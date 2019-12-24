Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yorker Electronics Releases N-Channel MOSFET with the Lowest Maximum RDS(on) Rating

Vishay Siliconix SiRA20DP TrenchFET Gen IV N-Channel MOSFET Increases Power Density While Cutting Condition Power Loss.

Northvale, NJ, December 24, 2019 --(



The Vishay SiRA20DP N-Channel 25V device also features a gate-drain charge/gate-source charge ratio that reduces switching related power loss. The Vishay Siliconix SiRA20DP N-Channel 25V MOSFET reaches the lowest RDS(ON) in its class by reducing any switching-related power loss. This is achieved by optimizing the total gate charge (Qg), gate-drain charge (Qgd) and Qgd/gate-source charge (Qgs) ratio. The very low Qgd Miller Effect charge enables passing through plateau voltage faster.



The SiRA20DP is a 100% Rg and UIS tested TrenchFET Gen IV MOSFET. Typical applications include synchronous rectification, high power density DC/DC, synchronous buck converter, OR-ing, load switching and battery management.



The Vishay MOSFET is housed in the conventional PowerPAK® SO-8 design, delivering higher power density with no change to its package dimension or its pin configuration. A 10mil clip reduces any package-contributed resistance by 66-percent, maximizing the performance of the silicon.



Features & Benefits:

• Lowest maximum RDS(on) rating at VGS = 10V

• Increases power density as the RDS(on) cuts conduction power loss

• Lowest Qg for devices with maximum RDS(on) < 0.6mΩ

• High efficiency for DC/DC conversion

• Available in PowerPAK SO-8 package

• Optimized Qg, Qgd and Qgd/Qgs ratios reduce switching-related power loss

• 100% Rg and UIS tested

• Typical Fall Time: 16 ns / Typical Rise Time: 95 ns

Typical Turn-Off Delay Time: 47 ns / Typical Turn-On Delay Time: 51 ns



Applications:

• OR-ing

• Battery management and load switching

• Synchronous rectification

• Synchronous buck converter

• High power density DC/DC



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Siliconix and carries the full line of Vishay discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFET transistors and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).



New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, December 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics is now distributing a Vishay N-Channel MOSFET that provides the lowest maximum RDS(on) rating at VGS = 10V and increases power density as the RDS(on) cuts conduction power loss. The Vishay Siliconix SiRA20DP TrenchFET® Gen IV N-Channel MOSFET provides the lowest gate charge (Qg) for devices with maximum RDS(on) <0.6mΩ, thus enabling high efficiency for DC/DC conversion.The Vishay SiRA20DP N-Channel 25V device also features a gate-drain charge/gate-source charge ratio that reduces switching related power loss. The Vishay Siliconix SiRA20DP N-Channel 25V MOSFET reaches the lowest RDS(ON) in its class by reducing any switching-related power loss. This is achieved by optimizing the total gate charge (Qg), gate-drain charge (Qgd) and Qgd/gate-source charge (Qgs) ratio. The very low Qgd Miller Effect charge enables passing through plateau voltage faster.The SiRA20DP is a 100% Rg and UIS tested TrenchFET Gen IV MOSFET. Typical applications include synchronous rectification, high power density DC/DC, synchronous buck converter, OR-ing, load switching and battery management.The Vishay MOSFET is housed in the conventional PowerPAK® SO-8 design, delivering higher power density with no change to its package dimension or its pin configuration. A 10mil clip reduces any package-contributed resistance by 66-percent, maximizing the performance of the silicon.Features & Benefits:• Lowest maximum RDS(on) rating at VGS = 10V• Increases power density as the RDS(on) cuts conduction power loss• Lowest Qg for devices with maximum RDS(on) < 0.6mΩ• High efficiency for DC/DC conversion• Available in PowerPAK SO-8 package• Optimized Qg, Qgd and Qgd/Qgs ratios reduce switching-related power loss• 100% Rg and UIS tested• Typical Fall Time: 16 ns / Typical Rise Time: 95 nsTypical Turn-Off Delay Time: 47 ns / Typical Turn-On Delay Time: 51 nsApplications:• OR-ing• Battery management and load switching• Synchronous rectification• Synchronous buck converter• High power density DC/DCNew Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Siliconix and carries the full line of Vishay discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFET transistors and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics