Smart Sight Has Successfully Developed an AngularJS Based Web Solution for Chemical Weekly

SSI has touched another milestone by developing a portal with excellent front-end and UI features for a renowned chemical industry and trade publication.

Phone: +91 9004 38 2771 Thane, India, December 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The country’s most circulated chemical news magazine, Chemical Weekly focuses on pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and related industries. Owned by Mumbai-based Sevak Publications, the weekly journal’s website caters to lakhs of national and international readers daily.“The chemical industry has witnessed breath-taking changes since the last decade. Not just the US, and the UK, but even chemical industry players in India and China have moved far ahead. The industry contributes in the form of materials that are a part of products used in day-to-day life. So, when the publishers behind one of India’s top magazines for chemical industry and trade, Chemical Weekly India, approached the Smart Sight Innovations to develop the best possible front end and UI features for their portal, the AngularJS framework was the first choice. The UI simplicity, simple graphics, highly functional search, and prominently placed call to action buttons are primary features of the portal that users would surely appreciate. The front-end design plays a crucial role in greeting visitors. A lot of sensitive information is exchanged between the site and users on this page. Thus, the best security features have been implemented. The framework is also designed to work with voice assistants,” said the executive from SSI while interacting with journalists.One of the prime advantages of the AngularJS framework is the fact that it has Google’s backing. Components can be expressed precisely and clearly as the structure stretches HTML’s syntax. Opting for the framework means the development time is reduced; the overall procedure is simplified. When it comes to front-end development, AngularJS is one of the most comprehensive solutions. It comes pre-loaded with features that support enterprise-level testing, dependency injection, data building, etc. The fully responsive UI design provides the best user-experiences to people visiting the website using various devices. There are several video streaming apps, user-product review apps, travel, weather, and e-commerce applications that use this framework.If anyone is in need of a company that has offered web development services to the players from the chemical industry, one should consider discussing the project details with engineers at Smart Sight Innovations. The mobile apps and web development solution vendor has clients in several sectors.Contact Details:Phone: +91 9004 38 2771 Contact Information Smart Sight Innovations

Jayaram Bhat

+91 9004 38 2771



https://www.smartsight.in



