L7TR Announces the Integration of IEEE 802.15.4 Into Its IoT Suite VPS+

Manchester, NH, December 23, 2019 --(



The latest version of VPS+ has now CoAP support in accordance with IEEE standard 802.15.4. This enables full emulation and deployment of IoT scenarios and by relying on its advanced scripting capabilities it also provides automation capabilities that make VPS+ fundamental in Quality Assurance environments.



"IEEE 802.15.4 is a key component that, together with 6LoWPAN, provides IPv6 adaptation in the context of lossy, low rate and low power IoT wireless networks," said Claude St.Pierre, VP of Marketing and Business Development at L7TR, "and as such it is critical to the emulation of Machine to Machine (M2M) and IoT networks in our platform," he added that IEEE 802.15.4 now integrates the rich stack of IoT, RTC and VoIP protocols provided by VPS+.



