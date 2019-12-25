Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Live Picture Studios Press Release

Live Picture Studios Named Winner of the Knot Best of Weddings 2020

Fourteenth Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America

Jersey City, NJ, December 25, 2019



In 2020, only five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. In its fourteenth annual year, The Knot continues its longstanding tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2020, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more, to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique wedding.



“We believe in creating impact in people’s lives. We do it by delivering an exceptional experience for our couples to remember forever!” - Khoa Le, CEO, Live Picture Studios.



The Knot has inspired 25 million couples (and counting) to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing high-quality content and inspiration, The Knot makes it easy for couples to connect with and book the right wedding professionals to create their perfect wedding day. On The Knot Marketplace, couples can get connected to any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot Best of Weddings gives couples the confidence to find and book the best local vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology makes planning one’s wedding celebrations easier and more enjoyable.



Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, the leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million visitors per month who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.



For more information about Live Picture Studios, please visit https://www.livepicturedstudios.com



About Live Picture Studios

At LPS, Culture is Everything. We believe if you create a working environment that is inspirational, inclusive, and authentic working environment, talented and honest individuals will be attracted to join you and help see the vision come to life. This results in an exceptional customer service experience!



Founded in 2011, Live Pictures Studios was born with the hope of innovating the wedding industry through filmic storytelling techniques and delivering a great experience from start to finish. In a short time, we’ve built a strong team of over 60 members with a common goal - to fulfill the needs of our couples and create an impact, providing meaningful memories that they can cherish forever.



Each wedding is handled with a empathetic mentality and workflow, with individual team members responsible for one piece of the larger puzzle; from itinerary and internal processes, to full execution such as capturing the footage, organizing, finding the right sound, and finally creating the artful edit of videos and photos. A team of creative individuals working as one.



Our creativity and infrastructure is unrivaled but what truly separates us from all the rest is the strength of our storytelling. It is at the core of our company and it’s the difference that every couple can see and believe in!



About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience - from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Khoa Le

862-244-5897



https://www.livepicturestudios.com



