SooNet Inc. to Drop a New Update on Their Social Networking App Rankout

SooNet Inc. has been established as a startup for almost 2 years now; their social networking app "Rankout" was initially launched in July of 2018. Now, they are planning on releasing a completely re-written version of the app, and it is being called "Rankout 2.0."

The release date will be on January 15, 2020. Harrisburg, PA, December 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Rankout is an app that implements an all-new rank system. The ranking system is designed to reward people for using the features of the app, and in doing that, challenges them to outdo friends and squad members in a competition-style environment. Everyone has a competitive side and the app allows them to showcase that in a friendly, fun, and exciting way. Since its launch on the app store, “Rankout” has garnered attention from around the world. With the total number of users growing every day, the company has decided to make changes to the app to better serve and accommodate their users. The company has been working feverishly to upgrade their servers, and the new version of the app will feature improved visuals, revamped UI, and will be noticeably faster.The release date will be on January 15, 2020.