Arctica, Champion of Skiing for All, Announces Partnership with the Hong Kong Alpine Race Team

Madison, WI, December 21, 2019 --(



Geoff Werner, founder and CEO of Arctica, said that the partnership with the “up-and-coming” Hong Kong team is part of Arctica’s celebration of its 10th anniversary and in line with the company’s philosophy. “We take a non-elitist approach to skiing and ski racing, providing stylish high-quality gear that is affordable for the whole family,” he said.



Werner pointed out that his love of the sport began as a young child on family ski trips to Squaw Valley in the seventies. After proposing to his wife at the top of Mammoth Mountain, his family has continued the passion with a son skiing and competing in the Midwest. He cited difficulty in finding the right kind of ski clothing for his son as a reason for starting his company, Arctica.



The partnership between Arctica and the Hong Kong team comes at a time of high-profile political unrest in the Chinese territory. Werner said he hopes that supporting the team will “help the sport of skiing be a positive force” in the midst of the conflict.



Werner echoes the ideals of the Olympic Movement as stated on the Olympics website: “...to contribute to building a peaceful and better world by educating youth through sport practiced without discrimination of any kind and...with a spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play.”



About Arctica: Arctica manufactures high quality, performance apparel and for alpine skiers and racers worldwide. Arctica is a group of passionate and dedicated skiers, former ski racers and ski industry professionals that feel cost should not be the barrier to entry for the sport of ski racing. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Arctica was born in 2008 out of the desire to help foster growth and support families interested in ski racing. Specializing in full side zip race pants and ski race suits, Arctica’s mission is to make ski racing more accessible by offering quality products at an exceptional value that is backed up with excellent customer service.



Tracy Beers

800-397-7528



https://arctica.com



