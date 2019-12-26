Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Gaz Hall Press Release

Receive press releases from Gaz Hall: By Email RSS Feeds: Gaz Hall Launches Leeds SEO Consultancy Service

Gaz Hall, a highly motivated Freelance SEO Consultant with 20+ years of successful experience, is launching his service in Leeds. Services available include SEO Consultancy, Technical SEO Audits, Content Marketing, Link Building, Competitor Analysis, Local SEO, Website Migration and Google Penalty Removal.

Leeds, United Kingdom, December 26, 2019 --(



The services that Gaz Hall offers include both onsite and offsite search engine optimisation. His onsite SEO service includes making technical changes to your site to ensure that it is processed quickly by the search engines. It also includes getting the content right so that Google sees it as authoritative.



SEO is one of the most effective forms of advertising and provides numerous benefits over other forms of marketing. It offers a close rate of almost 15 percent for new leads, compared to 2 percent for traditional marketing. This is because Google gives people what they want. If you are offering that product or service that people want and you’re at the top of the Google rankings then the business will come to you.



SEO is very trackable, so you’ll be able to see exactly what is working - and what isn’t. You’ll be able to see what is helping you rank and what isn’t, and you’ll learn much more about your customers.



According to Gaz Hall: “Your competitors are doing it already, the longer you leave it, the more ground you lose to them. If you're not in the first page of search engine results, then you are losing out to others. If you’re looking for SEO Leeds has the answer.”



As well as offering typical offsite and onsite SEO services, Gaz also offers more specialised services such as website migration and Google penalty removals. Companies in Leeds can now utilise Gaz’s specialised SEO services to boost visibility, increase website traffic and, most importantly, revenues.



About Gaz Hall



Gaz Hall is based in Yorkshire, England, and has 20 years successful experience in search engine optimisation. He learned his trade in the notoriously competitive online casino market and has worked in a senior marketing capacity for some of the biggest players in that industry. He now works with a small group of local and national clients, providing an effective and proven results-driven search engine optimisation service. His clients find that working with a knowledgeable individual rather than an agency pays dividends.



To learn more, contact Gaz Hall on 01482 874868 or drop him an email at gaz@gazhall.com. Visit his website at https://gazhall.com to find out more details about the services he offers.

01482874868



gazhall.com



