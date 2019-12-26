Birthday Celebration Honoring Chef Leah Chase at Dooky Chase Restaurant Features Portraits by Gustave Blache III

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ANTE. Mag Press Release

The birthday celebration honoring the life of legendary New Orleans-based chef Leah Chase (1923-2019) takes place at Dooky Chase Restaurant (2301 Orleans Ave., New Orleans) on Jan. 6, 2020, and features some of her legendary recipes along with a rare exhibit of portraits of the chef at work as painted by New Orleans-raised artist Gustave Blache III. This celebration is proudly sponsored by ANTE. Mag.

New Orleans, LA, December 26, 2019 --(



Opening Reception: Monday, January 6, 2020, 6-8pm, $100 contribution to attend, benefiting the Edgar “Dooky” Jr. and Leah Chase Foundation, featuring signature dishes and a first look at this stunning exhibit.



Dooky Chase Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70119



Leah Chase: Paintings by Gustave Blache III will be featured in this debut exhibition celebrating Leah Chase’s Birthday and hosted in memory of her rich life at Dooky Chase Restaurant. With an opening celebration on January 6, this collection of portraits of the renowned chef by artist Gustave Blache III will remain on view through Spring 2020. Dooky Chase, in conjunction with Richard Colton Jr., and artist Gustave Blache III, is sponsored by ANTE. Mag. The team is proud to bring back this groundbreaking series for public view. Originally shown in 2012 at the New Orleans Museum of Art, the 20-piece series by Blache captures the candid moments of Chef Chase in the kitchen with her as she worked to pour oysters, chop scallions, stir gumbo and review inventory lists with staff. Dooky Chase is happy to announce that 14 of the 20 paintings in this series will be on view at the restaurant, marking the largest gathering of these paintings since the inaugural exhibition at NOMA in 2012.



Founded in 1941, Dooky Chase has been a landmark restaurant in the Treme neighborhood in New Orleans. Renowned for its creole cuisine, Dooky Chase also served as a meeting place for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, A.P. Tureaud, the Freedom Riders, and other activists who planned protests and boycotts during the Civil Rights Movement. Spearheaded by the culinary efforts of Chef Chase, Dooky Chase still continues to be a paramount establishment for Creole cuisine. Leah Chase, a long time patron of the arts, passed away June 1st, 2019 at the age of 96. The reuniting of the works from this series is in honor of Chef Chase’s life and legacy that was devoted to community and to the service of others.



