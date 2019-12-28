AKVIS Releases New Snowflakes Frames Which Bring Holiday Cheer to Photos

AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Snowflakes Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify holiday and winter photos. The set offers 100 ready-to-use templates inspired by the swirling snowflakes that dance through the crystal clear air and turn everyday scenery into a picturesque winter wonderland.

Being a charming symbol of the holiday season, snowflakes are truly wonders of nature. It's difficult to believe but no two snowflakes are alike. Depending on the temperature and humidity of the air, the ice crystals grow into a myriad of different shapes. There's nothing more relaxing than taking a peaceful walk in a softly falling snow, smelling the fresh air and enjoying the silence of the dreamlike landscapes covered by a white blanket of snow. Plunge yourself into the shining winter fairy-tale.



Even if the weather forecast isn't calling for snow, you can easily add some winter flair to your pictures using the Snowflakes Frame Pack by AKVIS. Decorate your holiday photos, create a wonderful Christmas card, or give this festive frame collection as a gift for a friend... Let it snow!



See the new frames and other frame collections at akvis.com.



AKVIS offers a wide range of themed frame packs divided into different categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Four Seasons, Family, Countries, and Free Frames.



The AKVIS frame collections can be used with the AKVIS Frames freeware and AKVIS ArtSuite program, on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit, and Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



The new picture frame pack sells for $17.00. For more information, explore the official website akvis.com.



