Bublish Announces 2019 Book Awards for Its Authors

Bublish is honored to share a list of 22 prestigious awards for its independent authors this year.

Charleston, SC, December 25, 2019 --(



Two Coins (Women of Determination and Courage Series) by Sandra Wagner-Wright

Kirkus Reviews' The Best Indie Books of 2019



Dead Serious: Breaking The Cycle of Teen Suicide by Jane Mersky Leder

The Carl Sandburg Literary Guest Award



Einstein's Compass A YA Time Traveler Adventure by Grace Blair and Laren Bright

American Book Fest, 2019 Best Book Award Winner, Young Adult Fiction

2019 International Book Awards Finalist, Young Adult Fiction

Reader's Favorite Honorable Mention, YA Science Fiction

2019 Finalist National Indie Excellence Award, Young Adult Fiction

2019 eLit Award-Winner in the Juvenile, YA Fiction



Glasses for Margie by Virginia K. White

Colorado Authors' League Finalist 2019



The Stone of Wisdom (Book 4 of the Centaur Chronicles) by M. J. Evans

Feathered Quill Book Awards - Silver Medal for Young Readers



Horse Gods: The Dressage Rider's Betrayal by L. R. Trovillion

International Review of Books Gold Badge of Achievement

Reader's Favorite 5-Star Review Badge



Angels on Overtime by Ann Crawford

Feathered Quill Book Award for Inspirational Fiction

Reader’s Favorite Award for Inspirational Fiction



Fresh off the Starship by Ann Crawford

Reader’s Favorite Award for Visionary Fiction



Bart’s Escape Out the Gate by Lisa Reinicke

Colorado Authors League Finalist, CIPA Bronze



Wilhelmina’s Wish by Lisa Reinicke

Mom’s Choice Gold

Purple Dragonfly Honorable Mention



Football Flyboy by Lisa Reinicke

IBPA’s Benjamin Franklin First Place Gold Award for audiobook

Colorado Authors League Gold

Reader’s Favorite Finalist



Counteract (Book One of the Resistance Series) by Tracy Lawson

2019 New Apple Summer eBook Awards for Excellence in Independent Publishing, Solo Medalist, YA Mystery/Thriller



Revolt (Book Four of the Resistance Series) by Tracy Lawson

Wishing Shelf Independent Book Awards Finalist



About Bublish

Bublish is the world’s first complete indie publishing platform with built-in marketing technology. Authors can write, publish, market, and track their sales - all from one dashboard. By providing a complete publishing and marketing solution, Bublish’s award-winning platform empowers thousands of “authorpreneurs” around the world with the tools, technology, resources and programs they need to be successful in today’s crowded book marketplace.



Learn more about Bublish and its services at www.bublish.com.



Media Contact:

Shaun Stacy

Bublish

shaun@bublish.com

Kathy Meis

843-513-7337



https://bublish.com



