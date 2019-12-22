2019 Year in Review - Religion Communicators Council, Nashville Chapter

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Religion Communicators Council is an interfaith communications organization working to promote peace and fellowship while spreading the good news.

In Nashville, the RCC Chapter meets every other month to promote its ideals through conversations and learn from their peers about specific communications techniques to help in their professional development.. “People of faith have influence,” says Board Member of the Nashville Chapter, Julie Brinker, who also does community relations with the Church of Scientology, “We all need to step out and speak up because the good news, of which there is an abundance, tends to be overshadowed.”



The chapter had a busy year, hearing from religion reporters to video producers. The first meeting of the year was with Laura Buchanan, Senior Creative Content Specialist at United Methodist Communications, who spoke about what makes an idea stick. In Februray, RCC members heard from Reah Aitkin, the Regional Development Director of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on how to engage volunteers and get participation ...in other words, how to lead when no one listens.



The following month, the chapter heard from Kalinda Fisher who has created a series of community round tables around sometimes difficult conversations which she has dubbed "The Great Reset," and April saw best practices for fully utilizing research and how it impacts planning and future projects with Sheila King & Magda Vaughn.



The May meeting covered paid advertising strategies with Debbie Hill, CEO of Creative Website Marketing.



Then the next three meetings were tours of various places. In July, it was the new Tennessean offices, in September RCC members toured the Islamic Center of Tennessee and in October, the Sri Ganesha Temple.



The November RCC meeting was held at Glencliff United Methodist Church where RCC members learned about the church’s tiny homes project for the homeless, and in December, RCC board members met to review the year and set the course for 2020.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



