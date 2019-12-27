PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Koki Company Limited

Award-Winning: Koki Company Limited Distinguished Committee Service Award Presented to Mr. Jasbir Bath, for His Contribution in Developing IPC Standards


Tokyo, Japan, December 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Koki Company Limited is honored to announce that Mr. Jasbir Bath, Support Advisory Engineer of Koki Solder America, will be receiving a Distinguished Committee Service Award by IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries®.

Distinguished Committee Awards are given by IPC to those IPC committee members who are recognized to have made a contribution to a specific standard or other IPC program.

The award is given in recognition of his contributions during the development of J-STD-001GA / IPC-A-610GA Automotive Addendum to IPC J-STD-001G Requirements of Soldered Electrical and Electronic Assemblies and IPC-A-610G Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies.

The award will be presented at the IPC committee awards luncheon on Monday, February 3, 2020 during IPC APEX EXPO 2020 to be held at San Diego Convention Center in California, USA.
Contact Information
Koki Company Limited
Miho Watanabe
81 3 5244 1521
Contact
www.ko-ki.co.jp

