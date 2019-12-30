Innovana Thinklabs Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 3

Press Releases Innovana Thinklabs Limited Press Release

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage. Learn more about the CMMI Institute here: cmmiinstitute.com Jaipur, India, December 30, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Innovana Thinklabs Limited announced it’s successful appraisal at level 3 of the CMMI Institute Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services®. The appraisal was performed by Mr. Rajiv Shetye.CMMI is a capability improvement framework providing businesses with the fundamental components of effective processes that improve their organizational performances.An appraisal at maturity level 3 shows that the organization is operating at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well delineated and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the foundation for maturity level 3, is practiced and refined over time.“This appraisal at level 3 of CMMI expresses our fervent dedication towards constant improvement and triumph,” said Innovana Thinklabs CEO, Chandan Garg. “We are committed to employing our defined standards and processes to further improve our products and services for users.”Innovana Thinklabs leverages the CMMI level 3 structure to develop innovative and effective utility and security solutions for users. Innovana’s products include Checkmark certified ITL Total Security antivirus, Driver Updater, Identity Protector, Windows Optimizer, and other popular utility software.About Innovana Thinklabs LimitedInnovana Thinklabs Limited is a public listed software development organization headquartered in Jaipur, India. INNOVANA™ offers a range of security and utility software for improved system performance to help end-users. Visit www.innovanathinklabs.com to learn more or follow Innovana on Facebook and Twitter.About CMMI® InstituteCMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage. Learn more about the CMMI Institute here: cmmiinstitute.com Contact Information Innovana Thinklabs Limited

Rishi Sharma

+91 141 4919128



www.innovanathinklabs.com



