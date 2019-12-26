PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Soonet

Press Release

Receive press releases from Soonet: By Email RSS Feeds:

SooNet Inc. to Drop a New Update on Their Social Networking App Rankout


SooNet Inc. has been established as a startup for almost 2 years now; their social networking app "Rankout" was initially launched in July of 2018. Now, they are planning on releasing a completely re-written version of the app, and it is being called "Rankout 2.0."

Harrisburg, PA, December 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Rankout is an app that implements an all-new rank system. The ranking system is designed to reward people for using the features of the app, and in doing that, challenges them to outdo friends and squad members in a competition-style environment. Everyone has a competitive side and the app allows them to showcase that in a friendly, fun, and exciting way. Since its launch on the app store, “Rankout” has garnered attention from around the world. With the total number of users growing every day, the company has decided to make changes to the app to better serve and accommodate their users. The company has been working feverishly to upgrade their servers, and the new version of the app will feature improved visuals, revamped UI, and will be noticeably faster.

The release date will be on January 15, 2020.
Contact Information
SooNet
Sean Adhikari
717-731-2928
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Soonet
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help