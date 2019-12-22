Top-Producing REALTOR®, Kevin Owens Joins North&Co.

Press Releases Kevin Owens, REALTOR Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, December 22, 2019 --



Voted the #1 real estate company in Arizona by “Ranking Arizona” for 2019, North&Co. has seen growth in more than just its number of agents, units sold, and revenue earned. North&Co. has successfully created a streamlined, innovative, and dynamic business model that enables their agents to push to new levels of aptitude and performance. North&Co. has mastered the skill of identifying and strategically developing top performers and placing them on a platform to train, mentor, and model-after. This model of developing agents into business owners creates an intentional impact on the clients they serve.



“As the founder of a ‘people first’ company how could I not value him? He pours his heart into every person he comes into contact with,” said Brian North, Principal and Founder of North&Co. “We are crystal clear about our cultural DNA, and we knew Kevin would be a leader in our organization at our first meeting.”



With over a decade of experience in selling metro Phoenix real estate, Kevin Owens' name is synonymous with Valley of the Sun real estate. As a Scottsdale native, Kevin Owens is knowni n the industry for his unique property marketing strategies and expert representation, making him a frontrunner in the Phoenix metro area residential real estate industry. Kevin ranks in the top 1% of Phoenix-area real estate agents and has ranked in America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents.



“Nothing is more attractive in business than someone who is teachable. This might be my favorite characteristic of Kevin,” continued North.



“When selecting a brokerage to align my business with, the culture, community, and collaboration amongst like-minded professionals at North&Co. really stood out to me,” said Kevin Owens. “North&Co.’s local boutique-style brokerage model was a perfect fit for the service-centric nature of my business.”



About North&Co.:

Kevin Owens, REALTOR

480-217-9184



www.fineAZliving.com



