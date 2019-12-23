DRmare 2019 Xmas & New Year Special Offers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DRmare Software Press Release

DRmare Software, an innovative multimedia solution provider, rolls out its 2019 Xmas & New Year sales party for its main products, which will not come to an end until Jan. 8, 2020.

Huntington Beach, CA, December 23, 2019 --(



During the promotion season, any customer can get Audio Capture for free as a Christmas gift or enjoy a big discount at up to 60% off. They can also get a discount up to 30% off for DRmare other popular products like Tidal Music Converter, Audio Converter, M4V Converter and Spotify Music Converter. To save, users can get more bundles such as the M4V + Audio Converter bundle at up to a 50% discount.



For more details, please visit the promotion page online and pick up the desired software: https://www.drmare.com/special/2019-xmas-sales/



Share and Get A Free Gift

In the Free Gift part, any customer can get a free license for one year of Audio Capture, a professional tool to record any Christmas music and songs from all sources. To get this, users only need to share DRmare’s Xmas & New Year sales page to their Facebook and Twitter account. And then they can get a free Audio Capture as Xmas and New Year gift.



Or users can also enjoy a 50% discount off and a 60% discount off to purchase Audio Capture single lifetime license and family license. Nothing to do but click the purchase button.



Enjoy Extra 30% Off Discount for Xmas Single Deals

To enjoy this discount, just hit the “Buy Now” button to order for other four single products of DRmare – M4V Converter, Spotify Music Converter, Tidal Music Converter and Audio Converter.



These tools can help users convert and download iTunes Christmas movies, Christmas songs from Spotify music, Tidal music, Apple music and Christmas audiobooks from Audible to plain audio formats so that users can stream to any devices or platforms for offline playback.



Super Sales for Bundle at Up to 50% Off Discount

There are five bundles that DRmare offers in this Xmas & New Year sales party, which aims to meet customers’ different needs. Users who want to watch iTunes movies as well as listen to audio files, or listen to music from Tidal, Spotify, Apple music, etc. can go to choose the wanted bundle.



1. M4V + Audio Converter Bundle - 50% Off

2. M4V Converter Single Bundle - 40% Off

3. M4V + Spotify Converter Bundle - 40% Off

4. SM4V + Audio Converter Bundle - 40% Off

5. Tidal Converter Single Bundle - 35% Off



“To thank old customers and welcome new users, we roll out the biggest discount on our powerful products,” said Dave, the Sales Manager of DRmare Software. “And we sincerely hope our customers can enjoy themselves with these tools in this special Xmas & New Year holiday season,” Dave added.



About DRmare Software

DRmare Software is a leading software developer in the multimedia industry, which focuses on video and audio encoding and recording technology. Until now, it has developed and created lots of professional and excellent video converter, music converters and audio capture, which can download and convert iTunes movies, Spotify Music, Tidal Music, Apple Music, etc. to MP4, MP3, AAC and other common audio formats. With these products, it will make digital life more convenient and let everyone enjoy digital multimedia life easier.



Bob Wilson

16701 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach, CA, 92647

Dave Jones

862-322-8786



www.drmare.com



