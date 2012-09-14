PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel. About Neight C. Casperson Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

New Inter-University Research Collaborative Dedicated to Climate Change and Sport, Called The Sport Ecology Group, Announces Its Official Launch: Earth Day 2019 Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group

VisitBreck Invites Guests to "Stay + Play" This Summer in Breckenridge with Premium Packages Let VisitBreck take care of the details of your summer vacation, so all you have to do is show up and enjoy everything that Breckenridge, Colorado has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a memorable family trip, an action-packed group excursion, a romantic getaway or a bucket list blow-out, VisitBreck's exclusive packages have something for everyone. - March 26, 2019 - VisitBreck

The Gift of Hot Hands for Christmas - Scandinavian Design, Battery Heated Gloves Heat Experience is a start-up based in Trondheim, Norway specializing in battery heated clothing. The company, having started-up in 2016, now has five Core Series products on offer and is launching their Core Series Heated Gloves with a 50% discount on Kickstarter for the US market on November 1st. Heat... - October 23, 2018 - Heat Experience

Santa Cruz Poet Releases First Full-Length Book Collection Kim Cope Tait, a 1989 graduate of Harbor High School and local teacher has moved home to Santa Cruz, California and will have her first full-length collection of poems released by Finishing Line Press on July 13th, 2018. Having lived and taught in Hawai'i, Switzerland, New Zealand, Vermont, and Colorado, Kim has made her way home on the eve of her book release. - July 10, 2018 - Kim Cope Tait

GEAR AID Launches Sleek, New Look GEAR AID's rebranding reveals new names and eco-friendly packaging; combining multiple sub-brands into one to bring dive, watersports and outdoor care and repair products together under four collections: Aquaseal, Seam Grip, Revivex, and Tenacious Tape. - March 20, 2018 - GEAR AID

Dartfish Video Solution Users Earned More Than 72% of the Medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics Video based performance tools are increasingly used by athletes and teams around the world during competition and training periods. From motion analysis in alpine skiing or ice skating to tactical game analysis in ice hockey, Dartfish solutions support athletes and teams on their quest to medal winning... - March 06, 2018 - Dartfish

Bloomex Sponsors the 2018 Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships Bloomex Canada is proud to sponsor the 2018 Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships, February 23- 25, 2018 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa. Provisions will include medalist bouquets and teddy bears for the Bloomex Bear Toss. The 2018 Skate Canada Synchronized Championships will showcase... - February 25, 2018 - Bloomex

Giving Vision – Honoring Bobsled Champion Steven Holcomb’s Legacy in PyeongChang Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb, who passed away last May, will be honored at this year’s Winter Olympic Games for his advocacy work on behalf of patients suffering Keratoconus, the degenerative eye disease that almost derailed his racing career. Holcomb was in training for the Vancouver Winter... - February 13, 2018 - Boxer Wachler Vision Institute

New Accessory for Protecting and Carrying Snowboards Awarded Patent – Board Bootie Board Bootie LLC, the creator of a lightweight new accessory for protecting and carrying a snowboard hands-free has been awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office – US Patent No. 9,849,366. “Board Bootie having been approved for a patent by the USPTO is a monumental... - February 08, 2018 - Board Bootie, LLC

Rock Face Releases Flame-Resistant & Performance Baselayers for Military & Tactical Markets Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.

Bloomex Sponsored the Australian Figure Skating Championships 2017 Brisbane Bloomex Australia was proud to sponsor the Australian Figure Skating Championships Brisbane (AFSC), hosted by Ice Skating Australia and Ice Skating Queensland at Iceworld Boondall December 2-8, 2017. Bloomex provided flower baskets for the venue, medalist bouquets for senior skaters, teddy bears for... - December 14, 2017 - Bloomex Australia

Board Bootie to be Sold at Pennsylvania’s Leading Retail Ski and Snowboard Shops – Buckman’s Buckman's Ski and Snowboard Shops, the leading retailer of ski and snowboard equipment and accessories in Pennsylvania, makes Board Bootie available at its stores and on its website. - December 13, 2017 - Board Bootie, LLC

Apex Ski Boot System Debunks Myths of Conventional Ski Boot Fitting Ski technology has progressed drastically in the last 20 years, but the majority of the ski boots on the market are from designs that originated in the 1970's. Apex Ski Boots comes to the 2017-2018 ski season with awards from Freeskier Magazine, Ski Magazine and America's Best Bootfitters Organization, and co-founder Roger Neiley explains how Apex has created a high performance product that is also comfortable. - November 28, 2017 - Apex Ski Boots

Board Bootie Launches Unique Accessory for Protecting and Transporting a Snowboard Board Bootie is the lightest, most convenient protective cover for a snowboard which can also be used as a backpack for carrying the board. - November 22, 2017 - Board Bootie, LLC

Bloomex Provides All Florals for the BMW IBSF World Cup 2017/2018 in Whistler, BC Bloomex is Official Floral Partner to Bobsleigh CANADA Skeleton, and floral provider for this year's World Cup hosting in Whistler. - November 12, 2017 - Bloomex

Vasaloppet USA Prepares Two Race Courses for 2018, New Race Names Announced Due to inconsistent snow conditions over the past few years, Vasaloppet USA is preparing two alternative race courses, depending on the 2018 snowfall. The five races have been given new names to align with the two race course alternatives. - October 22, 2017 - Vasaloppet USA

BITEHARDER® Releases New Polytune Rings™ for Improved Snowmobile Suspension Tuning BITEHARDER® has just announced the release of its latest product - Polytune Suspension Rings, providing snowmobilers a simple and cost effective way to tune their suspension for improved performance and safety. Polytune Rings are a split 360 degree ring of proprietary (patent pending) Micro-Cellular... - October 02, 2017 - BITEHARDER

BITEHARDER® Announces Agreement with Canadian Distribution KIMPEX BITEHARDER® is proud to announce that KIMPEX Inc., headquartered in Drummondville, Quebec, will be their official Canadian distributor. - September 28, 2017 - BITEHARDER

Biteharder® Announces Partnership with Polaris Industries BITEHARDER® is proud to announce its partnership with OEM and snowmobile pioneer Polaris Industries. As a result, BITEHARDER’s Carbide Runner Sharpening tool will be featured in Polaris’s 2018 Apparel & Accessories Catalog, its online store, and in select Polaris Dealerships. Founded... - September 16, 2017 - BITEHARDER

Ship Sticks and Ship Skis Announce New Partnership with Timbers Resorts Ship Sticks and Ship Skis, a premier golf club and ski shipping provider, announced today a new strategic partnership with Timbers Resorts, one of the largest independent developers and operators of private boutique resorts and residence clubs in the world. Timbers Resorts will offer Ship Sticks and... - July 12, 2017 - Ship Sticks

2017 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2017 members featuring five California sports legends, Leigh Steinberg - Agent * Michelle Kwan – Olympic Skating * John Force - NHRA * James Lofton – NFL HOF * Byron Scott – NBA Lakers. The 11th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 25th 4:00 p.m., at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, Cabezon, California. - April 19, 2017 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Learn How These Women Are Actually Hunting in High Heels High Heel Huntress' specialized women's camo company will be showcased at the Houston Safari Club Convention on Dec. 15th-17th. - January 10, 2017 - High Heel Huntress

Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Announces Partnership with BITEHARDER Sharpening Tools As part of its ongoing commitment to snowmobile safety, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) has agreed to work together with BITEHARDER Sharpening Tools to take snowmobiling performance and safety to the next level. BITEHARDER’s full line of carbide runner and stud sharpening tools... - December 10, 2016 - BITEHARDER

Lou Whittaker, World Famous Mountain Guide, Artist and Author Conquers His Hearing Loss and Finds Success with Hearing Aids Recommended by His Son, Win Father and son, Lou and Win Whittaker featured in hearing loss awareness campaign. In recognition of Luna Family Hearing’s annual Hear for the Holidays hearing loss awareness campaign, they wanted to share the story of a father and son supporting each other’s hearing loss and success with hearing aids. - November 10, 2016 - Luna Family Hearing

Bonfire Launches Winter 2016 with Free Range Film Series and New Outerwear Collection Bonfire Outerwear released the full movie and first installation of its anticipated Free Range video series, in conjunction with the launch of its 1617 outerwear collection. - September 30, 2016 - Bonfire Outerwear

Hearshot Inc. Enlists 3X Olympian Snowboarder Brad Martin to Lead Ski & Snowboard Program Hearshot Inc. announced today the onboarding of Canada’s Brad Martin as Brand Ambassador and Head of the Ski & Snowboard Athletics Program. - March 31, 2016 - Hearshot Inc

Compelling Programming from US Media Studios Airs in Thunder Bay, Ontario US Media Studios’ programming which covers a variety of topics will air on CTV Affiliate CKPR-TV in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada in March. - March 16, 2016 - US Media Studios

Learn Details of the Winter Sports Injury Treatment Market Forecast and Segments, 2016-2026 Future Market Insights has announced the addition of the "Winter Sports Injury Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026" report to their offering. - February 17, 2016 - Future Market Insights

Maine’s Oldest Ski Area Races to Fight Childhood Cancer The Maine Children's Cancer Program is holding its second annual ski and snowboard "moonlight challenge" race at Shawnee Peak. On Friday, January 22nd, race to win exciting prizes and to help raise funds to treat hundreds of local Maine children. - January 13, 2016 - MCCP

TruStump Deer & Wildlife Feeders Now on KickStarter Avid hunter and Engineer, Duane Harding of Stillwater, OK uses crowdfunding to launch new deer feeder startup company. - November 10, 2015 - TruStump Deer Feeders

A Revolutionary Winter Sport is Coming to the Market This Winter SNOGO, a Blend of Skiing and Biking, is Launching on Kickstarter November 10th - November 09, 2015 - Snogo

Cancer Fundraiser Receives New Vitamin K Aid for Athletic Bruises The “Celebrity Boxing” promoters of public events featuring well-known personalities in competitions have announced an affiliation with Reviva Labs, Haddonfield, N.J., manufacturers of all-natural skin care products. In a coming public event for the benefit of the “Fight For Breast... - October 12, 2015 - Reviva Labs

Snogo Bringing Skiers of All Ages Back to the Slopes with a New Kind of Ski-Bike Snow sports enthusiasts and SNOGO founders Chase Wagstaff, 26, and Obed Marrder, 27, are set to unveil a new kind of ski-bike that promises enhanced safety and performance for every level of rider. - October 12, 2015 - Snogo

Custom Eyewear Brand SunGod Smashes Kickstarter Goal in 24 Hours to Launch New Interchangeable Ski and Snowboard Goggles SunGod Revolts are the world's first interchangeable, fully replaceable goggles, made from the highest quality materials and customised by you. Launching on Tuesday on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter, has surpassed the initial funding goal of £19,400 in just 24 hours. - October 10, 2015 - SunGod

For Sport’s Injuries: New Double Dose Vitamin K Cream Helps Clear Skin Bruises Suffered from Sports To help fade and clear skin bruises that occur as a result of participating in a wide variety of sports activities, a stronger, quicker solution is now being provided by a double dose formula of Vitamin K Cream, through Reviva Labs, Haddonfield, N.J., a 40-year-old manufacturer of natural skin care products. Reviva... - September 09, 2015 - Reviva Labs

Meet the Ski Simulator of the New Generation PROLESKI company launches a ski simulator that imitates real slalom and makes practice more productive than ever. - August 11, 2015 - PROLESKI

Spartan Yoga Wear Announces Launch of Spartan Yoga Wear Headbands a Comfortable Quality Headband for the Gym and the Street When a person's breaking a sweat exercising one of the last things they want is their hair or their sweat falling into their eyes. Fortunately a new solution has presented itself that looks great and is incredibly comfortable, the Spartan Yoga Wear Headband. The new release from Spartan Yoga Wear has been met with enthusiasm. - August 07, 2015 - Spartan Yoga Wear

Proleski Ski Club Announces Launching of Revolutionary Ski Simulator Ski club Proleski announces the launching of the innovative PROLESKI PRO3D ski slope simulator. This multifunctional machine allows all customers to practise their skiing or snowboarding skills. Tilting in all directions, the 6-ton giant platform can accommodate three trainees simultaneously. - July 05, 2015 - PROLESKI

BTO Sports Announces Launch of Redesigned Moto-News Blog Bto Sports, the leading online retailer of motocross gear and apparel, is announcing the launch of their newly redesigned motorcycle news blog. - June 15, 2015 - BTO Sports

IVI Vision Announces New Product Launch Iconic eyewear brand, IVI Vision, announced today very exciting new product launches for this summer and it’s new management team. The new product releases for summer 2015 include two new acetate color stories and five new styles. The three new men’s styles are The Lee, Hunter and Blake... - May 01, 2015 - IVI Vision

Count Down to World-First Everest Challenge in Verbier The count down to the Everest in the Alps challenge has begun. There is just a week to go until the team will climb the 8,848m height of Everest on skis in four days to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity. - March 19, 2015 - Secret Compass

Albritton Skis & Outfitters Sponsors the 42nd Annual Colorado Peace Officers Ski & Snowboard Race Albritton Skis & Outfitters is sponsoring a charitable event at Vail Resort for all of the men and women of our police force that benefits the Flying Wheels Foundation. - March 13, 2015 - Albritton Skis & Outfitters Corp

Albritton Skis Welcomes X-Games Gold Medalist Chris Hawks to the Team X-Games gold medalist and founder of the newschool movement joins the Albritton Skis Team. - March 13, 2015 - Albritton Skis & Outfitters Corp

BTOSports.com Lowers Free International Shipping BTO Sports is an online retailer of motocross parts, accessories, and apparel, and will now offer free shipping to all international orders over $599 USD. - January 28, 2015 - BTO Sports

SaPHIBeat and DKB Sport Together at ISPO 2015 to Unveil the Phi-Pal in Europe SaPHIBeat Technologies Inc. will demo its Phi-Pal activity monitor at ISPO 2015 in Munich, Germany, from February 5th to the 7th. Designed and developed by SaPHIBeat engineers, the Phi-Pal is a wearable activity monitor designed to be the best companion for outdoor sports enthusiasts. Not only does... - January 24, 2015 - Saphibeat Technologies