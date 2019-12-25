Composer Willem Martens Will Release His New Album "Vortex" on December 30 This Year

Press Releases Willem Martens, Composer Press Release

Willem Martens will release his new album “Vortex,” which compositions are characterized by various deep and colorful layers.

His albums were composed, produced and conducted by William Martens himself and Martens Ensemble plays his music. His compositions contain electro-acoustic elements, Martens makes use of traditional classical instruments, as well as of modern electronic equipment and soundshapes which are created from live sampling of all kinds of industrial and nature sounds.



Martens is a former student of Darius, Milhaud, Nadia Boulanger and Pierre Schaeffer (musique concrete) in Paris/France. He studied contrapoint, harmony, fuga, film music and composition. New York, NY, December 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Willem Martens will release his new album "Vortex" on December 30, 2019. Vortex indicates a whirling mass of fluid or air, especially a whirlpool or whirlwind. The compositions on this album are characterized by various deep and colourful layers. Composer William Martens will release his album "Vortex" in many internet stores such as iTunes, Amazon and 7Digital and streaming sites such as Deezer, Spotify, Medianet, AMI Entertainment, etc. His compositions are frequently experienced as a gateway to another world.

