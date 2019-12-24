MTS Guitar Virtuoso Brady Novotny Storms Private Castle in Prodigal Son-Inspired Music Video

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS Management's top 3 iTunes charting guitarist from Pittsburgh has released the video for “Ancient Romance.” It was filmed at Otttis Castle in St. Augustine, Florida.

Now, Brady Novotny’s journey has come full circle with the release of his brand new music video, “Ancient Romance.” The epic production, directed and produced by Novotny and Joshua Thomas, was filmed over three days at Otttis Castle in St. Augustine, Florida. Because they hand-pick their projects, it was one of the only music videos ever allowed to shoot at the location.



“This instrumental piece was written to transport the listener to another time period,” explains Brady. “The song combines elements of melodic rock guitar with a Flamenco influenced breakdown. ‘Ancient Romance’ has a unique, Renaissance vibe, using atmospheric guitar counter melodies with a vocal section by (my wife) Jenn Novotny. The story behind the video is loosely based off the scripture Luke 15:11, The Prodigal Son. My hope is that the viewer will not only be moved by the music, but also by the ancient message of God’s love.”



Watch “Ancient Romance” at https://youtu.be/uX9mlZ_Pdbw.



Brady gives the story behind the song at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVRtLaDGR6w



About Brady Novotny: Pittsburgh native Brady Novotny is no stranger to the stage, or the world of music performance. In fact, as a nationally-touring musician, the guitar virtuoso has been heard by thousands of people. Each Christmas season, Novotny performs to more than 20,000 attendees as a member of the Victory mega-church worship team. He was featured in the April 2019 issue of Guitar Player Magazine.



Citing Randy Rhoads as his muse, Brady began playing guitar at age 10. An attendee of Berklee College of Music, he has taught summer guitar workshops at renowned Duquesne School of Music. His experience ranges from the Pittsburgh rock scene to national tours. He has worked as a Pittsburgh session guitarist, Worship leader, and guitarist at several mega-churches. Brady is also a licensed therapist, with a Master’s Degree in Psychology.



www.bradynovotny.com

www.facebook.com/bradynovotnymusic

www.instagram.com/bradynovotnyoffical

www.twitter.com/bradyanovotny

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



