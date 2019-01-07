PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Metalab Partners with Roping Legend Walt Woodard to Develop Revolutionary Bit Collection This new line of bits incorporates technology, quality, a lifetime of world class roping experience and success for all levels of training. - November 17, 2019 - Partrade

Carnivore Meat Company Invests in Pet Food Market Growth Fueled by Millennials Millennials make up 35% of US pet owners and are spending more on pet food than any other generation, according to Pew Research Institute. This shift is spurring the trend towards the premiumization of pet food and Carnivore Meat Company is answering that growth with continued improvements in the production... - October 31, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Educates Readers on Dog Cooling Vests Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that educates readers on dog cooling vests. These vests will help your dog stay cool when the summer heat is at an all time high. The heat can be just as unbearable as it is to humans, to dogs as well. The heat can cause a heat... - October 24, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Lami-Cell Products Help Your Horse Recover Faster Incorporating revolutionary technology with therapy, horses will recover faster with 2-in-1 advanced technology from the recently launched Lami-Cell Come Best product line. - October 18, 2019 - Partrade

In Recognition of November Being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR, is Sponsoring a Grant Program for Seizure Response Service Dogs In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair Miami The Fridge Farewell Victory World Tour Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with “Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Farewell Victory Tour.” Fridge heads to the historical, glamorous, elegant tropical paradise art-centric Downtown Miami and its landmark Eurostar's Langford Hotel. - October 02, 2019 - Fridge Art Fair

Oprah Backs Established CBD Pet Line: Dope Dog Dope Dog's CBD pet products are gaining popularity after being featured on The O-List in the October 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine. The item featured is the "Dope Dropper" which contains 500mg of CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil. According to their website, the Dope Dropper is popular for helping with separation anxiety, reducing inflammation, and promoting calmness and balance. - October 01, 2019 - Dope Dog

The Daily Growl Announces Top 10 Halloween Safeguards for Pets Millions of Pets Are Exposed to Threats and Dangers During the Holidays. - September 29, 2019 - The Daily Growl

Burgham Sales Ltd. Selected as Distributor for Vital Essentials® Vital Essentials® announced its partnership with Burgham Sales Ltd., a leading importer and distributor of pet supplies and accessories. As part of the distribution agreement, Burgham Sales Ltd. will market, sell and support Vital Essential® and Vital Cat® raw pet food, treats and snacks... - September 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Sammy's Hope Holds 2nd Annual Fun Run and Walk on October 26 in Sayreville, NJ Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope

Metalab's Evolution and FEI-Approved Elite Bit Collections Bring Comfort-Driven Designs to a Wider Range of Horses and Riders The new bits offer next-level ergonomic designs and give riders precision control. - September 16, 2019 - Partrade

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oak Ridge, NC Morgan is a 7-year-old who enjoys swimming, cheerleading, going to the beach and boating with her family. Morgan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Morgan’s service dog, Iris, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities... - September 11, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Lami-Cell, a Division of Partrade Trading Company, LLC, Unveils Ventex 22 Sport Boots with Patented Coolite Neoprene Revolutionary technology is 20% lighter than other breathable materials, keeping equine athletes’ legs cool, dry, and irritation free. - September 05, 2019 - Partrade

CBD Company Dope Dog is Hosting "Yappy Hour" to Benefit Beverly Hills Animal Rescue Dope Dog, a popular Los Angeles based-company specializing in canine CBD products, has teamed up with Deity Animal Rescue to throw their first ever Yappy Hour. The event will be held at Deity Dogs and Goods in Beverly Hills on Wednesday September 18th from 6 to 9 pm. All of the proceeds will benefit Deity Animal Rescue, going directly towards funding medical bills, food costs, and other expenses associated with saving and caring for dogs in need. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite. - September 04, 2019 - Dope Dog

Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Healers PetCare, Biolley Farms Join Forces to Save the Rainforest Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with current products partner Biolley Farms, this time to help further the latter’s mission to save the Costa Rican rainforest. Terri Entler founded Healers in 2009, creating her own dog first aid and safety product line that improved... - August 29, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Lists Best Dog Treats to Give your Dog Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that lists the best dog treats to give your dog. These treats will help your dog feel properly nourished for more energy. Dog treats are designed to make your dog feel special by allowing them a yummy rewarding treat. It will... - August 26, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Former Disney Animator Has Gone to the Dogs with Animal House Portraits Animal House Portraits provides high end professionally hand painted oil pet portraits of dogs, cats, horses and other pets. Their portraits are painted using the finest materials and created based on the clients' provided photographs. This is a very unique personalized gift for any pet lover. - August 22, 2019 - Animal House Portraits

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Lists Best Indoor Activities for Dogs Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that lists the best indoor activities for dogs. These activities can help your dog get exercise and intellectual stimulation without needing to go outside. Hot summer days can make it difficult to exercise, particularly for... - August 03, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Young Girl in Corona, CA 10 year old Emily is the lucky recipient of an Autism Service Dog named Janey. Emily’s parents are looking forward to Janey becoming their daughter’s friend and angel. They are most looking forward to Emily and her new service dog playing together as well as alerting them if Emily attempts... - August 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Rancho Santa Margarita CA 7 year old Chase, along with her parents, has been dealing with her diabetes diagnosis for close to two years. Chase is a very active typical 7-year old, who enjoys playing softball and gymnastics. It is important to her parents that Chase’s service dog can help Chase with feeling more independent... - July 30, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Cat Food Now Available in Resealable Containers Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Family from Prescott, AZ is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 25, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Family from Pleasant Plains, IL is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Shown family know all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Mr. Shown was the recipient of SDWR diabetic alert dog, Samson in 2016. Samson is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Showns and helping Mr. Shown manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Assist Family in Roseville, CA A very lucky 7-year-old girl from Roseville, CA received a special delivery today of her very own Service Dog from SDWR. - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Allentown, PA Allentown, PA boy receives a very special delivery of his own service dog from SDWR. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Loganville, GA A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Vital Essentials Reveals New Additions to Dog Food and Treat Lines Vital Essentials® now offers four new freeze-dried dog food options and one freeze-dried dog treat at neighborhood pet stores across the United States. “At Vital Essentials, we consider ourselves pet health advocates who deliver the ultimate in healthy, nutritious foods for cats and dogs globally. - July 11, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Highlands Ranch, CO Family in Highlands Ranch, CO looking forward to the extra help diabetic alert service dog will bring. - July 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

PremierPups.com Reveals Valuable Insights About the Premier Promise Premierpups.com, a trusted online service that helps dog enthusiasts find their ideal puppies, decided to reveal valuable insights about their network of breeders and steps they follow to ensure all their puppies are healthy and happy. PremierPups’s network of breeders – PremierPups.com... - July 08, 2019 - Premier Pups

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Woman in Pinehurst, Idaho With her Diabetic Alert Dog, Kendrick, by her side, Brenda and her family are hopeful that she will gain the confidence to face the everyday challenges of living with diabetes. - July 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Modern and Smart, Online Pet Retailer Aipaws Launches July 2019 Aipaws, a multi-brand online retailer that allows customers to discover stylish and affordable pet products for their pets, launches on 1st July, 2019. - July 03, 2019 - Aipaws

New Ultra Absorbent Potty Pads with Activated Carbon for Your Four-Legged Loved Ones; KOCHO Debut from Japan KOCHO, a well-known company in Japan, mainly manufacturing and selling the pet care related product such as pet sheets (puppy pads) and cat litter, has launched their strongest products "Ultra Absorbent Potty Pads" in the US in 2019. - June 27, 2019 - KOCHO

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 7-Year-Old Girl in Mississippi Katy was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 2 years old. Her family is hopeful that a service dog will provide assistance to calm Katy during times of anxiety and be a constant friend. The dog is named after fallen officer Senior Deputy Jessica Laura Hollis. - June 22, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Keep Your Dogs Calm, Comfortable and Safe on July 4 Pet Wants Olathe, a local pet food and products company, provides suggestions on how to help dogs get through Independence Day. - June 21, 2019 - Pet Wants Olathe

CrittEar Launches First In-Ear Hearing Protection for Dogs on Indiegogo CrittEar, a new innovative pet product manufacturer, will be partnering with Indiegogo to launch their first in a planned line of patent-pending in-ear hearing protection products designed just for dogs. - June 21, 2019 - CrittEar

NAPHIA Announces Pet Insurance Market Reaches $1.42B in North America North America’s pet health insurance sector reached another major milestone, with total premium volume in North America reaching $1.42 billion USD by the end of 2018, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Industry data also showed that 2.43 million pets were... - June 12, 2019 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

Zeyra C. Couceiro Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Zeyra C. Couceiro of Miami, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of retail grocery and dog breeding. Each month, they feature... - June 04, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Medical Mutts Helps Owner Train Her Own Seizure Alert Dog and Get Her Life Back Dublin is a very special basset hound. This unusual service dog never misses a seizure and alerts Olivia so that she can prepare and get to a safe place. With him by her side, Olivia has been able to get her life back. Diagnosed with epileptic seizures after high school, Olivia, now in her mid-twenties,... - May 21, 2019 - Medical Mutts

A Fireman and His Rescue Dog on a Mission Penelope, an Australian shepherd mix, has an important mission: helping her person cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Nathan is a fire fighter. Over the past decade, his family had noticed a significant change in his behavior at home and interactions with his loved ones. Years of dealing... - May 14, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Nonprofit Releases 2018 Dog Bite Fatality Statistics and Trends from the 14-Year Data Set (2005 to 2018) In 2018, canines killed 36 Americans, pit bulls contributed to 72% of these deaths. Over the last 14 years, canines killed 471 Americans. Two dog breeds, pit bulls (311) and rottweilers (47), contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. - May 10, 2019 - DogsBite.org Incorporated

Foster Homes Needed for Exceptional Dogs Medical Mutts, a nonprofit service dog training organization, specializing in training dogs to help with diabetes, seizures or PTSD, is looking for very special people to foster their dogs. “Our dogs need to spend times in regular homes,” explains Melissa Morris, Director of training at Medical... - May 09, 2019 - Medical Mutts

6,000 Square Feet of Atlanta's Hottest Commercial Space is Going to the Dogs Innovative design and newest technology to deliver superior pet boarding and day care experience to Atlanta. - April 12, 2019 - Lucky & Lady

Dogs Prove There is a Scent Associated to Epileptic Seizures A collaborative study between a French research team of the University of Rennes and an Indiana-based service dog organization, Medical Mutts, showed that dogs are able to detect an odor collected from patients during an epileptic seizure. These results will open a large field of research on the odor... - March 29, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Swiss Startup Brings Pets Into the Blockchain The Swiss startup CogniPet™ plans to store the identity of dogs and cats in the Blockchain with the aim of reducing potentially misleading and fraudulent practices. Thanks to AI-based image recognition, the CogniPet™ mobile app will give the pets a digital ID and validated pet industry information, offering potential buyers and owners more security. - March 29, 2019 - CogniPet™