Press Releases Mare Press Press Release

Receive press releases from Mare Press: By Email RSS Feeds: Mare Press Publishes Modern Rendition of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Author Pens Satire about the American Dream and Corporate America.

Houston, TX, December 28, 2019 --(



When ten-year-old Dakota becomes bored sitting next to his mother on a park bench, he drifts off into a dream reminiscent of the real world and populated by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures who echo the American people.



From a rudimentary perspective, the novella is about the trials and tribulations of growing up, or overweight, or old. But from another more complex one, it concerns ridiculous points of sharp humor, such as the rat race, racism in the workplace, the corporate ladder and hierarchy, office romance, the importance of golf in career success, happy hour and team-building exercises, age discrimination, the diversity of American dialects, and much more.



"The author has a very witty sense of humor and it shows in the narrative," said Rabia Tanveer, Reviewer at Readers' Favorite.



"There are so many messages throughout [the novella] that will make you ponder on the real meaning of success, happiness and being true to yourself," said Lesley Jones, Reviewer at Readers' Favorite.



Sameer Garach was born in Houston in 1986 and earned a BA in Mathematics with Honors from the University of Texas at Austin. During graduate studies in quantitative finance, he developed a passion for writing and subsequently wrote his first novel, "The Bull Option," a unique and cunning financial thriller that moves at a breakneck pace.



Published by Mare Press, "Dakota and the American Dream" is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle edition. For more information, visit http://www.sameergarach.com. Houston, TX, December 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Inspired by "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," a parody of British customs and traditions in the Victorian era, "Dakota and the American Dream" by Sameer Garach is set in modern times and takes aim at the classic idea of the American Dream in the context of Corporate America. The book appeals to audiences young and old, as the story is easy for young readers to understand, yet full of depth and nuance to satisfy adults.When ten-year-old Dakota becomes bored sitting next to his mother on a park bench, he drifts off into a dream reminiscent of the real world and populated by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures who echo the American people.From a rudimentary perspective, the novella is about the trials and tribulations of growing up, or overweight, or old. But from another more complex one, it concerns ridiculous points of sharp humor, such as the rat race, racism in the workplace, the corporate ladder and hierarchy, office romance, the importance of golf in career success, happy hour and team-building exercises, age discrimination, the diversity of American dialects, and much more."The author has a very witty sense of humor and it shows in the narrative," said Rabia Tanveer, Reviewer at Readers' Favorite."There are so many messages throughout [the novella] that will make you ponder on the real meaning of success, happiness and being true to yourself," said Lesley Jones, Reviewer at Readers' Favorite.Sameer Garach was born in Houston in 1986 and earned a BA in Mathematics with Honors from the University of Texas at Austin. During graduate studies in quantitative finance, he developed a passion for writing and subsequently wrote his first novel, "The Bull Option," a unique and cunning financial thriller that moves at a breakneck pace.Published by Mare Press, "Dakota and the American Dream" is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle edition. For more information, visit http://www.sameergarach.com. Contact Information Sameer Garach

+79211464119



http://www.sameergarach.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mare Press