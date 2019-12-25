MerPerle Beach Hotel’s Opening Ceremony Was a Successful Event

Press Releases MerPerle Beach Hotel Press Release

On December 22, 2019, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels group officially announced the grand opening of MerPerle Beach Hotel, Nha Trang in a solemn ceremony with the attendance of nearly 200 guests who were representatives of local authorities, Board of Directors of the owning company, main constructors, business partners, media agencies, journalists and hotel managers.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, December 25, 2019 --(



MerPerle Beach Hotel was under construction for 2 years (2017-2019) and is a member of MerPerle Resorts & Hotels, whose sister property is MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, on one of the most beautiful islands and 4 km away in a nearby place with a white sandy beach and a wide variety of products and services.



It is highly expected that with the opening of this new hotel, the MerPerle group will be able to drive more sales focused on travelers who are looking for 3-4 star accommodation in the heart of the coastal city of Nha Trang.



Conveniently situated in the heart of the coastal city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Beach Hotel - a new signature icon of luxury & magnificence - boasts 124 well-appointed rooms on the famous and busy boulevard of Tran Phu facing directly to the beautiful and panoramic sea view over Nha Trang Bay.



The hotel's central location is within easy reach of exciting sightseeing destinations, best-selling shopping malls, and rich-in-cuisine restaurants; which all make it a top choice for discerning travelers to this beach city with white crystal sand and clear blue seawater.



The hotel is suitable for all types of guests and their needs whether they go on a long leisure vacation or a short business trip. It is also a good venue to hold meetings, events, seminars, team building and parties of all kinds.



Nha Trang, Vietnam, December 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Speaking in a welcome speech on the grand opening, Mr. Doan Van Trang, Chairman of Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea JSC (the owning company) said, "It is a great honor and we are so delighted to welcome all of you here to witness the official launching of a new property in our rapidly-growing portfolio. We are also very proud to have contributed to the development of Nha Trang Tourism in the past years and we hope to add more accommodation choices for travelers who select Nha Trang as a destination on their business or leisure trip(s)," he added.

Andy Trong Do

+84.258.352.9292



www.beachhotel.vn/



