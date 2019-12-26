TAG Announces Promotion and Expanded Office Location

Press Releases TAG Press Release

Rikki McVay Named Client Relationship Manager to Oversee Eastern Region Office Location in Mississippi.

Ocean Springs, MS, December 26, 2019 --(



“Rikki has been a great team player and her promotion is well-deserved,” said Robert Scherer, President of TAG. “The timing is perfect, as we continue to expand our east coast presence, adding more office locations to better serve our clients in that time zone,” he said.



Joining TAG in 2016, Rikki started her career as an Accounting Manager responsible for providing monthly financial statements and analysis for business clients in various industries. She has over 15 years of financial experience and human resources administration. Working in Controller-level positions throughout her career has given her a background in human resources management, recruiting, employee relations, benefits administration, employee handbooks, wage laws and terminations.



“We are very happy to promote Rikki,” said Anneke Stender, EVP of TAG. “She continues to exceed her client’s expectations and her accounting team truly values her leadership and ability to train and educate,” she said.



As a Client Relationship Manager, Rikki guides her accounting team to provide monthly financial reporting, cash flow management, account reconciliations, bill payments and bookkeeping services. TAG works with companies and high-net-worth families to deliver financial peace of mind by producing solid financial statements based on accurate and timely data.



About TAG

Founded in 1996, TAG’s mission is to help companies and individuals achieve their business and financial goals by providing an unparalleled array of customized, effective and trusted outsourced accounting services and software solutions.

