Press Releases Victory Step Education Press Release

Receive press releases from Victory Step Education: By Email RSS Feeds: Victory Step Education - One of the Best Test-Preps in Houston

Expertise awarded Victory Step Education as a Top Pick in test-prep out of over 300 companies.

Houston, TX, January 02, 2020 --(



While most test prep companies only cover test questions, Varun Tewari, the founder and CEO of Victory Step Education.knew that students would benefit the most from learning the fundamentals of any subject. “There’s only so much students can look at the questions,” he explained. “They want to understand how things work. One thing lacking from all these books is the basic fundamentals.” About the cost of tutoring: “I saw a gap between high end tutoring prices and people who were only able to get a College Board book,” said Varun. “The Victory Step philosophy is to help each and every student regardless of financial background.”



Tutoring can cost over $100/hr and classes might add up to $60/hr.



- Victory Step Education tutoring ranges from $60 to $75.



- Their classes cost under $30/hr.



- The tutors are paid 25% more than the average test-prep company pays.



Unlike other companies that have different levels of instructor pricing based on experience/talent/availability, Victory Step Education only hires the very best tutors who are all equally skilled.



The average nationwide SAT score is 1060. A 75th percentile score is 1200. Most colleges and universities want a score higher than the 75th percentile.



- Victory Step Education records an average SAT score increase of 220 and an average ACT score increase of 4.2.



- Victory Step students’ average scores are greater than 1260.



- The higher the score, the better the school and the better scholarships attained. Houston, TX, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In late 2019, Expertise named Victory Step Education, a test-prep tutoring company based in Dallas, Texas, as one of the top 16 test-preps in Houston out of over 300 companies in the area (https://www.expertise.com/tx/houston/test-prep-tutoring). The deciding factors were reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism Victory Step Education specializes in standardized test tutoring: PSAT, SAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, ISEE, and SSAT.While most test prep companies only cover test questions, Varun Tewari, the founder and CEO of Victory Step Education.knew that students would benefit the most from learning the fundamentals of any subject. “There’s only so much students can look at the questions,” he explained. “They want to understand how things work. One thing lacking from all these books is the basic fundamentals.” About the cost of tutoring: “I saw a gap between high end tutoring prices and people who were only able to get a College Board book,” said Varun. “The Victory Step philosophy is to help each and every student regardless of financial background.”Tutoring can cost over $100/hr and classes might add up to $60/hr.- Victory Step Education tutoring ranges from $60 to $75.- Their classes cost under $30/hr.- The tutors are paid 25% more than the average test-prep company pays.Unlike other companies that have different levels of instructor pricing based on experience/talent/availability, Victory Step Education only hires the very best tutors who are all equally skilled.The average nationwide SAT score is 1060. A 75th percentile score is 1200. Most colleges and universities want a score higher than the 75th percentile.- Victory Step Education records an average SAT score increase of 220 and an average ACT score increase of 4.2.- Victory Step students’ average scores are greater than 1260.- The higher the score, the better the school and the better scholarships attained. Contact Information Victory Step Education

Layton Funk

214-447-0706



https://victorystepeducation.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Victory Step Education