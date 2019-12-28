Live NLP Certification Training Event in the Greater Seattle Area, 8 Days May/June 2020

Press Releases Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Press Release

Licensed Trainers of NLP®, Connie & Michael Brannan, offer a live, hands-on NLP Neuro Linguistic Programming certification training event in the Greater Seattle area this Spring.

Bellevue, WA, December 28, 2019 --(



NLP, Neuro Linguistic Programming, is a powerful methodology of personal change and influence involving understand the mind, how it works, and how to create effective communications and connections. With NLP training, we learn to read others (calibration), develop connections with others (rapport), wield influence through artful language (Ericksonian language), choose our own state of mind (anchoring) and so much more. NLP can transform thinking, feelings, and behaviors in desired ways. With these tools, it becomes very easy to create personal change and success of all varieties in ourselves and others.



This is a live, experiential program, not just learning “about NLP,” but rather, learning to “do NLP.” Licensed Trainers of NLP®, Connie and Michael Brannan's course is designed for anyone, business people, young people, parents, therapists, those interested in self-development, those curious about the power of mind, or those looking for a new career as an NLP Practitioner. The uses of NLP are unlimited, for business success, improving relationships, effective parenting, enhanced learning, personal development, and more. This certification comes through the Society of NLP®, the organization of the co-originator of NLP, Dr. Richard Bandler.



Students will learn not only techniques of change, but the underlying principles of empowerment and structure of change. Students will learn how the mind creates our world, beliefs, and actions, and how we can alter those things. Included:



- Well-formed goals

- Representational systems

- Eye accessing

- Calibration

- Rapport

- Meta model

- Milton model

- Anchoring

- Reframing

- Several powerful change-work processes

- And more, Bonus evening presentations offered, as well.



Mindworks NLP offers a variety of mind power training courses, including hypnosis, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic programming certification programs), and stage hypnosis training. Connie & Michael Brannan also offer private sessions of NLP blended with hypnotherapy in their clinical practice, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP in Bellevue, WA. http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net



Connie Brannan, CHt.

425-564-8608



www.seattlenlptraining.com



