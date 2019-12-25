Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases THINKWARE Press Release

Receive press releases from THINKWARE: By Email RSS Feeds: THINKWARE to Offer Glimpse Into Its 2020 Product Lineup at CES

Las Vegas, NV, December 25, 2019 --(



This will be THINKWARE's ninth year presenting its advanced technology and products at CES, consumer technology's premier global event. This year the company will again be previewing upcoming product lines, as well as offering demos of its newest and most popular products and features at their booth, #3531, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



THINKWARE is excited to have on hand a demo of its Augmented Reality (AR) navigation solution, which comes equipped with a heads-up display and uses the latest local map data to keep drivers informed and safe.



AR solution at this year’s CES is characterized by the advanced UI and response rate. And it is connected to HUD and navigation.



In addition, the AR solution offers the following features:

· A library-type solution that can be serviced with maps around the world integrated

· Solutions like game engines that can display such as AVN, CLUSTER, HUD

· A solution that can be customized as required by the manufacturer



Also on display at this year’s show are the following dash cams:



U1000: THINKWARE’s first dash cam featuring strikingly clear 4K resolution, as well as boasts a comprehensive driver assistance warning system

QXD Mega 4CH: A 4-channel dash cam that covers the entire vehicle (Front/Rear/Right/Left)

Q800 PRO: The next generation of the F800 PRO dash cam, featuring Quad High Definition (QHD) technology

Blade: The next generation of the popular F770 dash cam, which will be presented with brand new design, 2 channel FHD, LTE Cat. M1.

T700/ X700: THINKWARE’s most connected dash cams yet, with a 4G LTE modem and THINKWARE Cloud 2.0, T700 is capable of transmit video with LTE Cat 4 while X700 (LTE Cat. M1) is able to transmit pictures and location information.

X700: Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more

F200: A versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi

F70: An entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode



With THINKWARE’s connected devices such as T700 (LTE Cat 4) and X700 (LTE Cat. M1), customers have the option to choose from three network options: LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT. T700 offers built-in LTE Cat 4 module, and X700 includes LTE Cat M1 and GPS. The first THINKWARE camera to be compatible with LTE Cat. M1 is the X700, with additional products following next year.



The LTE product has similar services to the U1000, and T700 in particular features an SOS button for emergencies, sending an alert and uploading a video clip 5 seconds before pressing, and 5 seconds after.



THINKWARE’s LTE Cat. M1 is using the lower cost and wider coverage offered by mobile IoT technologies to provide its consumers with a rich suite of services. Because of the narrower bandwidth, only still images are uploaded upon impact. The companion app is used to receive these images, locate the vehicle and even remotely monitor the car battery voltage and switch the camera off in parking mode.



Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North America Business Development said, “We are more enthusiastic than ever to be participating at CES, which is now THINKWARE’s ninth straight year at the event. CES drives innovation in the industry, so it’s the perfect forum for us to educate drivers on how our own advances in dash cam technology are helping to improve the driving experience and making roadways everywhere safer.”



Attendees can stop by THINKWARE’s booth #3531, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. THINKWARE dash cams are available in the US for purchase through the company’s official website thinkware.com, Best Buy, Amazon, as well as other online retailers.



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017. Las Vegas, NV, December 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam company, will be showcasing its latest dash cam technology and product lineup on the floors of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, taking place January 7 - 10, 2020.This will be THINKWARE's ninth year presenting its advanced technology and products at CES, consumer technology's premier global event. This year the company will again be previewing upcoming product lines, as well as offering demos of its newest and most popular products and features at their booth, #3531, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.THINKWARE is excited to have on hand a demo of its Augmented Reality (AR) navigation solution, which comes equipped with a heads-up display and uses the latest local map data to keep drivers informed and safe.AR solution at this year’s CES is characterized by the advanced UI and response rate. And it is connected to HUD and navigation.In addition, the AR solution offers the following features:· A library-type solution that can be serviced with maps around the world integrated· Solutions like game engines that can display such as AVN, CLUSTER, HUD· A solution that can be customized as required by the manufacturerAlso on display at this year’s show are the following dash cams:U1000: THINKWARE’s first dash cam featuring strikingly clear 4K resolution, as well as boasts a comprehensive driver assistance warning systemQXD Mega 4CH: A 4-channel dash cam that covers the entire vehicle (Front/Rear/Right/Left)Q800 PRO: The next generation of the F800 PRO dash cam, featuring Quad High Definition (QHD) technologyBlade: The next generation of the popular F770 dash cam, which will be presented with brand new design, 2 channel FHD, LTE Cat. M1.T700/ X700: THINKWARE’s most connected dash cams yet, with a 4G LTE modem and THINKWARE Cloud 2.0, T700 is capable of transmit video with LTE Cat 4 while X700 (LTE Cat. M1) is able to transmit pictures and location information.X700: Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and moreF200: A versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-FiF70: An entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording ModeWith THINKWARE’s connected devices such as T700 (LTE Cat 4) and X700 (LTE Cat. M1), customers have the option to choose from three network options: LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT. T700 offers built-in LTE Cat 4 module, and X700 includes LTE Cat M1 and GPS. The first THINKWARE camera to be compatible with LTE Cat. M1 is the X700, with additional products following next year.The LTE product has similar services to the U1000, and T700 in particular features an SOS button for emergencies, sending an alert and uploading a video clip 5 seconds before pressing, and 5 seconds after.THINKWARE’s LTE Cat. M1 is using the lower cost and wider coverage offered by mobile IoT technologies to provide its consumers with a rich suite of services. Because of the narrower bandwidth, only still images are uploaded upon impact. The companion app is used to receive these images, locate the vehicle and even remotely monitor the car battery voltage and switch the camera off in parking mode.Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North America Business Development said, “We are more enthusiastic than ever to be participating at CES, which is now THINKWARE’s ninth straight year at the event. CES drives innovation in the industry, so it’s the perfect forum for us to educate drivers on how our own advances in dash cam technology are helping to improve the driving experience and making roadways everywhere safer.”Attendees can stop by THINKWARE’s booth #3531, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. THINKWARE dash cams are available in the US for purchase through the company’s official website thinkware.com, Best Buy, Amazon, as well as other online retailers.About THINKWAREGlobal IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017. Contact Information THINKWARE

Rick Judge

+1-415-429-5652



www.thinkware.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from THINKWARE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend