Bublish Announces 2019 Book Awards for Its Authors


Bublish is honored to share a list of 22 prestigious awards for its independent authors this year.

Charleston, SC, December 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The independent book publishing platform Bublish is pleased to announce the following 2019 literary and publishing awards for its authors:

Two Coins (Women of Determination and Courage Series) by Sandra Wagner-Wright
Kirkus Reviews' The Best Indie Books of 2019

Dead Serious: Breaking The Cycle of Teen Suicide by Jane Mersky Leder
The Carl Sandburg Literary Guest Award

Einstein's Compass A YA Time Traveler Adventure by Grace Blair and Laren Bright
American Book Fest, 2019 Best Book Award Winner, Young Adult Fiction
2019 International Book Awards Finalist, Young Adult Fiction
Reader's Favorite Honorable Mention, YA Science Fiction
2019 Finalist National Indie Excellence Award, Young Adult Fiction
2019 eLit Award-Winner in the Juvenile, YA Fiction

Glasses for Margie by Virginia K. White
Colorado Authors' League Finalist 2019

The Stone of Wisdom (Book 4 of the Centaur Chronicles) by M. J. Evans
Feathered Quill Book Awards - Silver Medal for Young Readers

Horse Gods: The Dressage Rider's Betrayal by L. R. Trovillion
International Review of Books Gold Badge of Achievement
Reader's Favorite 5-Star Review Badge

Angels on Overtime by Ann Crawford
Feathered Quill Book Award for Inspirational Fiction
Reader’s Favorite Award for Inspirational Fiction

Fresh off the Starship by Ann Crawford
Reader’s Favorite Award for Visionary Fiction

Bart’s Escape Out the Gate by Lisa Reinicke
Colorado Authors League Finalist, CIPA Bronze

Wilhelmina’s Wish by Lisa Reinicke
Mom’s Choice Gold
Purple Dragonfly Honorable Mention

Football Flyboy by Lisa Reinicke
IBPA’s Benjamin Franklin First Place Gold Award for audiobook
Colorado Authors League Gold
Reader’s Favorite Finalist

Counteract (Book One of the Resistance Series) by Tracy Lawson
2019 New Apple Summer eBook Awards for Excellence in Independent Publishing, Solo Medalist, YA Mystery/Thriller

Revolt (Book Four of the Resistance Series) by Tracy Lawson
Wishing Shelf Independent Book Awards Finalist

About Bublish
Bublish is the world’s first complete indie publishing platform with built-in marketing technology. Authors can write, publish, market, and track their sales - all from one dashboard. By providing a complete publishing and marketing solution, Bublish’s award-winning platform empowers thousands of “authorpreneurs” around the world with the tools, technology, resources and programs they need to be successful in today’s crowded book marketplace.

Learn more about Bublish and its services at www.bublish.com.

Media Contact:
Shaun Stacy
Bublish
shaun@bublish.com
843-513-7337
Contact Information
Bublish
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
Contact
https://bublish.com

