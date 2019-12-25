FlipHTML5 Launches an Online Yearbook Maker for Any Grade or School

Press Releases FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. Press Release

FlipHTML5 launched an online yearbook maker that allows education institutions to share memories of experiences, events, activities, and achievements at school.

Hong Kong, China, December 25, 2019



FlipHTML5 has upgraded its features to help users create interactive yearbooks that reflect the events and lives of all stakeholders in their schools. They can use videos, graphics, music, photographs, links, and other engaging elements to highlight the various works and art from students, events such as clubs, and other academic areas. In this way, they will get to attract more people, including prospects towards the school.



"Our company developed the online yearbook maker to empower schools to preserve their yearly memories and also use them for marketing their services to the world," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "We intend to help them encourage their students to enhance skills in areas such as leadership, business, and journalism by telling and sharing their stories and other achievements with the world."



FlipHTML5 offers technologically advanced tools that can be used to design precise class or school yearbooks. Users can use multiple ways such as photography, interviews, reports, content, games, and art to bring the yearbooks to life and engage their readers. By involving students in designing the yearbooks, the school will help them learn essential skills such as writing for an audience, photography, teamwork, marketing, time management, and much more.



Yearbooks created at FlipHTML5 help to connect students with their friends, teachers with other school communities, schools with parents, schools with the outside world, and much more. They help to tell the world the institution's story in detail while reflecting its diversity and richness. This can increase connections among people, which in turn boosts the positive culture of schools.



Interactive yearbooks enable institutions to celebrate connections, a sense of belonging, and personal experiences. The FlipHTML5 technology has made it easy for schools to produce professionally designed yearbooks that set the trend for the world to see.



To learn more about this online yearbook maker, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/online-yearbook-maker.php?utm_source=pr.com&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=fh5-19122305



About FlipHTML5

Winston Zhang

+86 020-61972665



http://fliphtml5.com



