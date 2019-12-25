L7TR Announces the Integration of the MQTT-SN Into Its IoT Suite VPS+

Press Releases L7TR Press Release

Manchester, NH, December 25, 2019 --(



The latest version of VPS+ has now MQTT-SN support in accordance with ISO/IEC 20922. This enables full emulation and deployment of IoT scenarios and by relying on its advanced scripting capabilities it also provides automation capabilities that make VPS+ fundamental in Quality Assurance environments.



"MQTT-SN is a light version of traditional MQTT that enables efficient deployment of IoT networks and applications in constrained environments," said Claude St.Pierre, VP of Marketing and Business Development at L7TR, "and as such it is critical to the evolution of Machine to Machine (M2M) and IoT networks and a key component of our emulation platform." He added that MQTT-SN now integrates the rich stack of IoT, RTC and VoIP protocols provided by VPS+.



Claude St.-Pierre

1-302-601-1188



https://www.l7tr.com



