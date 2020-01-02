Victory Step Education - Top Test-Prep in Dallas

Press Releases Victory Step Education Press Release

- The higher the score, the better the school and the better scholarships attained. Dallas, TX, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Victory Step Education, a test-prep tutoring company based in Dallas, Texas, was recognized as one of the top 15 test-preps in Dallas by Expertise (https://www.expertise.com/tx/dallas/test-prep-tutoring) in terms of reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism out of over 300 companies. Victory Step Education specializes in PSAT, SAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, ISEE, and SSAT tutoring.“I saw a gap between high end tutoring prices and people who were only able to get a College Board book,” said Varun Tewari, the founder and CEO of Victory Step Education. “The Victory Step philosophy is to help each and every student regardless of financial background.” While most test prep companies only cover test questions, Varun knew that students would benefit the most from learning the fundamentals of any subject. “There’s only so much students can look at the questions,” he explained. “They want to understand how things work. One thing lacking from all these books is the basic fundamentals.”The upper end of private tutoring costs over $100/hr and classes can cost up to $60/hr.- Victory Step Education has private tutoring ranging from $60 to $75.- Their classes cost a fraction of other group courses: under $30/hr.- Victory Step Education pays their tutors 25% more than the average test-prep company does.Unlike other companies that have different tiers or levels of instructor pricing based on experience and/or talent, Victory Step Education only hires the very best tutorsThe average nationwide SAT score is 1060. A 75th percentile score is 1200. Most colleges and universities want a score higher than the 75th percentile.- Victory Step Education touts an average score increase of 220 on the SAT and 4.2 on the ACT.- With increases like that, Victory Step students’ average scores would be greater than 1260.- The higher the score, the better the school and the better scholarships attained. Contact Information Victory Step Education

