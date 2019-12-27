Award-Winning: Koki Company Limited Distinguished Committee Service Award Presented to Mr. Jasbir Bath, for His Contribution in Developing IPC Standards

Press Releases Koki Company Limited Press Release

Tokyo, Japan, December 27, 2019 --(



Distinguished Committee Awards are given by IPC to those IPC committee members who are recognized to have made a contribution to a specific standard or other IPC program.



The award is given in recognition of his contributions during the development of J-STD-001GA / IPC-A-610GA Automotive Addendum to IPC J-STD-001G Requirements of Soldered Electrical and Electronic Assemblies and IPC-A-610G Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies.



Contact Information Koki Company Limited

Miho Watanabe

81 3 5244 1521



www.ko-ki.co.jp



