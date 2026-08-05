Animals & Pets News
Enjoy the creature comforts with news about companies, retailers and leaders in the animal and pet care industry. Highlights include pet products and services, resources, accessories, research and partnerships of interest to animal and pet owners and those who cater to them.
Pet Paradise Launches No Hungry Dog Food Drive to Help Local Families Keep Their Pets Fed
Pet Paradise has launched its No Hungry Dog Food Drive, a community-wide initiative benefiting Feeding America to help families keep their pets fed during times of food insecurity. Through Sept. 30, all 64 Pet Paradise resorts will collect unopened dog food donations and raise funds to support local communities. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to ensuring no dog goes hungry while strengthening the bond between pets and the people who love them. - August 05, 2026 - Pet Paradise
Yellow Bowl Announces Launch of Toronto-Based Online Pet Food and Supplies Store
Yellow Bowl brings dog, cat, and small pet food and supplies together in a local Shopify-based shopping experience for Toronto residents. - July 20, 2026 - Yellow Bowl - Toronto Pet Food & Supplies Online Store
MyPetParty Launches Free iOS App That Tracks Pet Birthdays in Species-Accurate "Pet Years"
Your dog doesn't turn 7 this year — they turn 44. The Colorado-founded app helps pet owners celebrate the birthdays they've been missing, and keeps every vet record in one place. - July 20, 2026 - MyPetParty
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Liliya Ziano Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Liliya Ziano of Boca Raton, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the pet care industry. Ziano will be included in... - June 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Pet Paradise Atlanta Celebrates Grand Reopening
Pet Paradise Atlanta is holding a Grand Reopening on May 8, 2026 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) with tours, meet-and-greets, and information on services. The resort offers boarding, daycare, grooming, and dog training, and is near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for convenience. Guests can also enter a sweepstakes to win a free month of day camp. - April 30, 2026 - Pet Paradise
Hollywood Saves At-Risk Animals with Emergency Flight Rescue
Celebrities and influencers make an emergency rescue of 112 at-risk animals scheduled for euthanasia. - April 06, 2026 - David Chokachi
Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace
VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets." - March 19, 2026 - VetRelief.com
Elite Family Protection Dogs See Rising Demand Among High-Net-Worth Americans
In a time when personal security is becoming a growing concern across North America, many homeowners are reassessing how they protect their families. Alarm systems, surveillance cameras, and other electronic security tools remain common, but many people are recognizing the limits of these... - March 11, 2026 - Command Control Protection Dogs
Command Control Protection Dogs Explains What Goes Into Training a $150,000 Family Protection Dog
Command Control Protection Dogs provides insight into the extensive breeding, training, and preparation required to develop highly trained family protection dogs that can safely live with families while providing an added layer of personal security. - March 09, 2026 - Command Control Protection Dogs
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
My Paw Spot Announces Global Launch, Offering a Unified Digital Ecosystem for Pet Parents and Pet Care Professionals
My Paw Spot announces its global launch, introducing a unified digital platform that connects pet parents with services, products, community discussions, events, and practical care insights. Inspired by real pet care journeys, the platform is now accessible worldwide through mypawspot.com, mypawspot.fr, and mypawspot.in. - February 19, 2026 - My Paw Spot
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
The Dorper Sheep Society Advances the Way Ranchers Think About Resources
The American Dorper Sheep Breeders' Society illustrates an innovative way to increase the ROI for everyday ranchers. Adding Dorper Sheep to a cattle operation now shows that you can double the return on your land resources. These two coexist without harm to either species while adding value to your land and pocketbook. Adding sheep to a cattle operation can diversify assets with a quick return on investment. - December 24, 2025 - ADSBS
Pet Passages – North Dallas Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, Now Fully Serving Pet Families with Compassionate Aftercare
Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX, located in Irving, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which took place on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The event, held in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce, welcomed pet families,... - December 24, 2025 - Pet Passages
New York City Dog Bites Climbed Post‑Covid as Bites Attributed to “Unknown” Breed Surged; Pit Bull Bites Stalled Yet Remain Overrepresented
A 97% surge in New York City dog bites attributed to "unknown" breeds post-2020 is obscuring key public health data trends, a phenomenon that emerged after two key city policy changes. Despite the data shift, pit bulls remain significantly overrepresented, accounting for 30.4% of all identified-breed bites over the 9-year period. - December 09, 2025 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping. - December 01, 2025 - Rust Wood Trading
DOGTV and Washington Commanders’ Jacob Martin Encourage Families to Foster a Pet This Holiday Season
DOGTV, the global leader in dog-centric programming, today announced the launch of its new holiday PSA starring Jake Martin, linebacker for the Washington Commanders and passionate rescue advocate. This year’s message is simple, urgent, and filled with heart: Foster a pet this holiday season,... - November 17, 2025 - DOGTV
Farm Supply Company Launches Website and Television Advertising Campaign
CEO Michael Mendes Announces Farm Supply Companies Expanded Online Presence with New Website and Launches New Television Campaign - November 17, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
"Caught in a Cat Romance" Claws Its Way Into Hearts on October 2, 2025
Airie McCready’s debut poetry book, “Caught in a Cat Romance,” releases October 2, 2025, blending poetry, photography, and controversial cat art. Celebrating the bond between cats and humans, it’s praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a personal, vulnerable volume.” Available for pre-order in paperback, hardcover, and eBook via major retailers. - October 01, 2025 - Aber Stoat Publishing
Koji & Me Launches New Online Dog Store Inspired by Paralysed French Bulldog Living Their Full Life
New pup shop offers a curated collection of high-quality dog products, providing comfort, care, and kindness for pets across Australia and the world. Dog lovers across Australia and around the world have a new destination for thoughtful and effective pet care with the recent launch of Koji &... - September 24, 2025 - Koji & Me
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Farm Supply Company Names Evan Moffitt as Director of Sales
CEO Michael Mendes Aims to Expand Farm Supply Companies Sales Capacity - September 09, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Pet Comfort Beds Ltd. Offering Dual Utility Patent for Innovative Pet Bed Design and Medical Drape/Pad Available for Acquisition
Pet Comfort Beds innovative dual utility patent available for acquisition. Unique pet bed design and medical drape/pad. Great investment opportunity. Pet Comfort Beds Ltd. is offering dual utility patent with two products for acquisition. Pet Comfort Beds are the "Evolution Of The Pet... - September 06, 2025 - Pet Comfort Beds LLC
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products Acquires Showseason® Animal Products – a New Era of Innovation for Professional Pet Groomers
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, a leading supplier of pet grooming solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Showseason® Animal Products. The well-established and trusted brand is renowned for its premium shampoos, conditioners, finishing sprays, and colognes, each developed to meet the needs of discerning grooming professionals. - August 27, 2025 - Groomer's Choice
Groundwork Mats Expands Nationally, Bringing Comfort Performance Flooring from Equestrian Roots to Gyms, Workspaces, Retail, and Industrial Markets
Groundwork Mats has expanded nationwide, moving beyond its equestrian roots to serve gyms, workspaces, retail, and industrial markets. Made from a proprietary EVA foam and rubber blend, the lightweight mats offer grip, comfort, and anti-fatigue support with easy interlocking installation. Designed to boost safety, productivity, and wellness, they’re in stock now with free quotes and samples for qualified businesses. - August 19, 2025 - Groundwork Mats
Pet First Aid 4U Now Offers 3 Options to Learn Pet First Aid and CPR
Arden Moore, founder of Pet First Aid 4U, just added a third option for pet parents and pet parents to learn veterinarian-approved pet first aid/CPR. In addition to her in-person classes and interactive classes via Zoom, she now offers two self-paced online courses: dog-cat pet first aid/CPR and a cat-only first aid/CPR class. - August 15, 2025 - Pet First Aid 4U
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Rooted Owl® to Launch Weight Management at Superzoo Featuring Clinically Proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine
Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss. - August 06, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Halo Dogs Redefines Dog Boarding with Luxury Countryside Dog Holidays in London
After 16 years of meticulous planning, development, and refinement, Halo Dogs is pleased to announce the official debut of its revolutionary luxury dog hotel and daycare facility set on 540 acres of private countryside in North London. Replacing outdated kennel models with a purpose-built resort... - July 14, 2025 - Halo Dogs
Magical Story with Horses and Fairies - "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups"
"Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a delightful children's book about two young girls, Emma and Rosie, who visit their grandma's farm. They discover that fairies are responsible for knotting the horses' manes to use as stirrups for nighttime rides. - July 10, 2025 - Jennifer B. Workman
WagWay Earns Great Place to Work® Certification – Here’s Why It Matters
WagWay has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work®, based on feedback from team members across PUPS Pet Club, Pawville, Paw Springs and WagWay. This recognition highlights WagWay’s commitment to a culture of care, connection, and purpose—where employees feel valued and empowered to provide whole-health care to the pets and families they serve. - June 21, 2025 - WagWay Group
Pet Vet Products Unveils Vet-Formulated Chewable Supplements for Dogs: Calming, Joint Support, Allergy Relief & Daily Health
PetVet Products, founded by seasoned veterinarian Dr. Leah Hill, proudly announces the launch of a new line of functional dog chews designed to support joint mobility, relieve anxiety, boost daily wellness, and ease allergy symptoms—helping pet parents care for their dogs with confidence and compassion. - June 14, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
From Pet Waste Bags to Green Tech: beyondGREEN Evolves into a Full-Spectrum Sustainable Solutions Company
beyondGREEN Biotech, Inc. is a U.S.-based compostable product manufacturer evolving into a green tech innovator, offering full-service solutions from custom design to delivery for sustainable brands of all sizes. - May 23, 2025 - beyondGREEN biotech, Inc.
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
Kelly Anne Roscamp Honored as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kelly Anne Roscamp of Lakeside, California, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the equestrian industry. Roscamp will be... - April 23, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Pup, Pup, Pass: Celebrate Pets & Plant-Powered Wellness for 4/20
Work and Woof in Austin, Texas is hosting a one-of-a-kind community event where the worlds of cannabis and pets come together. Taking place at the city’s only indoor/outdoor dog-daycare and co-working space, this unique event will showcase local vendors at the intersection of holistic pet... - April 15, 2025 - Work and Woof
Shameless Pets Reveals a Fresh Rebrand, Highlighting Sustainability and USA-Made Quality Treats
Determined to do good, deliciously, Shameless Pets unveils a comprehensive rebrand reflecting its expanded mission to support US farmers and make the most of all harvests, minimize plastic use, and harness renewable energy in their pet treat production. The new look comes just in time for the... - March 20, 2025 - Shameless Pets
Chadino Officially Licensed by Oldenburg, Selle Français & Zangersheide
Chadino: Licensed by Three Prestigious Studbooks & Available for Breeding - March 18, 2025 - Chadino
Tall Tales Publisher Unveils Redesigned Website for Children's Author, Bringing Interactive Fun and Captivating Stories to Young Readers
New Website Features Video Clips, Creative Projects, and Exciting School Appearances - March 17, 2025 - Kizzie Jones
Caroline's Cats Spin-N-Pounce Rechargeable Automatic Cat Toy Launches on Amazon
A new unique interactive cat toy for indoor cats has just launched on Amazon. It's the only toy with independently rotating top and bottom sections. - March 11, 2025 - Caroline's Cats
Gray Growth Strategies Partners with PetFood Brokers to Support Pet Food Brands Expanding Into U.S. and Global Markets
Gray Growth Strategies, an e-commerce consulting and product development firm, has announced a partnership with PetFood Brokers, a brokerage firm specializing in the pet food industry. The collaboration is intended to support pet food brands seeking to expand into the U.S. and international markets, with a focus on e-commerce growth and supply chain solutions. - February 20, 2025 - Gray Growth
Pets Living Their Best Lives: the Pet Wellness Trend That’s Seeing Aussies Put Their Money Where Their Pets Mouths Are
Impact of functional foods on our pets’ longevity. The link between diet and pet behaviours. Humanisation trend driving pet wellness boom post-Covid. - February 20, 2025 - The Wonderfur Company
Lions Tigers & Bears Mourns the Loss of Beloved Lioness Suri
With heavy hearts, San Diego’s Animal Sanctuary shares the passing of the beloved lioness, Suri. - February 06, 2025 - Lions Tigers & Bears
Fast Catch Calf Catcher Launches Innovative Calf Lift Attachment to Enhance Ranching Efficiency and Safety
Fast Catch Calf Catcher is proud to introduce its latest innovation, a new calf lift attachment designed to further simplify the calf working process. This cutting-edge accessory is a direct response to customer needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making cattle producers' jobs more... - February 04, 2025 - Fast Catch
Redbarn Pet Products donates 37,000+ Pounds of Dog Food to Support L.A. County Wildfire Relief Efforts
In the wake of the devastation and loss caused by the multiple wildfires within Los Angeles County in January, Redbarn Pet Products has donated more than 37,000 pounds of Redbarn Stews and Dry Dog Food to the Animal Wellness Foundation. - February 01, 2025 - Redbarn Pet Products
Project K-9 Hero and Redbarn Pet Products Announce Exciting New Partnership to Support Retired Police and Military Working Dogs
Project K-9 Hero, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs, is proud to announce a new partnership with Redbarn Pet Products, a leader in premium pet food and treats. - January 30, 2025 - Redbarn Pet Products