Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Releases Compact, High Performance i.MX 8M-Based Fanless Embedded System with E-Mark Certification for In-Vehicle Applications – The Agent336

The low power consumption Agent336's operational reliability, rugged design and flexibility are suitable for in-vehicle use, such as devices controller, fleet management, surveillance and gateway.

City of Industry, CA, December 26, 2019 --(



The Agent336 has superior performance and offers reliable operation with intelligent power management for ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay and over/under voltage protection. It can withstand harsh operating environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and power input of 9V to 36V DC. The embedded platform also features rich I/O interfaces with isolation protection. Its I/Os include one Gigabit LAN port, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two USB 3.0 A-type ports, one isolated DIO, one HDMI port, one console port, one RTC battery, one reset button and five antenna openings. The RISC-based Agent336 has high integration ability with two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots and one SIM card. For extensive storage needs, it has one onboard 8GB eMMC and one Micro SD card socket. The Agent336 runs on Linux (Yocto) and Android 8.1 operating systems.



“The rugged, feature-rich Agent336 has tracking, monitoring and displaying functions that is well-suited for a cold chain logistics and infotainment system, offering instant status reports, vehicle predictive maintenance and real-time vehicle dispatching and routing,” said Gordon Cho, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “For fleet management applications, the Agent336 offers flexible communication modules for 3G/4G, GPS and Wi-Fi connections. An LCD panel can be connected via HDMI to give drivers access to real-time visual information.”



The Agent336 will be available for purchase in January 2020. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Low power consumption RISC-based module (i.MX 8M) processor

- E-Mark-certified for in-vehicle applications

- Offers 2GB LPDDR4 memory and 8GB eMMC onboard

- Operational reliability with 9V to 36V DC wide range power input with terminal block and wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C

- Intelligent solution of vehicle power management (ACC ignition)



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management. City of Industry, CA, December 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading design and manufacturing company of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the Agent336, its RISC-based fanless embedded box PC with E-Mark certification for in-vehicle applications. The ultra low power, yet high performance in-vehicle box computer is powered by the NXP i.MX 8M processor with the ARM® Cortex™-A53 microarchitecture and has a 2GB onboard LPDDR4 memory. The compact IP40-rated Agent336 offers operational reliability, rugged design, flexibility and rich features for in-vehicle use, such as devices controller, fleet management, surveillance and gateway.The Agent336 has superior performance and offers reliable operation with intelligent power management for ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay and over/under voltage protection. It can withstand harsh operating environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and power input of 9V to 36V DC. The embedded platform also features rich I/O interfaces with isolation protection. Its I/Os include one Gigabit LAN port, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two USB 3.0 A-type ports, one isolated DIO, one HDMI port, one console port, one RTC battery, one reset button and five antenna openings. The RISC-based Agent336 has high integration ability with two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots and one SIM card. For extensive storage needs, it has one onboard 8GB eMMC and one Micro SD card socket. The Agent336 runs on Linux (Yocto) and Android 8.1 operating systems.“The rugged, feature-rich Agent336 has tracking, monitoring and displaying functions that is well-suited for a cold chain logistics and infotainment system, offering instant status reports, vehicle predictive maintenance and real-time vehicle dispatching and routing,” said Gordon Cho, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “For fleet management applications, the Agent336 offers flexible communication modules for 3G/4G, GPS and Wi-Fi connections. An LCD panel can be connected via HDMI to give drivers access to real-time visual information.”The Agent336 will be available for purchase in January 2020. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.Some Key Features:- Low power consumption RISC-based module (i.MX 8M) processor- E-Mark-certified for in-vehicle applications- Offers 2GB LPDDR4 memory and 8GB eMMC onboard- Operational reliability with 9V to 36V DC wide range power input with terminal block and wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C- Intelligent solution of vehicle power management (ACC ignition)About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiomtek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend