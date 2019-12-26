Lumina Screens Used at the Premiere of "Typewriter"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lumina Screens Press Release

Mumbai, India, December 26, 2019 --



With Netflix on the top of its game in the OTT industry and other new platforms growing simultaneously, there is a big boom happening in the Indian OTT industry. According to a report by global accounting firm PwC, India’s video streaming industry will grow at a CAGR of 21.82% to reach Rs. 11,977 crores by 2023. Some of the other key OTT platforms are Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Voot, Alt Balaji, Zee5 and a few others. Every new platform brings in a new type of content to the audience, increasing the competition among the players to present the best content possible. Audiences get to choose the content according to their liking. With diverse TV shows being made all around the world, there is a lot of demand for TV shows lately. Audiences enjoy the format because it keeps them on the edge of their seat and intrigues them. Today, in India too, there are a lot of quality TV-series and movies being made thanks to rising OTT platforms.



Typewriter is one of such TV-series, which was presented by one of the top OTT platforms in the world – Netflix. It is directed by the well-known Indian director and the master of thrillers, Sujoy Ghosh. The storyline follows the genre of horror drama. It features Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, Sameer Kochhar, and other well-known child actors in the lead roles. Typewriter takes viewers out of the comfort of their familiar surroundings and into a neighbourhood in Goa. The show setting is dark, isolated and dynamic which includes a few spine chilling scenes that don’t fail to erupt goosebumps.



A Horror series such as "Typewriter" uses more of a dark tonality and colour depths that are different from a typical TV-series. To do justice to the picture-quality and horror sequences from the series, and with OTT content mostly watched in a home environment on theatre projection screens, TV or laptops, Lumina Screens was the perfect choice for the premiere of Horror Drama series, "Typewriter" that took place in Mumbai. Lumina Screens provides a varied range of gain distribution in screens which proves to be compatible with different room environments, along with uniform light distribution. It is a remarkable accomplishment that Lumina Screens got the opportunity of proving its competence with big names like Netflix choosing it for the screening.



Saagarika Bhasker

+919819704110



https://www.luminascreens.com/



