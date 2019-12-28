Products of NANO Antivirus Family Are Recommended Officially by Microsoft

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NANO Security Ltd. Press Release

Upon the comprehensive Microsoft’s testing of the products of NANO Security, the company confirmed the right to be included in the list of reputable anti-malware producers.

Palo Alto, CA, December 28, 2019 --



Upon the comprehensive Microsoft’s testing of the products of NANO Security, the company confirmed the right to be included in the list of reputable anti-malware producers https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/18900/consumer-antivirus-software-providers-for-windows.



The recommendation of NANO Security products covers the operation systems Windows 8/8.1 and Windows 10. Nevertheless, NANO Antivirus Free and NANO Antivirus Pro can be used on PCs with an older OS including Windows 7. At the stage, the Microsoft doesn’t perform tests of compatibility for operations systems older than Windows 8 because the support of those versions of Windows was ended. But the internal testing of NANO Antivirus Free and NANO Antivirus Pro confirmed the full compatibility and no known issues with any versions of OS Windows starting from Microsoft Windows 7 (32/64 bit) and higher, and also Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 (32/64 bit) and higher.



NANO Antivirus family products as NANO Antivirus Pro and NANO Antivirus Free are effective and fast anti-virus solutions that provide maximum protection of your computer against all types of malware – cryptolockers, screen blockers, bank trojans, potentially unwanted programs, adware, spyware, etc.



To be sure that NANO Antivirus Pro is compatible with your device you can use the free 30-days trial version. You don’t need to provide your financial data for that. No auto-renewal, no risk. You buy a license if NANO Antivirus Pro meets your requirements.



NANO Antivirus Pro uses a completely new, flexible and handy dynamic license system. You can spread “days of protection” among all devices that are needed to be protected: https://nano-av.com/about-dynamic-licenses.



NANO Antivirus Free is intended for reliable protection of home PCs.



The high quality of NANO Antivirus products is confirmed by tests and certification.



NANO Antivirus Pro is repeatedly awarded by the world-known anti-malware test laboratory VB100 for the great detection of malware and perfect results in the false-positive tests. The product has demonstrated the highest quality for years and it was remarked by the VB100 test team: “NANO Security shows its antivirus product continues to keep up with the latest threats in the ever-changing malware landscape, thus proving that its in-house built antivirus engine is a match for many of its big-name competitors.”



Irina Pamfilova

+7 4832 367 763



www.nano-av.com



