Live Picture Studios Launching New DJ Entertainment Services

Third Major New Service Launch within 3 years of releasing Photography Services.

Jersey City, NJ, January 02, 2020 --



In 2019, Live Picture Studios has produced over 500 weddings in photography and videography serving the Tri-state area. The Knot and Weddingwire have acknowledged the business leadership that Live Picture Studios have in their community where they were announced as The Knot Ambassadors in 2018.



“Our issue is not being able to serve everyone in need of a great customer experience with absolute integrity in the quality work we do. We believe that each time we work with a couple, we are making an impactful difference in people’s lives by delivering memories that last forever!” - Khoa Le, CEO, Live Picture Studios.



Live Picture Studios have recently moved into a new 8000 SQ FT building in Jersey City, NJ which allows for more growth and more opportunities to create impact in people’s lives. The expansion of DJ Entertainment services allows for couples to have a better experience in dealing with less vendors and enabling a more affordable package deal for combined services.



For more information about Live Picture Studios, please visit https://www.livepicturestudios.com



About Live Picture Studios

At LPS, Culture is Everything. We believe if you create a working environment that is inspirational, inclusive, and authentic working environment, talented and honest individuals will be attracted to join you and help see the vision come to life. This results in an exceptional customer service experience!



Founded in 2011, Live Pictures Studios was born with the hope of innovating the wedding industry through filmic storytelling techniques and delivering a great experience from start to finish. In a short time, we’ve built a strong team of over 60 members with a common goal - to fulfill the needs of our couples and create an impact, providing meaningful memories that they can cherish forever.



Each wedding is handled with a empathetic mentality and workflow, with individual team members responsible for one piece of the larger puzzle; from itinerary and internal processes, to full execution such as capturing the footage, organizing, finding the right sound, and finally creating the artful edit of videos and photos. A team of creative individuals working as one.



Khoa Le

862-244-5897



https://www.livepicturestudios.com



