New NF-kB Panel of Antibodies from AbboMax and Human Diseases

NF-kB is a protein complex that controls the transcription of DNA. It is a heterodimer sequestered in the cytoplasm. In response to activation NF-kB translocates to the nucleus to 'turn on' the expression of specific genes that keeps a cell proliferating and protects it from apoptosis. AbboMax has developed a panel of NF-kB related antibodies.

In canonical activation pathway, in response to inflammatory mediators such as (but not only) tumor necrosis factor α (TNFα) and IL-1, IκB kinase (IKK) phosphorylates IκBα, leading to its ubiquitination and degradation, allowing NF-κB to translocate to the nucleus. NF-kB complex enters the nucleus where it can "turn on" the expression of specific genes that have DNA-binding sites for NF-kB. The activation of these genes by NF-kB then leads to the given physiological response, for example, an inflammatory or immune response, a cell survival response, or cellular proliferation. The NF-κB and IKK pathways do not exist in isolation and there are many mechanisms that integrate their activity with other cell-signalling networks.



NF-kB is present in almost all cell types. Disruption of NF-κB or IkB function contributes to many human diseases, including cancer. Active NF-κB turns on the expression of genes that keep a cell proliferating and protect a cell from apoptosis. Compared to normal, cancer cells exhibit aberrant constitutive NF-kB activation which is involved in multiple signaling cascades related to carcinogenesis, including survival, invasion and migration of cancer cells. It may happen either due to mutations in genes encoding the NF-κB transcription factors themselves, or in genes that control NF-κB activity (such as IκB genes), or some tumor cells secrete factors that cause NF-κB activation. Because NF-κB controls many genes involved in inflammation it is found to be chronically active in many inflammatory diseases.



Panel of NFkB related antibodies



IkBa (NFKB1A)

IkBa(Paired S32/36) (NFKB1A)

IkBa(pS32/36) (NFKB1A)

NFkB p50

NFkBp65

NFkB-p100/p52(pS869)

NFkBp65(pS276)

NFkBp65(Paired pS276)

NFkBp65(Paired T254)

NFkBp65(pS468)

NFkBp65(pT435)



