L7TR Announces the Integration of the AMR-WB Codec to Its VPS+ and PXO Product Suites

Manchester, NH, December 26, 2019



The latest versions of PXO and VPS+ now have Adaptive MultiRate Wideband (AMR-WB) codec support in accordance with IETF RFC 4867 "RTP Payload Format and File Storage Format for the Adaptive Multi-Rate (AMR) and Adaptive Multi-Rate Wideband (AMR-WB) Audio Codecs." AMR-WB is high performance audio and speech codec that combines high compression and excellent quality provided by modes of operation. This new addition to the L7TR products enables PXO and VPS+ to interop with AMR-WB enabled Real Time Communication networks and hosts as well as media servers and other devices with streaming capabilities.



"AMR-WB is key component in state-of-the-art audio and voice communication scenarios including conferencing and the latest Internet of Things (IoT) applications," said Claude St. Pierre, VP of Business Development at Visual ProtoStack. "And as such it is a critical key component of our products," he added that AMR-WB now integrates the rich stack of RTC and IoT protocols provided by PXO and VPS+.



Both PXO and VPS+ are free for personal and academic use, they can be downloaded at https://www.l7tr.com (videos available at website).

