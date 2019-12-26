Press Releases TAG Press Release

Receive press releases from TAG: By Email RSS Feeds: Back-Office Accounting Firm Adds CPA to the Team

Suzanne Slatkin, CPA Named Client Relationship Manager for TAG in La Jolla, California.

San Diego, CA, December 26, 2019 --(



“Suzanne makes a great addition to our team,” said Anneke Stender, EVP of TAG. “Her wealth of experience, including a wide range of accounting functions, budgeting, taxation and financial planning, brings a new level of expertise for our clients and staff,” she said.



Prior to joining TAG, Slatkin worked for a CPA firm and back-office accounting company near Washington, D.C. With over 25 years of accounting experience, she has managed high-net-worth clients with almost $1 Billion in assets and 40+ entities concurrently. In addition, she handled financial statement preparation, reporting and analysis in accordance with GAAP for corporations, partnerships and nonprofit organizations.



As a Client Relationship Manager, Stalkin provides Controller-level back-office accounting for high-net-worth individuals, their companies, foundations, trusts and nonprofit organizations. She also oversees accounting staff to perform financial services that include remote bookkeeping, reconciliations, bill pay and consolidated reporting. As a back-office accounting firm, TAG works with companies and individuals who are seeking a solution to their personal accounting and business accounting needs.



About TAG

Founded in 1996, TAG’s mission is to help companies and individuals achieve their business and financial goals by providing an unparalleled array of customized, effective and trusted outsourced accounting services and software solutions.



TAG works with clients on-site and remotely across the country and has office locations in La Jolla, CA, Newport Beach, CA, New York City, NY and Ocean Springs, MS. www.teamtag.net San Diego, CA, December 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- TAG, a premier back-office accounting firm, specializing in outsourced accounting services for companies and high-net-worth families, is pleased to announce that Suzanne Slatkin, CPA has joined as Client Relationship Manager. In this role, Slatkin manages a team of back-office accountants and she provides Controller-level services for business clients in various industries and entrepreneurs with a complex financial life.“Suzanne makes a great addition to our team,” said Anneke Stender, EVP of TAG. “Her wealth of experience, including a wide range of accounting functions, budgeting, taxation and financial planning, brings a new level of expertise for our clients and staff,” she said.Prior to joining TAG, Slatkin worked for a CPA firm and back-office accounting company near Washington, D.C. With over 25 years of accounting experience, she has managed high-net-worth clients with almost $1 Billion in assets and 40+ entities concurrently. In addition, she handled financial statement preparation, reporting and analysis in accordance with GAAP for corporations, partnerships and nonprofit organizations.As a Client Relationship Manager, Stalkin provides Controller-level back-office accounting for high-net-worth individuals, their companies, foundations, trusts and nonprofit organizations. She also oversees accounting staff to perform financial services that include remote bookkeeping, reconciliations, bill pay and consolidated reporting. As a back-office accounting firm, TAG works with companies and individuals who are seeking a solution to their personal accounting and business accounting needs.About TAGFounded in 1996, TAG’s mission is to help companies and individuals achieve their business and financial goals by providing an unparalleled array of customized, effective and trusted outsourced accounting services and software solutions.TAG works with clients on-site and remotely across the country and has office locations in La Jolla, CA, Newport Beach, CA, New York City, NY and Ocean Springs, MS. www.teamtag.net Contact Information TAG

Sara Gilman

619-225-9322



www.TAGBillPay.com

sales@teamtag.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TAG