer To Tell, a New York-based LGBTQIA+ storytelling movement, is expanding nationally and seeking new host cities and community partners. Since 2023, the series has produced 34 live shows in four cities, featuring 154 storytellers and reaching more than 1,300 audience members. Founded by Broadway actor Nick Eibler, Queer To Tell creates spaces for connection, visibility, and healing through personal storytelling rooted in queer experiences. - July 06, 2026 - Queer To Tell
New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes! - June 11, 2026 - 1985 Games LLC
LGBTQ+ Book on Narcissistic Abuse Wins Overall Nonfiction First Prize at 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards
"The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love," by Spanish author Daniel de Llano, has been named Overall Nonfiction First Prize winner at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards — one of the most competitive independent publishing awards in the U.S. The book addresses narcissistic abuse within LGBTQ+ relationships, a largely unexplored topic. - May 31, 2026 - Daniel de Llano
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
Now Open: 2026 Sharon Prize Grants for Women & Non-Binary Artists Across Colorado
The Sharon Prize is now accepting 2026 applications from Colorado women and non-binary artists. The fifth-year grant offers $5,000, plus $1,000 in PR consulting, and new for 2026, collaborative projects across disciplines may receive up to $10,000. Open to visual arts, music, film, dance, and literature, projects exploring social justice, the environment, public lands, immigration, mental health, or other themes where art sparks conversation and inspires positive change are encouraged. - February 19, 2026 - Sharon Prize
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Global South Trans Film Festival and School Inauguration
JAHA Film Festival Spotlights Trans, Intersex, and Nonbinary Filmmakers and the Global South, Worldwide Screenings Begin Feb. 14 - February 06, 2026 - JAHA Film Festival
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Web Community for LGBTQ Elder Veterans
Honor. Dignity. Community. A welcoming space where LGBTQ elder veterans and their allies can come together to share stories, build new friendships, and reconnect with the camaraderie of service. The Facebook group offers a relaxed, judgment‑free environment to socialize and connect over shared experiences across generations. - January 23, 2026 - William G. Kibler
Anthem Announces Grand Opening in Downtown Orlando January 23, 2026, Creating a New Cultural Home for Music, Community, and LGBTQ+ Visibility
Anthem, a new LGBTQ+ owned music and cultural venue, opens January 23, 2026 in Downtown Orlando. Located at 100 N Orange Ave., Anthem will celebrate with a private ribbon cutting followed by a public weekend of music and community events. Designed as an affirming space for LGBTQ+ visibility, creativity, and connection, Anthem contributes to a more inclusive and vibrant downtown nightlife scene. - January 10, 2026 - Anthem Orlando
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Digital Coffee Shop
Brew. Support. Honor. A digital coffee house with a mission. Visitors will find GayVeterans.us curates exceptional beans, quality gear, and the warm, welcoming vibes of a community that looks out for its own. 100% of net proceeds support LGBTQ+ Veterans. Every cup fuels connection, visibility, and pride. - January 06, 2026 - William G. Kibler
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
Boy Butter Premieres “The Beach Cowboy” TV Commercial During Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race
Boy Butter, the longtime personal lubricant brand, is premiering its newest television commercial, The Beach Cowboy, debuting during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The sun-drenched spot stars model and social media standout Matthew Dubbe and celebrates modern masculine beauty, confidence, and sex-positive self-expression, while airing nationally across major networks including CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, and Fox Sports. - December 31, 2025 - Boy Butter
Wicked Fabulous: Holiday Gift Guide from an LGBTQ-Owned Brand That Gives Back
Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ+-owned online shop blending funky apparel, natural stone jewelry, and pride-themed accessories. Each piece celebrates love, healing, and authentic expression—whether it’s a grounding chakra bracelet, a vibrant pride pin, or a playful tee from their “Wicked Funny” collection. Even better, a portion of every sale supports LGBTQ+ youth charities, making every gift a chance to give back. Founded on the Massachusetts South Shore, Wicked Fabulous is LGBTQ community-driven. - September 24, 2025 - Wicked Fabulous
Musotica.com Expands Plus-Size Halloween Costume Offerings: Celebrating Inclusivity in Cross-Dressing Fashion
Musotica.com expands its plus-size Halloween costume collection to include stylish options for men who cross-dress, celebrating inclusivity and self-expression. The new range offers high-quality costumes, lingerie, and bodystockings designed for drag queens, gender non-conforming individuals, performance artists, and more. With versatile plus-size pieces, Musotica.com empowers everyone to embrace fashion, break stigmas, and feel confident during the festive season. - September 09, 2025 - Musotica Wear
UNYHookup.com Launches; a Bold New Dating & Hookup Platform Focused on Upstate New York
Singles, couples, and adventurous spirits across Upstate New York now have a new way to connect, flirt, and meet. UNYHookup.com, a dynamic new dating and hookup platform, officially launches as a direct competitor to DoubleList.com—tailored specifically to the unique communities of Upstate... - September 04, 2025 - UNYHookup.com
Miss Thang Returns with “Come Sit With Me and Let’s Talk,” the Latest Book from LGBTQ+ Trailblazer Brian Edwards
In the mid-1980s, LGBTQ+ trailblazer Brian Edwards carved his path alongside icons like Donna Summer and Joan Rivers. Over the decades, he built a reputation as a multi-award-winning talent executive, client relations rep, producer, writer, and occasional performer – working with some of the... - September 04, 2025 - Brian Edwards
Announcing GayVeteransUS-Inc Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Tennessee LGBTQ Community
This new website is dedicated to supporting the Tennessee LGBTQ Community with regional business, organizational - highlighting Veteran owned businesses and organizations- events resources, camaraderie, and information they need. Run by the community, for the community. This new veteran owned 501c3 website falls under the GayVeteransUS Inc. umbrella. GayVeteransUS Inc proudly supports the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community. - August 17, 2025 - William G. Kibler
Announcing GayVeterans.us Earns 501(c)3 Tax Exempt Status and Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Gay Police, Fire, and EMT Community
This new website, Gayfirstresponders.net, is dedicated to supporting the Gay Police, Fire, and EMS Community with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow members of the community and access a wide range of support services using the same business model as GayVeterans.us. Having now launched GayCowboys.net a few months ago, this new community website will feature resources directory, a members portal, and a discord server all catered to serve the community. - July 18, 2025 - William G. Kibler
Fiorry Strengthens Support with a List of Venues for Trans People to Meet
Fiorry expands its venue guide for transgender people with verified safe spaces across four continents. The platform researches bars, cafés, clubs, and community centers to ensure real safety standards. Available in English, Spanish, and German, the guide helps trans users find welcoming places to meet and socialize with confidence. - June 27, 2025 - Fiorry Ltd
OUT4BIZ Launches Free LGBTQ2S+ Business Platform to Connect Queer Entrepreneurs Across Canada
New community-driven marketplace offers paid and barter services, plus local and virtual networking events. - June 16, 2025 - OUT4BIZ Community Org
With One Heart United: Global 24-Hour Zumba® Class Fights Mental Health Stigma Through Movement and Community
This Memorial Day Weekend, We Move to Give is inviting the world to unite in motion, music, and mental health awareness with its annual global fitness event: “Zumba® is My Therapy 23: Bring the Beat 3.” The event kicks off on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PST and runs for a full 24 hours, ending on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. PST — streamed live via Zoom. - May 16, 2025 - We Move to Give
17th & Granville Launches Subtle & Powerful Pride 2025 Collection Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities
In celebration of Pride Month, 17th & Granville, the nonbinary-led lifestyle and clothing brand known for its gender-neutral design and unwavering commitment to inclusivity, proudly announces the launch of its Pride 2025 Collection — a curated line of subtly bold essentials made to... - May 05, 2025 - 17th & Granville
LGBTQ+ Mental Healthcare Program Opens in San Diego
A new era of healing and self-discovery begins with the launch of Element Q Healing Center, a transformative program dedicated to holistic wellness, trauma healing, and mental health treatment. Brought to you by the team at Monima Behavioral Health, Element Q is a mental health PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) and IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) serving the LGBTQ+ communities of San Diego and beyond. - April 07, 2025 - Element Q Healing Center
Out at the Rodeo Breaks Records and Makes History at the Houston Rodeo
As the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo came to the end of its 2025 season, one community found great success in their celebration of diversity and inclusion with over 2,200 attendees. Out at the Rodeo, the LGBTQ+ day at the rodeo on March 22, saw the biggest turn out they have ever seen and made... - March 27, 2025 - Out at the Rodeo
Love Hurts Breaks Taboos: Anonymous STI Disclosure Platform Tackles Stigma Head-on
Love Hurts takes the pain out of telling your sexual partners about STIs–promoting open communication while reducing stigma. - March 19, 2025 - Love Hurts
Announcing GayVeterans.us Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Gay Cowboys, Farmers, Ranchers, and Rodeo Enthusiasts Community
This new website, GayCowboys.net, is dedicated to supporting the Gay Cowboys, Farmers, Ranchers, and Rodeo Enthusiasts Community with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow members of the community and access a wide range of support services using the same business model as GayVeterans.us. Having now launched GayCowboys.net, the community website will feature resources directory, a members portal, and a discord server all catered to serve the community. - February 26, 2025 - William G. Kibler
Front Runners Atlanta Announces 35th Annual Pride Run ATL
Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL) today announced the official schedule and event details for the 2025 Pride Run ATL race. Recognized as the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta history, this yearly event celebrates people and organizations making a difference in the community while raising funds for non-profit programs that provide HIV prevention and care services. The 2025 race will be held on Sunday, June 1 at 8:00 AM in Piedmont Park. - February 26, 2025 - Pride Run ATL
Award-Winning Interior Designer Mark Brunetz Launches Virtual Design Consultation Service, MB Live
Award-winning designer Mark Brunetz launches MB Live, a virtual consultation service offering one-on-one design advice via Zoom to clients worldwide. With 30+ years of expertise, Mark helps individuals tackle space planning, furniture selection, decluttering, and more—making expert design guidance accessible to anyone looking to transform their space. - February 25, 2025 - Mark Brunetz + Co
Sophia Poppy Ericksen Solo Art Show: "On the Shore," Denver, CO
“On the Shore” (2/21 - 3/9) explores the shoreline as the boundary between life and death, a liminal space filled with ambiguity and longing. Through collaged imagery of sand, water, and fog, Sophia reflects on humanity’s universal yearning to understand the unknown while embracing the beauty and fear of the inevitable. This series invites viewers to confront mortality and consider how memory and transformation shape our relationship with the end. - February 17, 2025 - Sophia Poppy Ericksen
Best LGBT Real Estate Agent in Hampton Roads - Greg Rosenberg - 2024 Readers Choice Award
Greg Rosenberg, Realtor®, one of Hampton Roads premiere solo real estate professionals, was named the recipient of Outlife757 Magazine’s 2024 GAY HRVA Reader Choice Award for Best Real Estate Agent for the 3rd consecutive year. Hampton Roads region includes the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News in the state of Virginia. - February 05, 2025 - Live in HR Inc.
The Gaygency Earns Official LGBT Business Enterprise® (LGBTBE®) Certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)
The Gaygency is thrilled to announce its certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. As the leading voice for LGBTQ-owned businesses across the nation, the NGLCC plays a vital role in connecting... - January 31, 2025 - The Gaygency
RPPM LLC Achieves Shane Certification for LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Real Estate Services
RPPM LLC, a leading real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial real estate across Northern New Jersey, is proud to announce its achievement of the Shane Certification, a prestigious recognition awarded to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to providing safe and... - January 27, 2025 - RPPM LLC
Men Having Babies Launches Family Building Benefits Database for the LGBTQ+ and Infertility Communities
Nonprofit organization Men Having Babies (MHB) launches a unique searchable database dedicated to locating and assessing family building benefits offered by companies to employees. The continuously expanding database is part of several resources and online tools aimed to make parenting through surrogacy and IVF more affordable for the LGBTQ+ community as well as people who suffer from medical infertility. - January 16, 2025 - Men Having Babies
GAY TIMES and Uncloseted Media Enter New Partnership to Distribute American-Focused Investigative LGBTQ+ Journalism to Millions of Readers
GAY TIMES, the 40 year-old international LGBTQ+ media brand, and Uncloseted Media, a nonpartisan news publication focused on investigating America’s anti-LGBTQ+ ecosystem, today announced a content partnership between their organizations. The content partnership sees Uncloseted Media’s... - December 17, 2024 - Uncloseted Media
Derrick Solano’s "Unbreakable Lives," A Six-Book Odyssey of Survival, Resilience, and Authenticity
Experience the transformative power of Derrick Solano's six-book series, "Unbreakable Lives." Combining memoir and self-help, this collection inspires readers to embrace their scars and rebuild lives of authenticity and strength. Available now as a complete collector's set. - December 12, 2024 - Derrick Solano
Equality Forum Notes Scott Bessent Nomination for Secretary of Treasury
Equality Forum, a national LGBTQ civil rights organization, which oversees LGBT History Month noted the nomination of Scott Bessent, an openly gay man as Secretary of Treasury. Bessent is highly regarded by the financial community and founder of a global macro investment firm. Bessent and his... - November 26, 2024 - Equality Forum
Freedom Reigns by HavAnnA Cafe Represented by JFederico Marketing
The Boys of Chokoloskee are hosting the "Freedom Reigns" drag event on November 9 at the HavAnnA Cafe in Chokoloskee, FL. This vibrant celebration emphasizes diversity, empowerment, and community connection through the art of drag, featuring performances by talented queens like Alandra Matthews and Mya Valentine Lords. The event aims to create an inclusive atmosphere, honoring feminism and the historical significance of women in culture. - November 09, 2024 - JFederico Marketing
Tyler Caiden Joins Sirocco Nightclub as CEO, Bringing Inclusive Events and Fresh Energy to Palm Springs' Nightlife Scene
Sirocco Nightclub Welcomes New CEO, Tyler Caiden, with exciting plans for Palm Springs nightlife. - October 28, 2024 - Sirocco Nightclub
The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia Will Illuminate the Sky on October 11, 2024, with the GLEAM, a New Landmark
The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience awarded to The Source as part of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. - October 07, 2024 - The Source LGBT+ Center
One Magical Weekend Unveils the Magical Party of Orlando Pride
One Magical Weekend, known for its annual LGBT Pride events at Walt Disney World, is hosting the Official Orlando Pride Party 2024 at The Abbey Orlando on October 19. This high-energy celebration will feature world-class DJs, performances, and themed decor, creating an unforgettable night for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and are available online. - September 20, 2024 - One Magical Weekend
Ember Group Consulting Launches, Offering Transformative Solutions for Businesses
Ember Group Consulting LLC, a new global consulting firm specializing in organizational transformation and adaptive workforce solutions, officially launched today. The firm partners with visionary leaders to drive sustainable change and empower teams for peak performance. Leading Ember Group... - September 04, 2024 - Ember Group Consulting LLC
Uncloseted Media Launches with Strong Financial Backing and Announces National Partnership
Uncloseted Media, an LGBTQ focused news publication dedicated to investigating America’s LGBTQ ecosystem and elevating the voices of everyday heroes, launched today with original reporting on key LGBTQ issues and announced a partnership with The Nation. Uncloseted Media, which is hosted on... - September 03, 2024 - Uncloseted Media
Announcing GayVeterans.us Has Launched a New Members Portal, Supporting the LGBTQ+ US Veterans Community
This new member portal is dedicated to supporting 1 million LGBTQ+ veterans with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow veterans, access a wide range of support services, and get help for PTSD, mental health, find veteran's organizations, and... - August 31, 2024 - William G. Kibler
Celebrate Love and Diversity at the 23rd Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival
The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is an annual event that celebrates the diversity and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Now in its 23rd year, the festival has grown significantly in size and impact, making it one of the most important pride events in New Jersey. The festival remains committed to fostering a more inclusive and accepting society where everyone is celebrated for who they are. - August 21, 2024 - Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival
New Publication: TheJembe Bridges the Gap Between Brands and Crucial Cultural Consumer Insights
The Jembe, a new, one-of-a-kind publication that provides brands access to valuable cultural insights through original editorial content. - August 14, 2024 - The Jembe
Living Out, Palm Springs Holds Its First ArtWalk August 14
Living Out, Palm Springs, home to some 300 pieces of original artwork created by 53 LGBTQ+ Coachella Valley artists, will be open to the public August 14 from 5-7pm. - August 11, 2024 - Living Out
Uncloseted Media Announces New Managing Editor And Inaugural Board Members Approaching Launch
Uncloseted Media, a new LGBTQ focused news publication dedicated to investigating America’s LGBTQ ecosystem and elevating the voices of everyday heroes, today announced the appointment of twelve leaders from diverse backgrounds to its first Business & Media Advisory Boards as well as the addition of Charles Kaiser as Managing Editor of the publication. - August 01, 2024 - Uncloseted Media
NCBCP Black Women’s Roundtable Successfully Hosted 10th Annual “Women of Power” Jazz Brunch and Gathering During Essence Fest 2024
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), in partnership with Mississippi BWR and Louisiana BWR Louisiana, kicked off Essence festivities with “Power Table” discussions during their 10th Annual Women of Power Jazz Brunch... - July 07, 2024 - NCBCP