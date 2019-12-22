Press Releases Contify Press Release

Receive press releases from Contify: By Email RSS Feeds: Contify Enhances Market and Competitive Intelligence Offering for Enterprises; Launches Fully Customisable Portals for Teams

Williston, VT, December 22, 2019 --(



The portals are designed to serve as a centralised intelligence hub to drive faster access to insights relevant to a specific team whilst storing the intelligence in a common platform for easy cross-reference.



When multiple teams access intelligence on a common platform, it is difficult to find relevant updates as they often get buried under those for other teams - Contify portals address this problem.



Each portal can be configured to surface intelligence for a specific use case such as competitor company profiles and SWOT analysis reports for strategy teams, battle cards for marketing and sales, product benchmarking reports for engineering and product teams, and more.



The portals are made accessible through a common landing page that can be configured to post mission-critical updates such as news of strategic importance, upcoming events, new intelligence reports, and more.



"This was one of the most requested features from our enterprise customers. Market and Competitive Intelligence requirements vary with different functions and business units within the same organization - what qualifies as intelligence for marketing is different from intelligence for strategy. With the launch of custom 'portals,' Contify's customers can now customize their MCI platform to an extent that is unparalleled to any other offering in the market," says Mohit Bhakuni, Founder and CEO, Contify.



About Contify

Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Williston, VT, December 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solution for enterprises, has enhanced its offering with the launch of fully customisable portals to organise intelligence into separate modules for teams serving different functions and business verticals.The portals are designed to serve as a centralised intelligence hub to drive faster access to insights relevant to a specific team whilst storing the intelligence in a common platform for easy cross-reference.When multiple teams access intelligence on a common platform, it is difficult to find relevant updates as they often get buried under those for other teams - Contify portals address this problem.Each portal can be configured to surface intelligence for a specific use case such as competitor company profiles and SWOT analysis reports for strategy teams, battle cards for marketing and sales, product benchmarking reports for engineering and product teams, and more.The portals are made accessible through a common landing page that can be configured to post mission-critical updates such as news of strategic importance, upcoming events, new intelligence reports, and more."This was one of the most requested features from our enterprise customers. Market and Competitive Intelligence requirements vary with different functions and business units within the same organization - what qualifies as intelligence for marketing is different from intelligence for strategy. With the launch of custom 'portals,' Contify's customers can now customize their MCI platform to an extent that is unparalleled to any other offering in the market," says Mohit Bhakuni, Founder and CEO, Contify.About ContifyContify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Contact Information Contify

Supriya Sharma

+919899094924



www.contify.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Contify