Live 6 Day Hypnosis Training Event in the Greater Seattle Area March/April 2020

Master Hypnotherapists & Licensed Trainers of NLP ®, Connie & Michael Brannan, offer a live, hands-on hypnosis training event in the Greater Seattle area.

Bellevue, WA, December 24, 2019 --(



Licensed private career school, Mindworks NLP, is pleased to announce an upcoming live training event in the Greater Seattle area: “Discover the Magic of Hypnosis, & Therapeutic Mastery" slated for March 21, 22, 28, 29, April 4, 5, 2020. Hypnotists Connie and Michael Brannan's course is designed for anyone, therapists, those interested in self-development, those curious about hypnosis, or those looking for a new career in hypnotherapy.



Students will learn the fundamentals of hypnotherapy, the how to, and also instruction on creating and marketing a business doing hypnotherapy.



Included in the curriculum:

–All about hypnosis and how to hypnotize.

–Instant, rapid, and formal inductions.

–Hypnotic language of influence.

–The art of flow, creating instant, client-centered scripts.

–Direct and indirect hypnotherapy.

–The art of the “pre-talk,” setting expectations of success.

–Info gathering and “well-formed outcomes.”

–Inventive therapeutic interventions for issues such as weight loss, quit smoking, stress release, and more.



Mindworks NLP offers a variety of mind power training courses, including hypnosis, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic programming certification programs), and stage hypnosis training.



Connie Brannan, CHt.

425-564-8608



www.seattlenlptraining.com



