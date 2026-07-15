Winter & Snow Sports News
Don’t be left out in the cold. Find out what’s new, both on and off the slopes, with snowboarding, skiing, ice skating and other winter sports. Get insights into new equipment, competitions, resorts and athletes of interest to professional and amateur winter sport enthusiasts.
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Life Cube Unveils the YURTi™ Shelter: the Ultimate Defense Against Cold-Weather Power Grid Failure
Life Cube Introduces Insulated Emergency Shelter for Cold-Weather Use Life Cube Inc. announced Tuesday the launch of the YURTi, a portable, insulated shelter designed to mitigate hypothermia risks during winter power outages and travel emergencies. The unit is engineered to maintain internal... - January 28, 2026 - Life Cube, Inc.
Christy Sports Opens 2025/26 Season Rental Ski and Snowboard Reservations in Utah
Christy Sports has opened 2025/26 Utah ski & snowboard season rental reservations. Affordable packages include free swaps, tuning, and expert fitting. Partnerships with groups like SheJumps expand access, helping families and newcomers enjoy Utah’s slopes all winter. - September 10, 2025 - Christy Sports
A Novel Launches a Thrilling Literary Trilogy That Dares to Ask—Can Compassion Rewind a Community?
“Mt. Forgotten: A Novel” by Kevin Casanova Abrams launches The Farangotta Trilogy with a multi-generational tale of a sacred mountain town under siege by capitalism. Featuring a fierce heroine, indigenous resilience, and mythic alpacas, the novel explores themes of cultural preservation, environmental reckoning, and compassion’s quiet power. A gorgeously written debut praised for its emotional depth and cinematic pace. - June 25, 2025 - Bublish
Future Footwear Technology Corporation Launches Innovative FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots on Kickstarter
Designed for Extreme Cold,Soulsfeng FuturaHeat-Nova heated boots provide warmth, safety, and app-controlled heating for frontline workers and outdoor adventurers. - March 30, 2025 - Future Footwear Technology Corporation
The Foggy Dog and Gray Malin Collaborate on a Cozy, Chic Winter Collection for Dogs
Limited edition pet accessories collection from fine-art photographer Gray Malin, launching October 22. - October 22, 2024 - Gray Malin
Kung Fu Divers Continues to Promote Safety by Offering First Emergency Response and Basic Life Support Programs in Career Highways
We all must work together to provide career development skills and talent development programs to our next generation. - September 20, 2024 - Kung Fu Divers
Wintersteiger X advarics: Redefining Retail Software Solutions
Seamlessly combining Point of Sale, Inventory Management and Rental Management for ski, bike and outdoor businesses - May 07, 2024 - Wintersteiger
Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is the World's First Interactive Treehouse Resort Located in the Smoky Mountains
The world's first interactive treehouse resort has opened up in March 2023 in the Smoky Mountains. Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is the first of its kind to provide travelers with an elevated vacation experience with interactive amenities such as 20-foot slides, bucket pulley's, escape hatches, secret ladders, hidden beds, drink chutes, swings, rope climbs and so much more. Guests of all ages can stay and play right on their very own treehouse. The area's most talked about resort. - October 24, 2023 - Sanctuary Treehouse Resort
Potter and Tioga Counties Region Named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
New World Report Travel Awards select region filled with trails, breathtaking views, and award-winning stargazing as the best in Pennsylvania. - February 09, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
New England’s Longest Running Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
25th annual adaptive Winter Sports Clinic, for veterans with disabilities, takes place January 9-13 at Mount Sunapee. The longest-running but also the second-largest in the United States. - January 06, 2023 - NEHSA
Wintersteiger Continues Sponsorship of Ryan Cochran-Siegle
WINTERSTEIGER, the world leader in ski and snowboard service solutions, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, one of the Stifel U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine Teams' top male athletes, are proud to announce a renewed partnership for the 2022-23 season. Last season Ryan finished up with two top-10 world rankings... - December 09, 2022 - Wintersteiger
Florida Teen to Become Florida's First Rookie Jr. Iditarod Entry, Alaska, Feb. 2023
Florida's very own 16-year-old Sarasota, Florida native driver, musher Lacy Kuehl, is announcing her official rookie entry for the Junior Iditarod in Alaska on February 25, 2023. Lacy Kuehl will become the first musher from Florida to take on the Jr Iditarod. Lacy will share her charity the family... - November 25, 2022 - Drive for Diabetes Awareness, Inc.
Visit Potter-Tioga Featured as Central PA Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines
Feature highlights the County Visitors Bureau & its success in promoting safe tourism amidst the pandemic. - March 28, 2022 - Visit Potter-Tioga
WINTERSTEIGER Group Announces Sponsorship of Paula Moltzan and Ryan Cochran-Siegle
WINTERSTEIGER proudly announces the signing of two U.S. Ski Team athletes – Paula Moltzan and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, to their roster of brand ambassadors and pros. With ties to Vermont and a need for speed and warm feet, both alpine ski racers were a natural fit for a WINTERSTEIGER Group... - January 07, 2022 - Wintersteiger
Wintersteiger to Host Ted Ligety Autograph Session at Killington HomeLight World Cup
Even though none of the women competing at Killington will be able to meet, greet, and interact with the crowd, retired American alpine ski racer and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ted Ligety, will be signing autographs on Saturday, November 27th after racing has concluded. - November 25, 2021 - Wintersteiger
ARTILECT Launches A/SYS Outerwear with Trizar® Technology
ARTILECT has adopted Trizar® fabric to add next-level innovation and technology to their cold weather collection for Fall 2022. The new line will also incorporate the advanced design that defines ARTILECT’s A/SYS collection to extend the comfort range and performance of their... - September 02, 2021 - Clean Textile Technology
Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition
Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice... - July 06, 2021 - Lakewood Products
Mountain View Ice Arena Launches New Skating Academy and Summer Program
The Mountain View Ice Arena, located in Vancouver, Washington, is excited to announce the creation of the Mountain View Skating Academy (MVSA) and the launch of the Academy’s brand-new Summer Skating Program just in time for summer. On the heels of the pandemic, the Mountain View Ice Arena is... - June 23, 2021 - Mountain View Ice Arena
New Alliance to Expand Center of Excellence Ski Service Center
Wintersteiger & Swix to increase involvement with US Ski Team - May 13, 2021 - Wintersteiger
Wintersteiger Sports Establishes New Demo/Training Facility in New England
Wintersteiger, official supplier to US Ski & Snowboard, and the ski tuning machine market leader, proudly announces the opening of their new, Vermont-based demonstration and training facility. Despite a fire-related total loss of their existing office space and the global Covid-19 pandemic,... - April 15, 2021 - Wintersteiger
Kaillie Humphries, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Monobob World Champion, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio
Two-time Olympic Gold medalist and monobob World Champion, Kaillie Humphries, to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 7 p.m. PST. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace is a biweekly program on KNSJ 89.1 FM radio, a local San Diego, CA radio station, created to provide listeners with a dose of inspiration to empower confidence & foster global unity. - February 25, 2021 - doc.PEACE
Wintersteiger Partners with Head USA, Creates Working Showroom in Colorado
Wintersteiger NA, the world’s leading supplier to ski and snowboard manufacturers, announces their new North American partnership with Head USA. The collaboration, which is an extension of Wintersteiger’s partnership with Head Europe, has resulted in the opening of a new demo center and... - February 24, 2021 - Wintersteiger
Another Successful Collaboration Between Wintersteiger & the US Ski Team
As a testament to the education efforts made by Wintersteiger in the last two seasons with athletes and race-specialty shops, fewer skis required major work after evaluation than ever before. - January 20, 2021 - Wintersteiger
Emisshield Inc. Granted New Patent for Thermally Enhancing Trizar® Fabrics
Emisshield Inc.’s new patent, Thermal Enhancements Additives Useful for Fabrics, is a new invention that uniquely adds emissivity agents to enhance the heat properties of Trizar (R) fabrics. Originally used for NASA spaceship tiles, these Emisshield materials can be added to fibers, films, and coatings to either keep fabrics warmer longer or to reduce heat buildup by wicking heat away. Trizar (R) Technology has launched these products with several leading clothing brands. - December 19, 2020 - Clean Textile Technology
Ice Creative Entertainment Brings Back Live Shows This Holiday Season
A small skater run entertainment company has brought back live shows to Nashville this holiday season. Following COVID-19 safety guidelines, Ice Creative Entertainment has been able to successfully lead the industry in getting back to work. Audiences are treated to world class skating, fire tricks, a live host and more. The show can be seen at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center through January 3. - December 19, 2020 - Ice Creative Entertainment
Wintersteiger Returns to Copper to Support the US Ski Team & Fall Race Camps
Wintersteiger, official supplier to US Ski & Snowboard and exclusive tuning partner for the Center for Excellence, will again be offering equipment support at Copper Mountain during the fall training block this year. - October 23, 2020 - Wintersteiger
Maine Skiers and Snowboarders to Hit the Slopes to Benefit Children Fighting Cancer
This Friday, January 31st, skiers and snowboarders will gather to compete in the annual Moonlight Challenge at Shawnee Peak to raise funds for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP). - January 29, 2020 - MCCP
SmartBuyGlasses Brings You the Top Performing Sunglasses for Winter Sports
Snow is one of the most reflective surfaces when it comes to light, so wearing sunglasses for winter sports is absolutely essential to avoid harmful UV rays, even without direct sunlight. Snow blindness (when bright light reflected from snow affects vision) is a real threat when skiing or... - December 29, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses
Arctica, Champion of Skiing for All, Announces Partnership with the Hong Kong Alpine Race Team
Arctica, the international ski racing clothing company, is now the official outfitter of the Hong Kong Alpine Race Team. The Hong Kong team will wear Arctica apparel as it competes in major races and events during the run-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Geoff Werner, founder and... - December 21, 2019 - Arctica
Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel. About Neight C. Casperson Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
New Inter-University Research Collaborative Dedicated to Climate Change and Sport, Called The Sport Ecology Group, Announces Its Official Launch: Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group
VisitBreck Invites Guests to "Stay + Play" This Summer in Breckenridge with Premium Packages
Let VisitBreck take care of the details of your summer vacation, so all you have to do is show up and enjoy everything that Breckenridge, Colorado has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a memorable family trip, an action-packed group excursion, a romantic getaway or a bucket list blow-out, VisitBreck's exclusive packages have something for everyone. - March 26, 2019 - VisitBreck
The Gift of Hot Hands for Christmas - Scandinavian Design, Battery Heated Gloves
Heat Experience is a start-up based in Trondheim, Norway specializing in battery heated clothing. The company, having started-up in 2016, now has five Core Series products on offer and is launching their Core Series Heated Gloves with a 50% discount on Kickstarter for the US market on November... - October 23, 2018 - Heat Experience
Santa Cruz Poet Releases First Full-Length Book Collection
Kim Cope Tait, a 1989 graduate of Harbor High School and local teacher has moved home to Santa Cruz, California and will have her first full-length collection of poems released by Finishing Line Press on July 13th, 2018. Having lived and taught in Hawai'i, Switzerland, New Zealand, Vermont, and Colorado, Kim has made her way home on the eve of her book release. - July 10, 2018 - Kim Cope Tait
GEAR AID Launches Sleek, New Look
GEAR AID's rebranding reveals new names and eco-friendly packaging; combining multiple sub-brands into one to bring dive, watersports and outdoor care and repair products together under four collections: Aquaseal, Seam Grip, Revivex, and Tenacious Tape. - March 20, 2018 - GEAR AID
Dartfish Video Solution Users Earned More Than 72% of the Medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics
Video based performance tools are increasingly used by athletes and teams around the world during competition and training periods. From motion analysis in alpine skiing or ice skating to tactical game analysis in ice hockey, Dartfish solutions support athletes and teams on their quest to medal... - March 06, 2018 - Dartfish
Bloomex Sponsors the 2018 Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships
Bloomex Canada is proud to sponsor the 2018 Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships, February 23- 25, 2018 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa. Provisions will include medalist bouquets and teddy bears for the Bloomex Bear Toss. The 2018 Skate Canada Synchronized Championships will... - February 25, 2018 - Bloomex
Giving Vision – Honoring Bobsled Champion Steven Holcomb’s Legacy in PyeongChang
Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb, who passed away last May, will be honored at this year’s Winter Olympic Games for his advocacy work on behalf of patients suffering Keratoconus, the degenerative eye disease that almost derailed his racing career. Holcomb was in training for the Vancouver... - February 13, 2018 - Boxer Wachler Vision Institute
New Accessory for Protecting and Carrying Snowboards Awarded Patent – Board Bootie
Board Bootie LLC, the creator of a lightweight new accessory for protecting and carrying a snowboard hands-free has been awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office – US Patent No. 9,849,366. “Board Bootie having been approved for a patent by the USPTO is a... - February 08, 2018 - Board Bootie, LLC
Rock Face Releases Flame-Resistant & Performance Baselayers for Military & Tactical Markets
Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.
Bloomex Sponsored the Australian Figure Skating Championships 2017 Brisbane
Bloomex Australia was proud to sponsor the Australian Figure Skating Championships Brisbane (AFSC), hosted by Ice Skating Australia and Ice Skating Queensland at Iceworld Boondall December 2-8, 2017. Bloomex provided flower baskets for the venue, medalist bouquets for senior skaters, teddy bears... - December 14, 2017 - Bloomex Australia
Board Bootie to be Sold at Pennsylvania’s Leading Retail Ski and Snowboard Shops – Buckman’s
Buckman's Ski and Snowboard Shops, the leading retailer of ski and snowboard equipment and accessories in Pennsylvania, makes Board Bootie available at its stores and on its website. - December 13, 2017 - Board Bootie, LLC
Apex Ski Boot System Debunks Myths of Conventional Ski Boot Fitting
Ski technology has progressed drastically in the last 20 years, but the majority of the ski boots on the market are from designs that originated in the 1970's. Apex Ski Boots comes to the 2017-2018 ski season with awards from Freeskier Magazine, Ski Magazine and America's Best Bootfitters Organization, and co-founder Roger Neiley explains how Apex has created a high performance product that is also comfortable. - November 28, 2017 - Apex Ski Boots
Board Bootie Launches Unique Accessory for Protecting and Transporting a Snowboard
Board Bootie is the lightest, most convenient protective cover for a snowboard which can also be used as a backpack for carrying the board. - November 22, 2017 - Board Bootie, LLC
Bloomex Provides All Florals for the BMW IBSF World Cup 2017/2018 in Whistler, BC
Bloomex is Official Floral Partner to Bobsleigh CANADA Skeleton, and floral provider for this year's World Cup hosting in Whistler. - November 12, 2017 - Bloomex
Vasaloppet USA Prepares Two Race Courses for 2018, New Race Names Announced
Due to inconsistent snow conditions over the past few years, Vasaloppet USA is preparing two alternative race courses, depending on the 2018 snowfall. The five races have been given new names to align with the two race course alternatives. - October 22, 2017 - Vasaloppet USA
Winter Sports Helmet Launch: How to Ski in Style This Winter
A Statement Snow Helmet Designed for Adventurous Women - October 21, 2017 - Sawako LLC