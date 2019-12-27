American First National Bank Opens Henderson, Nevada Office

Well known community bank American First National Bank expands its operations to include Henderson, NV. This will allow the Asian-American bank to expand the banking and lending services offered to the communities of Henderson and Boulder City. Branch Management looks forward to volunteering in the community, working closely with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, and developing and expanding business and consumer relationships.

Henderson, NV, December 27, 2019 --(



Executives and Board Members from the Corporate office of American First National Bank attended the Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest branch opening in Henderson, NV. This was preceded by another branch opening 2 days earlier in Arcadia, California. Henderson, NV, December 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The 21 year old Houston, Texas based American First National Bank extends its banking and lending operations to Henderson, Nevada to expand its service area from Las Vegas, Pahrump and Amargosa to now include serving the Henderson, Nevada area. This new office, which opened 12/2/19, will serve the consumer and business customers in the communities of Henderson and Boulder City. The branch team is comprised of 4 industry professionals who come with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the banking industry. Led by Lucheng Mailloux, Executive Vice President & Regional Manager of Nevada.Executives and Board Members from the Corporate office of American First National Bank attended the Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest branch opening in Henderson, NV. This was preceded by another branch opening 2 days earlier in Arcadia, California.