Systweak’s Popular Application Duplicate Contacts Fixer Gets Upgraded for iOS Users

About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 19 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide. Jaipur, India, December 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Systweak Software, makers of several quality applications, have updated their most useful utility app, Duplicate Contacts fixer for iOS. The dedicated application designed to scan & remove identical contacts from the phonebook now comes with a faster scanning engine & better user-interface. The application is already available for Android on Google Play Store.Duplicate Contacts Fixer helps users systematize and optimize the device’s contacts list, by scanning for duplicate entries & swiftly removing them to provide a neat and tidy phonebook. Additionally, the app helps users take a backup of the contacts list before proceeding with scanning.The updated version of the app provides:- Better & stylish UI for better user experience.- Improved scanning engine for fast results.“All thanks to technology, you no longer need to remember anyone’s contact number. But sometimes, things do get cumbersome when we get to deal with disorganized & duplicate contact entries. With an attempt to add value to our products, we have introduced a few changes in Duplicate Contacts Fixer to help people to get rid of duplicate contacts more easily & efficiently,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.“Duplicate Contacts Fixer is already a trusted application, available on both iPhone & Android platforms. Now with the upgraded version, users will get faster results, and therefore they can organize your phonebook in no time,” added Mr. LK Sharma, Vice President, Product Excellence, Systweak Software.Duplicate Contacts Fixer is available on both Android & iPhone.App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/duplicate-contacts-fixer/id1450145188About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 19 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide. Contact Information Systweak Software

