Northern VA Dog Walking Company Lists Pet Technology Christmas Ideas

Technology has the ability to make our lives easier in nearly all areas, from the way we communicate to the way we access information. It can also entertain us and help us enjoy ourselves in new ways. The same is true when it comes to pets. This year's recommended tech products for pet owners not only simplify their lives, these items also ensure a high standard of care and entertainment for their pets.



Busy pet owners who stay at work late or have changing schedules will enjoy the Hoison Automatic Pet Feeder, which dispenses the perfect amount of food at the touch of an in-app button. If your dog tends to eat too quickly, the PAW5 Rock N Roll dog bowl can slow them down by making them work the food through a maze. Owners short on time may also enjoy the Pebby Robotic Pet Sitter, a remote-controlled ball equipped with a camera and two-way communication, or Bites and Play by Petcube, which allow you to dispense treats and entertain your dog with light beams.



The Petzi webcam is a similar product that lets you keep an eye on your pet and remotely dispense treats. Dogs that enjoy exploring a little too much will benefit from the Scollar Mini Dog Collar, which is equipped with a GPS tracker and can provide a number of customized reminders, while homebodies can relax with the Pet Tunes stress-reducing speaker system. For cat lovers, there's the Eyenimal Cat Videocam to see what your pet sees and a ProFlight Pathera Cat Drone to dangle toys. And if you've always wanted to know what your pet is saying, Mattel Puppy Tweets translates barks into humorous tweets.



Fairfax, VA, December 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia dog walking company, recently released a blog listing pet technology gifts to give for Christmas. These gifts can make caring for pets a little bit easier and provide new entertainment for pets and their caregivers alike.

