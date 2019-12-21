Press Releases Smithson Wine and Spirits Press Release

Receive press releases from Smithson Wine and Spirits: By Email RSS Feeds: Smithson Wine And Spirits: Preservative Free Wine Launch

Smithson Wine And Spirits, Announces Its Official Wine Launch: with a Wine Tasting/Comedy Show at Chicago's Dan Ryan Woods Forest Preserve Pavilion: Performance by Chicago's Own Just-Nesh, Hosted by Anthony with Marcellus on the turn tables.

Homewood, IL, December 21, 2019 --(



“We know not everyone had the opportunity to purchase the wine from the amazon site, so in honor of our one year anniversary we are bringing samples to Chicago and making the event something really special,” said Mo’nique Smith, Winemaker at Smithson Wine And Spirits. “The wine tasting offers a sneak peek at a young wine still in production. We are offering a preview of our flagship wine and the pride and joy of Smithson Wine And Spirits, before it is bottled and stocked locally.”



Those interested in securing a supply of the Sauvignon Blanc are welcome to purchase at the tasting and via Amazon on Jan. 10, 2020. For more information please visit http://smithsonwineandspirits.com.



About Smithson Wine And Spirits



Established in 2018, Smithson Wine And Spirits is credited for helping to bring awareness to Preservative free Wine with its own Brand, Bare in Bed wine. At Smithson Wine And Spirits, our mission is to provide our customers with delicious, award winning, quality wines that are all hand-crafted locally. Homewood, IL, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Located in the famous Dan Ryan Woods Forest Preserve Pavilion, at 84th Western, Chicago Illinois. Smithson Wine And Spirits will be offering complimentary samples of its Newest Brand; Bare in Bed Sauvignon Blanc Sulfite Free Wine until exhausted, released October 2018. The goal is to bring a unique, one of a kind experience to its Chicago visitors and local wine enthusiasts that would traditionally require a trip to local grocers.“We know not everyone had the opportunity to purchase the wine from the amazon site, so in honor of our one year anniversary we are bringing samples to Chicago and making the event something really special,” said Mo’nique Smith, Winemaker at Smithson Wine And Spirits. “The wine tasting offers a sneak peek at a young wine still in production. We are offering a preview of our flagship wine and the pride and joy of Smithson Wine And Spirits, before it is bottled and stocked locally.”Those interested in securing a supply of the Sauvignon Blanc are welcome to purchase at the tasting and via Amazon on Jan. 10, 2020. For more information please visit http://smithsonwineandspirits.com.About Smithson Wine And SpiritsEstablished in 2018, Smithson Wine And Spirits is credited for helping to bring awareness to Preservative free Wine with its own Brand, Bare in Bed wine. At Smithson Wine And Spirits, our mission is to provide our customers with delicious, award winning, quality wines that are all hand-crafted locally. Contact Information Smithson Wine And Spirits

Mo'nique Smith

312.437.0212



smithsonwineandspirits.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Smithson Wine and Spirits